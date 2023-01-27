The East Coast Bias boys begin by looking back at the conference championship games (1:00) and then look ahead to the Super Bowl and share their leans and strategies for betting (12:00). Then, they shift their attention to the NBA and discuss the problems with load management (32:00) before previewing Tuesday night’s action (37:00). Finally, they close the show by sharing their favorite bets of the night (47:00).

3 HOURS AGO