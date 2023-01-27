Wyoming among states challenging federal ESG rule

(The Center Square) – Wyoming is part of a coalition of states taking the U.S. Department of Labor to court over a new rule involving environmental, social, and governance investments.

Under a new rule, asset managers would be allowed to direct their clients’ retirement money to ESG investments rather than fiduciary standards.

In an announcement about the lawsuit, Gov. Mark Gordon’s office said the rule is political and runs contrary to a 1974 law known as the Employee Retirement Income Security Act meant to protect retirement savings from unnecessary risk.

“Allowing political agendas to guide managers investing Americans’ retirement accounts is unacceptable and short sighted,” the governor said. “Their sole responsibility must be the best financial interests of the beneficiaries.”

According to Stephen Soukup, who's head of the investment consulting group The Political Forum, not only will the lawsuit test the nation’s tolerance for non-pecuniary ESG investing, but it will also "test the legitimacy of the Biden administration’s 'whole of government' approach to climate change and the power of administrative agencies to rewrite the plain meaning of long-standing statutes."

"It is worth noting that, in addition to half the states filing suit, Liberty Energy has joined the plaintiffs as well," Soukup said. "Liberty is represented in this case by Jonathan Berry of Boyden Gray & Associates and Berry is, himself, a former Labor Department official, who worked specifically on preserving the clear meaning of ERISA and preventing ESG advocates from playing politics with Americans’ retirement accounts.”

The new “Prudence and Loyalty in Selecting Plan Investments and Exercising Shareholder Rights” rule from DOL takes effect on Monday. According to the governor's office, 66% of the U.S. population’s retirement accounts would be impacted. That involves $12 trillion in assets.

Other states in the lawsuit include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

“Attorney General [Bridget] Hill looks for appropriate times to involve Wyoming in legal matters, and I appreciate that this legal action is one vehicle to challenge this concerning trend and protect Wyoming's interests and make our voice heard,” Gordon said.