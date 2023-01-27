ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourCentralValley.com

Tequila Fest in Fresno to feature T.I., Rick Ross, Lil Jon

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Start practicing your ‘tequila toast’ because Downtown Fresno will soon be hosting “Tequila Fest”, described as one of the largest tequila festivals in California. The event will take place on Saturday, May 20 at Chukchansi Park. The Fresno Grizzlies and Capital International Productions, Inc. announced live artists like T.I., Rick Ross, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Air Supply coming to Fresno in August

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The duet Air Supply along with Little River Band will take the stage in Fresno in August. The event will take place at the Warnors Center For The Performing Arts on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. The tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10:00 a.m. Air Supply was […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Mutt Monday: Bambi the Terrier-mix needs a forever home

Bambi (animal ID: 26263) is an eight-month-old terrier mix. She was abandoned at the Valley Animal Center in November last year. Valley Animal Center staff shared her story on TikTok. She was very nervous at first but has opened up since then. Her adoption fee is $180 and includes spay,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Only 1 Fresno restaurant made Yelp’s top 100 of 2023

(KTXL) — Yelp recently released its list of “Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2023,” an annual collection of top eateries according to online reviewers, and California locations make up more than one-quarter of the list. The company, known for providing a platform for people to rate and review restaurants and businesses, said that its list was […]
FRESNO, CA
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Clovis

I am sure you are seeking for the great hotel list in the Clovis local area? You’ll get on this article a details list of the great hotel in the Clovis local area. Also, a directional link from your home, and details area, Web Link info, Contact, approximate online users ratings, has been added. From these hotel ‘, official webpage, all info has been collected.
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

JOBS: Madera Unified to host a hiring event this week

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Unified School District (MUSD) is starting the month of February by hosting a hiring event, officials announced Monday. The event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Madera Workforce Assitance Center located at 2037 W. Cleveland Avenue. Some current job openings […]
MADERA, CA
fresyes.com

Facts About Fresno County: Page 10

We’re on to Page 10 which discusses Cereals, Poultry and Eggs, The Truck Farmer and Watermelons. When it comes to cereals, of course they are not talking about Cap’n Crunch but about “cereal grains”. A cereal grain is a type of grass that is grown for its edible seeds, which are processed into food products such as flour, breakfast cereal, and pasta. Some common examples of cereal grains include wheat, rice, corn, oats, barley, and rye. The page specifically mentions Wheat, Barley and specific different types of corn.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
legalexaminer.com

Weekend Collision on Hwy 41 Injures 10 People in Fresno CA

A Fresno weekend collision left five cars damaged and sent six victims to the hospital. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene along State Route 41 in southern Fresno on Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m. reported on the accident in the southbound lanes at the intersection of American Avenue...
FRESNO, CA

