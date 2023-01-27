Read full article on original website
scoopswithdannymac.com
The Monday Morning Wrap Up – High School Sports – January 30, 2023
It was an outstanding weekend of basketball action in the area as Kirkwood and Vashon came away with a pair of signature victories on the hardwood while Whitfield once again looks to be the team to beat in Class 3 on the wrestling mats after claiming a big tournament title.
Roaming St. Louis: Genuine 'retro' bowling upstairs at Saratoga Lanes
For his Roaming St. Louis segment, KMOX weekend host Scott Jagow traveled to Maplewood’s historic Saratoga Lanes, the oldest bowling alley west of the Mississippi. Upstairs bowling, no electronic scoring, classic billiards tables.
Did you win? Two St. Louis area tickets match huge Powerball prizes
The Missouri Lottery is looking for two Powerball players who won large prizes over the weekend.
FOX2now.com
Sneaky weather system may cause a few slick spots
ST. LOUIS – It’s not always the big storms that cause headaches. Sometimes it’s the really weak or small ones that are super sneaky and can put down just enough winter precipitation to catch locals off guard. There’s been a system highlighted for several days, zipping through...
Dangerous glaze of ice coats St. Louis highways, roads Monday morning
ST. LOUIS — Colder air has returned to the region and will hang around for a few days. We are on the northern fringes of weather systems tracking to our south this week. The first of those systems is moving through Monday morning. A winter weather advisory was in effect for the St. Louis area and all of the 5 On Your Side area Monday morning until 9 a.m. due to the icy conditions.
KMOV
Live road conditions as of 6:30 a.m.
St. Louis fetal care center is one of few in the region to offer surgery for some patients with Spina Bifida. The Fetal Care Center in St. Louis is the only one in the area, and one of the only in the Midwest, that performs surgery on infant patients with a form of Spina Bifida, called Myelomeningocele, in the womb.
advantagenews.com
Closings, cancellations and delays for Jan. 30
The following schools and organizations have made decisions on their operations due to the weather and road conditions. (updated 6:30am) East Alton Wood River High School - remote learning. Edwardsville School District - closed. Evangelical School - Godfrey - closed. Father McGivney High School - remote learning. Gillespie School District...
Major cold front hits St. Louis overnight, some freezing rain possible
Hopefully, you took advantage of the warm weather Saturday. A cold front arrives overnight, bringing back much colder air to the St. Louis region.
Best toasted ravioli in St. Louis? FOX 2 viewers weigh in
ST. LOUIS – Toasted ravioli has been a St. Louis sensation for decades. It’s a common appetizer for hundreds of restaurants in the region, often complemented with dipping sauce. Legend has it, the appetizer first gained popularity in St. Louis on accident. In the 1940s, a chef for popular Italian restaurant Mama’s on The Hill […]
The River: There are rivermen and there are rivermen — then there’s the unforgettable Ed Smith
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This a part of a long and continuing story. This story first appeared. Special to NKyTribune. How...
What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
Congregation helps St. Peters neighbors hit hard by July floods
One group of Lutheran Christian servants spent part of the weekend helping people in a St. Peters subdivision repair their homes.
Washington Missourian
TNT Sales plans expansion in Villa Ridge
TNT Sales, a trailer sales and servicer based in Villa Ridge, is doubling its service space in Franklin County as part of a $2.5 million expansion. The company also has sales locations in Cadiz, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Haleyville, Alabama.
myleaderpaper.com
Love’s gets permission, with conditions, to build Herculaneum truck stop
After a new traffic study is completed, it looks like the Love’s Travel Stops will proceed with its plans to build a truck stop on a 28-acre site west of I-55 and north of McNutt Street and Providence Way in Herculaneum. City Administrator Jim Kasten said he believes the...
KOMU
Storm Mode 2: Freezing rain makes for hazardous travel conditions thru Monday morning
After some localized freezing rain Saturday night, mid-Missouri will be dealing with a second, more widespread occurrence of freezing mist/drizzle/rain tonight and into Monday morning. THE IMPACTS. Much of the rain we see tonight will be very light, with less than a tenth of an inch of accumulation expected. However,...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Industry mourns passing of Dierbergs Markets’ Roger Dierberg
Third-generation grocer Roger Dierberg, a former executive vice president of upscale supermarket chain Dierbergs Markets, has died at age 88. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Dierbergs said this week that Dierberg passed away on Jan. 18 in St. Louis. He was a cousin and business partner of Bob Dierberg, the grocery chain’s current chairman, and served as the first chairman of the National Grocers Association (NGA).
This Missouri General Store is One of the State's Most Treasured Time Capsules
Long before grocery store chains, general stores were the heart of Americans' retail lives, especially in smaller communities where they served as a town center. Dozens of these old-fashioned general stores are still in operation today. While many of them have had to adapt to the changing times and convert to tourist and gift shops, they still retain much of their original heritage.
Snowfall leaves behind power outages in southern Missouri
This week’s wet and heavy snowfall resulted in thousands of power outages in areas south of St. Louis.
KMOV
Winter weather causing road closures, slow downs
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Winter weather is causing slowdowns and closures across St. Louis roads. Here’s what we know:. I-270 to I-70 Westbound (crash) I-70 Eastbound before Mid Rivers Mall Dr (crash) I-270 Northbound past I-55, near Theiss Rd (crash) I-70 Eastbound past First Capitol Dr (crash) I-70...
Beloved school custodian teaches students important lessons outside of their textbooks
ST. PETERS, Mo. — At Fairmount Elementary in St. Peters, Missouri, it's not so easy being clean. "The school is really big," said third grader Harper Harris. Really big. In fact, with over 1,000 students, it's the biggest elementary school in the state of Missouri, which presents a lot of challenges.
