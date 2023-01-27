ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiram, GA

Paulding day care owner arrested, charged with assaulting children

By Henri Hollis - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

A woman who owns and operates a home day care in Hiram was arrested on several charges after authorities received a tip that she had assaulted multiple children, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said.

Marie Lipsky, 63, was taken into custody Wednesday after deputies executed a search warrant on her home where she also runs her day care business, Reach for the Sky Academy, the sheriff’s office said. Lipsky was booked into the Paulding jail on one count of aggravated assault, two counts of first-degree cruelty to children and five counts of third-degree cruelty to children.

Lipsky remained in jail without bond Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation began with an anonymous tip Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office. The tipster shared a video with deputies “which clearly shows the assaults taking place on Jan. 12,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to authorities, Lipsky is accused of assaulting five children ranging in age from 8 months to 3 years. After reviewing the video, investigators secured search warrants and arrest warrants for Lipsky and immediately went to her home on Mill Creek Lane.

Investigators anticipate additional accusations against Lipsky and expect to file more charges in this case, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Reach for the Sky Academy or additional victims to contact the Paulding investigations tip line at 770-443-3047.

