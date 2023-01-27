Woman DIYs Custom Countertop for Only $120

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you're designing your own entertainment center , chances are you don’t want to skip out on all the luxuries to make it a truly unique piece. Lots of things you can use to build it can make it look high end without spending the big bucks. Things like paint colors that shout luxury, hardware that is sleek and modern, and countertops that blend perfectly.

Countertops definitely are on the pricey side of any renovation but home DIYer and TikToker @thedoerandthedreamer found the perfect hack for creating your own custom countertop that cost her around $120.

Her entertainment center is so gorgeous. The dark blue paint and brassy knobs matched with her DIY custom countertops flows so well.

To create the countertops the woman starts with a half inch MDF board from Home Depot that's cut to size. She glues it down to the entertainment center, and glues another section on top to create a thicker slab. She used her router to get a nice edge on the counter top and applied a coat of white paint. Now for the fun part… the woman mixes white metallic powder into her epoxy and resin mix , that gives it a shimmery look. She makes sure the resin covers the entire slab, once dry she installs it and cuts out a square for an outlet in the entertainment center!\

