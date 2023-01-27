ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pitchfork

Watch Sam Smith Perform “Unholy” with Kim Petras on SNL

Sam Smith was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night, performing “Unholy” and the title track from their forthcoming LP Gloria, due out next week. The episode was hosted by Aubrey Plaza. Check it out below. During “Unholy,” Smith wore a voluminous hot pink dress, which...
Elite Daily

Rita Ora Confirmed She’s Married By Dropping A Music Video

The secret’s finally out. Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have avoided addressing the rumors that they secretly got married toward the end of 2022 for months, but now, Ora is confirming things in the most pop-star way possible: a music video. Ora dropped her wedding-themed video for “You Only Love Me” on Jan. 27, and to make sure everyone got the message, she confirmed she did indeed say “I do” to Waititi while promoting the love song.
American Songwriter

Kim Petras Releases Gritty New Song “brrr”

Kim Petras is saying “brrr” with her new single. The song features a throbbing beat layered by Petras’ crisp vocals as she takes on the persona of a fearless character. The steamy lyrics beckon the person who’s caught her eye to take me on a ride / You should pull me up closer / Turn the heat up in your Rover / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr / You should pull me up closer / Get your rocket outta holster / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr, she chants in the chorus.
wegotthiscovered.com

Taylor Swift completely eclipses John Mayer’s tour announcement by teasing new ‘Lavender Haze’ music video, and Swifties are onto her

Taylor Swift said it herself: she is a mastermind. Her latest Machiavellian plan, fans believe, concerns the release of the teaser for the much-anticipated third music video from her 2022 album Midnights for the song “Lavender Haze,” which just happened to fall on the same day her ex-boyfriend and Swiftie public enemy #1 John Mayer decided to announce he’s going on tour.
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie & Priscilla Presley Cry While Watching Austin Butler Win Golden Globe For ‘Elvis’: Watch

Austin Butler, 31, took home his first-ever Golden Globe for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) category for portraying Elvis Presley in 2022’s Elvis biopic at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards — and he wasn’t the only emotional one in the room. Elvis’ wife, Priscilla Presley, 77, and their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, 54, were seen crying as Austin accepted the award on stage on Jan. 10. He also sweetly shouted them out during his speech. “Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” he said. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”
The Independent

Lizzo, David Guetta and Becky Hill to perform at Brit Awards 2023

It has been announced that US pop star Lizzo will perform at the Brit Awards in February.The solo artist will join previously announced artists including Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Wet Leg, Kim Petras and Cat Burns at the ceremony, which is being held at the O2 Arena in London.On Tuesday morning (24 January) it was also revealed that David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson would perform.Lizzo has been nominated for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year at this year’s ceremony and will return to the stage after her last performance in 2020.David Guetta...
CBS LA

Taylor Swift casts trans model as love interest in music video

Taylor Swift dropped a new music video for her song "Lavender Haze" at midnight on Friday, in which her love interest is played by a trans model, Laith Ashley. He and some of Swift's fans applauded her for casting a trans man, giving representation to other trans people. "Thank you [Taylor Swift] for allowing me to play a small part in your story," Laith Ashley, whose full name is Laith Ashley De La Cruz, wrote on Instagram. "You are brilliant and this is an experience I will never forget. It was truly magical."Swift directed the music video, which is for the...
StyleCaster

What Austin Butler’s Voice Sounded Like Before & After ‘Elvis’—Baz Luhrmann Says ‘The Muscles in His Mouth’ Changed

He grew up in Anaheim, California close to Disneyland but since winning the role of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic on the King of Rock ‘n Roll, fans were baffled that Austin Butler’s voice had seemingly changed to mimic that of the music icon he embodied on-screen. In 2023, while accepting his first Golden Globe for his portrayal of Elvis Presley, Butler was jokingly accused of having an “identity crisis” per Teen Vogue, who noted that his dialect had shifted from a higher pitch to the smoother Southern drawl so synonymous with Presley, who was born and raised in Tennessee. “The month...
TENNESSEE STATE
HOLAUSA

EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns

Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Hypebae

Megan Fox Reveals New Honey Blonde, Shoulder-Length Bob Update

Celebrity hair transformations may not mean much to the ordinary eye, but for beauty enthusiasts they mean the world as most times they set the standard for what hairstyle trends we’ll look to next. This is why Megan Fox‘s shocking update from her signature dark tresses to a honey blonde bob is nothing short of beyond for us all.
Rolling Stone

Harry Styles Joins Bad Bunny and Lizzo as a Performer at 2023 Grammys

Harry Styles is officially joining the performance lineup for the 2023 Grammys. He joins the previously announced first round of performers for the 2023 Grammys has been announced with Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith, and Kim Petras leading the lineup.  Also set to take the stage at this year’s show: Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, and Steve Lacy. The Grammys will air on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with Trevor Noah returning as host.  The bulk of the first wave of Grammy performers are up for major awards this year. Lizzo is nominated for all three...

