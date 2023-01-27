Read full article on original website
AAVE Seeks Proposal To Clear Itself Of Bad Debt – Can It Overcome These Obstacles?
The lending platform AAVE has been enjoying positive news lately. According to reports, AAVE has passed a governance proposal that would eradicate all bad debt it accumulated when Avraham Eisenberg, orchestrator of the Mango Markets exploit, targeted the platform’s Ethereum V2 liquidity pool back in November 2022. However, the...
Tezos (XTZ) shares its 12th protocol upgrade, Twitch Co-Founder’s Gaming NFT Marketplace Expands to Polygon (MATIC) Network while Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Breaks Record Highs
Cryptocurrencies are experiencing sudden price pumps and drops quite frequently, in the past couple of years. It makes it important for investors to pick their next investment carefully. Today, we will introduce a safe and new cryptocurrency, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and share important details about established crypto assets like Tezos (XTZ) and Polygon (MATIC).
Bitcoin Volatility Ahead? Open Interest Registers Sharp Jump
On-chain data shows Bitcoin’s open interest has sharply gone up recently, a sign that the crypto’s price may be heading toward more volatility. Bitcoin Open Interest Has Made A Huge Jump Of 8.3% Over Past Day. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, this increase...
Does the Crypto Market Have The Strength To Break To The Upside? QCP Capital Weighs In
The conditions of the cryptocurrency market have changed drastically; according to an analysis by QCP Capital, the options market in its current state makes the crypto industry look like a major crisis, such as the shutdown of crypto exchange FTX after filing for bankruptcy, never happened. Trading desk QCP Capital...
Litecoin (LTC) Displays Consolidation – Can We Expect A Reversal Soon?
The Litecoin price has shown considerable recovery ever since it reached its bottom in December 2022. LTC secured almost 50% appreciation in January this year. Currently, however, the altcoin has witnessed a price pullback and is consolidating on its daily chart. Over the last 24 hours, the Litecoin price moved...
MEXC Research: What to Expect from the Shanghai Upgrade on Ethereum
In the last Ethereum Core Developers meeting on December 8, it was decided that the Shanghai Upgrade will be scheduled for March 2023. This hard fork is critical, developers note. Specifically, it will officially mark Ethereum’s complete transition to a proof-of-stake network where all problems from the Merge will be resolved.
Shiba Inu Observes Highest Rise In Burn Rate – Is This Normal?
SHIB token burn rates are seemingly rising on the Shiba Inu network. The current number of Shiba Inu burn trackers is quite surprising. However, data shows it is due to the degenerative performance of the SHIB burning machine. On-chain data shows that the SHIB burn rate observed a massive 1682.07%...
Fantom (FTM) Gains 39% In 7 Days Following Its Integration With Axelar Network
Fantom (FTM) has been one of the best-performing tokens of 2023, pulling off a series of impressive gains in the last few weeks. Following the market crash in late 2022, FTM began the new year trading as low as $0.2007, representing a 94.19% decline from its all-time high value of $3.46.
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Axie Infinity (AXS) Don’t Offer The Same 1000x Potential As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) According To Market Analysts
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is one of the most beloved projects in the Defi space. It has been subject to much discussion, with many investors believing it could reach 1000x gains from its current price. Analysts have recently come forward to suggest that other popular tokens such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Axie Infinity (AXS) will not be able to offer the same potential as SNW.
Digital assets got government support in 2022
2022 was a disruptive year for crypto, but despite the market and industry turmoil surrounding cryptocurrencies, several forward-thinking countries took steps to embrace digital assets. Whether it is through legal recognition, clearer regulation or the debut of CBDCs, crypto is gradually becoming established as a legitimate financial phenomenon throughout the world.
BudBlockz’s 220% Growth Puts It Ahead of Dogelon Mars and Floki Inu
Crypto winter has been harsh for many in the crypto projects. After explosive growth in 2017, the crypto market has been in a prolonged downturn, with many tokens plummeting. However, there may be light at the end of the tunnel, as BudBlockz (BLUNT) has recently seen a 220% surge in price.
Crypto Market News Live: Aptos Soars Another 60% This Week in A Continued Price Rally, PancakeSwap Burns $100m Worth Of CAKE, Snowfall Set to Moon After Exceptionally Successful Presale Campaign
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a DeFi-focused protocol that allows for the exchange of fungible and non-fungible tokens across multiple chains. Users can transfer assets across over 200 of the most popular Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and non-EVM compatible chains using Snowfall’s technology. Today, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Aptos (APT), and PancakeSwap (CAKE) are all making headlines for different reasons. This article will go over the most recent developments in the three ecosystems.
Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) Holders See Potential in Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
In recent years, cryptocurrency has grown in popularity as more and more investors look for new, cutting-edge businesses with the potential to generate substantial returns. In this article, we will examine the performance of three significant cryptocurrency projects that have attracted many investors recently: Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
Polygon (MATIC) and Fantom (FTM) Are Losing Favor With Investors As They Turn To Snowfall Protocol (SNW) For 1000x Potential Gains!
Yeah, yeah, you heard it right — Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is the new kid on the block, and investors are flocking to get a piece of it. It’s obvious why: SNW has the potential for 1000x gains and promises huge returns for early adopters! Polygon (MATIC) and Fantom (FTM) may have been hot choices in the past, but it’s time for something new and exciting…
Fasttoken (FTN) Secures Multi-Million Dollar Investment to Advance Its Web 3 Ecosystem
Fastex raises $23.2 million in a token generation event (TGE) last week. Funds will be used in accelerating development and community growth. Fasttoken (FTN) is the utility token in Fastex’s expansive Web 3 ecosystem. Up-and-coming Web 3 ecosystem, Fastex, announces a successful capital raise of $23.2 million, following the...
Dogecoin Surges 6% After Elon Musk Unveils Crypto Payment Master Plan
Per a report from the Financial Times (FT), Twitter has been trying to find new sources of revenue, and crypto and Dogecoin (DOGE) could be part of a new strategy to achieve this objective. The company has submitted petitions for regulatory licenses in the United States to “turnaround the business.”
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Touches New ATH Following 4.68% Adjustment
The bitcoin mining difficulty has once again clocked a new all-time high. This adjustment is one of the largest positive adjustments so far for the year, and with the new ATH comes a brand new set of implications for the digital asset. Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Reaches New High. On Sunday,...
MATIC Gains Over 20% As Polygon Network Records Biggest Whale Transaction Of 2023
With the crypto market on a tremendous bullish run, several assets, especially altcoins, have been recording massive price gains. MATIC, an ERC-20 token and native cryptocurrency of the Polygon network, has been one of the tokens in the mix of this action, gaining by 49.33% since the beginning of 2023.
Best Sports Betting Sites: Top Rated Online Sportsbooks For 2023
Thanks to incredible technological innovations, we can access everything on our mobile phones and PCs today. Also because of the current global pandemic, most people prefer to stay indoors even for work and recreational activities. So, there has been a significant rise in the sports betting sites too. These betting...
The Crypto Dream Team: Binance Coin (BNB), Polygon (MATIC) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Analysts have called Binance Coin (BNB), Polygon (MATIC) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) “The Crypto Dream Team” as these projects are expected to post massive gains in 2023, benefiting from their utility and real-world use cases. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is leading the charge, as its native token has skyrocketed...
