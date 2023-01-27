Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arthur Dyson to speak on ‘Touching the Soul: The Poetics of Architecture’ at Fresno Art Museum on February 11D.J. EatonFresno, CA
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Discover Fresno's Buffet Scene: 8 Options to Check OutFresno, CA
Related
Tequila Fest in Fresno to feature T.I., Rick Ross, Lil Jon
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Start practicing your ‘tequila toast’ because Downtown Fresno will soon be hosting “Tequila Fest”, described as one of the largest tequila festivals in California. The event will take place on Saturday, May 20 at Chukchansi Park. The Fresno Grizzlies and Capital International Productions, Inc. announced live artists like T.I., Rick Ross, […]
Air Supply coming to Fresno in August
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The duet Air Supply along with Little River Band will take the stage in Fresno in August. The event will take place at the Warnors Center For The Performing Arts on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. The tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10:00 a.m. Air Supply was […]
'Our Story: The Black History Musical Experience' coming to Fresno
"Our Story: The Black History Musical Experience" is launching a 13-city statewide tour and it's making a stop in Fresno next week.
yourcentralvalley.com
Mutt Monday: Bambi the Terrier-mix needs a forever home
Bambi (animal ID: 26263) is an eight-month-old terrier mix. She was abandoned at the Valley Animal Center in November last year. Valley Animal Center staff shared her story on TikTok. She was very nervous at first but has opened up since then. Her adoption fee is $180 and includes spay,...
Only 1 Fresno restaurant made Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
(KTXL) — Yelp recently released its list of “Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2023,” an annual collection of top eateries according to online reviewers, and California locations make up more than one-quarter of the list. The company, known for providing a platform for people to rate and review restaurants and businesses, said that its list was […]
La Tienda thrift store organization in need of volunteers
In the heart of Fresno's Tower District is La Tienda Thrift store; the organization's profit all goes to Valley Children's Hospital. But they need your help.
Dine and Dish: The Chicken Shack in Northwest Fresno
At the Chicken Shack on Riverside Drive and Herndon, the food comes out fast and furious.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Clovis
I am sure you are seeking for the great hotel list in the Clovis local area? You’ll get on this article a details list of the great hotel in the Clovis local area. Also, a directional link from your home, and details area, Web Link info, Contact, approximate online users ratings, has been added. From these hotel ‘, official webpage, all info has been collected.
KMPH.com
Caught on Camera: Fight breaks out at Fresno Dave & Busters
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A fight that broke out at Dave & Busters was caught on camera Sunday in Fresno. The man who recorded the video says that he just went there to enjoy the end of the football game and to let his kids have some fun. He...
JOBS: Madera Unified to host a hiring event this week
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Unified School District (MUSD) is starting the month of February by hosting a hiring event, officials announced Monday. The event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Madera Workforce Assitance Center located at 2037 W. Cleveland Avenue. Some current job openings […]
KMPH.com
Local nonprofit seeks Valley's support in finding "furever" homes for unwanted animals
SELMA, Calif. — "We specialize in those difficult missions that no one else can actually save the animal and they're out there suffering," said Krystle Woodward, President and Founder, Pinky Paws Search and Rescue. Pinky Paws refers to those difficult rescues as urgent. This year marks 17 years the...
Fresno man dives into the 'Shark Tank'
The CEO of "CopyKeyboard," who is a Fresno resident, did a deep dive with some of the fiercest sharks ever captured on TV.
fresyes.com
Facts About Fresno County: Page 10
We’re on to Page 10 which discusses Cereals, Poultry and Eggs, The Truck Farmer and Watermelons. When it comes to cereals, of course they are not talking about Cap’n Crunch but about “cereal grains”. A cereal grain is a type of grass that is grown for its edible seeds, which are processed into food products such as flour, breakfast cereal, and pasta. Some common examples of cereal grains include wheat, rice, corn, oats, barley, and rye. The page specifically mentions Wheat, Barley and specific different types of corn.
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
‘She was my first’: Visalia mother mourns loss of her daughter
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The mother of a 17-year-old girl who was killed in a car crash in Visalia on Friday is remembering her daughter as a loving and kind person. “I just want them to remember her as her goofy loving self and how strong she was and how loving she was, and how […]
Abandon house catches fire in Merced
The Merced Fire Department is investigating an abandoned house fire on San Jose Avenue.
Man jumps out of window to escape house fire in southwest Fresno
Crews say both men were able to get out safely, although one of the men had to jump out of his bedroom window to escape the flames.
Vacant central Fresno event venue destroyed by fire, cause under investigation
The fire broke out just before midnight at the Fagbule Glass House on Shields between Blackstone and Highway 41.
legalexaminer.com
Weekend Collision on Hwy 41 Injures 10 People in Fresno CA
A Fresno weekend collision left five cars damaged and sent six victims to the hospital. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene along State Route 41 in southern Fresno on Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m. reported on the accident in the southbound lanes at the intersection of American Avenue...
Car crashes into Merced home just feet away from family members
A Merced family is feeling fortunate they were not hurt after a car came crashing into their home.
Comments / 0