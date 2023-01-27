Read full article on original website
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Price Target For 2023 Is Revealed
It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin’s price target for this year has been addressed by an important analyst who called the 2021 Bitcoin crash. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green and the...
Bitcoin Bears Are Betting $24,000 Mark Won't Be Crossed By Friday — So Far, They're Winning
Cryptocurrencies have rallied since the beginning of this year, with Bitcoin BTC/USD registering a 39.48% return. However, Bitcoin bears appear to have bet the apex coin will not surpass the $24,000 mark by Friday. And so far, this has paid off. What Happened: Options data for Friday's expiry shows the...
cryptogazette.com
Bloomberg Analyst: Bitcoin Price Should Add Another Zero
Bloomberg analyst says that Bitcoin’s price should add another zero. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $23,022. Check out the latest price analysis:. Bloomberg analyst addresses Bitcoin price. Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone...
Bitcoin Falls But Remains Above This Key Level; Mina Emerges As Top Gainer
Bitcoin BTC/USD traded lower this morning, but the cryptocurrency prices remained above the key $23,000 level on Monday. Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, falling below the $1,600 mark this morning. Mina MINA/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD turned out to be...
astaga.com
Bitcoin price prediction ahead of Fed decision, NFP data
Bitcoin worth declined barely on Monday after nearing the resistance at $24,000. Macro components would be the key drivers for Bitcoin and different asset costs. Shopper confidence, Fed determination, and NFP information will probably be in focus. Bitcoin worth pulled again barely on Monday as traders began specializing in the...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2023 Bitcoin Burst Updates Forecast on BTC and Ethereum
An analyst who correctly called this year’s crypto turnaround and bought Bitcoin and Ethereum in November says his bullish stance on the market will change if BTC falls below a key support level. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 46,800 YouTube subscribers that he while Bitcoin’s rally from 2022’s low...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Whales Go On $1.4B Buying Spree
On-chain data shows Bitcoin whales have accumulated $1.4 billion in the asset during the last two weeks, a sign that could be bullish for the coin. Bitcoin Whales Added 70,000 BTC To Their Holdings In Two Weeks. As pointed out by an analyst on Twitter, BTC whales have been showing...
Bitcoin reached $164,000 USD on the Mexican exchange, Bitso
For a few minutes, the Bitso cryptocurrency exchange had a sharp rise in the BTC/USD pair reaching $164,903 USD for 1 BTC, which led to the excitement and fear of many users in a short time.
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Are rising again; Analysts See over 5000% Gain Potential in Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
Market bulls are back, and cryptocurrency prices bounce off lower lows and break their resistance levels. While the change in trend seems surprising, Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin’s performances have been quite spectacular. Aside from these old duos, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) deserves special mention as the top-performing crypto asset of...
investing.com
Bitcoin Soars Past $38k in Nigeria as BTC Premiums Exceed 60%
© Reuters. Bitcoin Soars Past $38k in Nigeria as BTC Premiums Exceed 60%. Bitcoin prices in Nigeria are 61% higher than on exchanges like Binance at press time. Nigeria’s Central Bank announced the replacement of its 1,000, 500, and 200 naira notes last October. The apex bank restricted...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin will hit $200K before $70K ‘bear market’ next cycle — Forecast
Bitcoin (BTC) has “well-formed” evidence, which suggests that its next all-time high will top out at $200,000, one analyst says. In a tweet on Jan. 27, popular Twitter commentator Trader Tardigrade, also known as Alan, also revealed $70,000 as the next potential bear market bottom. Stochastic indicator offers...
Tesla took a $34 million impairment charge on its bitcoin holdings last quarter as crypto values plunged
The value of Tesla's bitcoin holdings fell from $218 million in the third quarter to $184 million by the end of the fourth quarter.
investing.com
Tesla May Sell Off Remaining Bitcoin Holdings if BTC Above $32K
© Reuters. Tesla May Sell Off Remaining Bitcoin Holdings if BTC Above $32K. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) did not make any Bitcoin transactions in the final quarter of 2022. The average price of Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings is $32,099 per Bitcoin. Bitcoin rising above $32,000 could motivate Tesla to recoup invested...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Resumes Uptrend as The Bulls Aim The Key $25K Barrier
Bitcoin price started another increase above the $23,000 resistance. BTC is rising and the bulls might aim a test of the $25,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin is gaining pace above the $23,500 resistance zone. The price is trading above $23,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break...
coinjournal.net
Ethereum lags behind
The chart above shows the four leading cryptocurrencies and how they performed against the US dollar – Bitcoin, Doge, Ripple, and Ethereum. The correlation is obvious, but Ethereum lags. In 2022, Ethereum fell by the most. It lost over -70% of its value before the recent rally. While it...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Predicts Rallies for Polygon and Avalanche, Says Ethereum Setting Up To Outperform Bitcoin
An analyst who called the end of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bull market last year is predicting surges for blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) and smart contract protocol Avalanche (AVAX). Pseudonymous analyst Pentoshi tells his 671,300 Twitter followers that MATIC looks bullish and could be gearing up for a rally toward...
cryptopotato.com
From $100K to $1M, PlanB’s Prediction for Bitcoin’s High in 2025
Plan B predicts at least a 4X rise for Bitcoin by 2025, though his range of potential price targets extends far higher. The popular Bitcoin price analyst Plan B has outlined a scenario that he predicts could propel Bitcoin’s price up to $1 million in the year 2025. At...
NEWSBTC
Tezos (XTZ) shares its 12th protocol upgrade, Twitch Co-Founder’s Gaming NFT Marketplace Expands to Polygon (MATIC) Network while Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Breaks Record Highs
Cryptocurrencies are experiencing sudden price pumps and drops quite frequently, in the past couple of years. It makes it important for investors to pick their next investment carefully. Today, we will introduce a safe and new cryptocurrency, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and share important details about established crypto assets like Tezos (XTZ) and Polygon (MATIC).
dailyhodl.com
Anthony Scaramucci Predicts One Catalyst Will Trigger Bitcoin Boom, Says Now’s a Great Time To Accumulate BTC
SkyBridge Capital chief executive Anthony Scaramucci says Bitcoin (BTC) will have a clear bottom once the Federal Reserve ceases raising interest rates to lower inflation. In a new YouTube interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, Scaramucci says the Fed is on the verge of changing its hawkish policy, which would cause risk assets like Bitcoin to soar.
e-cryptonews.com
5 Alternatives to Bitcoin: Which Cryptocurrency is Right for You?
Almost everyone knows about Bitcoin, which is both a good and a bad thing. One of the drawbacks to its popularity is that it means newcomers to the crypto scene tend to overlook the raft of other currencies that are available to buy, sell and use for all sorts of other applications.
