cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Price Target For 2023 Is Revealed

It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin’s price target for this year has been addressed by an important analyst who called the 2021 Bitcoin crash. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green and the...
cryptogazette.com

Bloomberg Analyst: Bitcoin Price Should Add Another Zero

Bloomberg analyst says that Bitcoin’s price should add another zero. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $23,022. Check out the latest price analysis:. Bloomberg analyst addresses Bitcoin price. Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone...
Benzinga

Bitcoin Falls But Remains Above This Key Level; Mina Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded lower this morning, but the cryptocurrency prices remained above the key $23,000 level on Monday. Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, falling below the $1,600 mark this morning. Mina MINA/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD turned out to be...
astaga.com

Bitcoin price prediction ahead of Fed decision, NFP data

Bitcoin worth declined barely on Monday after nearing the resistance at $24,000. Macro components would be the key drivers for Bitcoin and different asset costs. Shopper confidence, Fed determination, and NFP information will probably be in focus. Bitcoin worth pulled again barely on Monday as traders began specializing in the...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Whales Go On $1.4B Buying Spree

On-chain data shows Bitcoin whales have accumulated $1.4 billion in the asset during the last two weeks, a sign that could be bullish for the coin. Bitcoin Whales Added 70,000 BTC To Their Holdings In Two Weeks. As pointed out by an analyst on Twitter, BTC whales have been showing...
investing.com

Bitcoin Soars Past $38k in Nigeria as BTC Premiums Exceed 60%

© Reuters. Bitcoin Soars Past $38k in Nigeria as BTC Premiums Exceed 60%. Bitcoin prices in Nigeria are 61% higher than on exchanges like Binance at press time. Nigeria’s Central Bank announced the replacement of its 1,000, 500, and 200 naira notes last October. The apex bank restricted...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin will hit $200K before $70K ‘bear market’ next cycle — Forecast

Bitcoin (BTC) has “well-formed” evidence, which suggests that its next all-time high will top out at $200,000, one analyst says. In a tweet on Jan. 27, popular Twitter commentator Trader Tardigrade, also known as Alan, also revealed $70,000 as the next potential bear market bottom. Stochastic indicator offers...
investing.com

Tesla May Sell Off Remaining Bitcoin Holdings if BTC Above $32K

© Reuters. Tesla May Sell Off Remaining Bitcoin Holdings if BTC Above $32K. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) did not make any Bitcoin transactions in the final quarter of 2022. The average price of Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings is $32,099 per Bitcoin. Bitcoin rising above $32,000 could motivate Tesla to recoup invested...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Resumes Uptrend as The Bulls Aim The Key $25K Barrier

Bitcoin price started another increase above the $23,000 resistance. BTC is rising and the bulls might aim a test of the $25,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin is gaining pace above the $23,500 resistance zone. The price is trading above $23,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break...
coinjournal.net

Ethereum lags behind

The chart above shows the four leading cryptocurrencies and how they performed against the US dollar – Bitcoin, Doge, Ripple, and Ethereum. The correlation is obvious, but Ethereum lags. In 2022, Ethereum fell by the most. It lost over -70% of its value before the recent rally. While it...
cryptopotato.com

From $100K to $1M, PlanB’s Prediction for Bitcoin’s High in 2025

Plan B predicts at least a 4X rise for Bitcoin by 2025, though his range of potential price targets extends far higher. The popular Bitcoin price analyst Plan B has outlined a scenario that he predicts could propel Bitcoin’s price up to $1 million in the year 2025. At...
NEWSBTC

Tezos (XTZ) shares its 12th protocol upgrade, Twitch Co-Founder’s Gaming NFT Marketplace Expands to Polygon (MATIC) Network while Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Breaks Record Highs

Cryptocurrencies are experiencing sudden price pumps and drops quite frequently, in the past couple of years. It makes it important for investors to pick their next investment carefully. Today, we will introduce a safe and new cryptocurrency, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and share important details about established crypto assets like Tezos (XTZ) and Polygon (MATIC).
e-cryptonews.com

5 Alternatives to Bitcoin: Which Cryptocurrency is Right for You?

Almost everyone knows about Bitcoin, which is both a good and a bad thing. One of the drawbacks to its popularity is that it means newcomers to the crypto scene tend to overlook the raft of other currencies that are available to buy, sell and use for all sorts of other applications.

