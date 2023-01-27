ST. LOUIS — Colder air has returned to the region and will hang around for a few days. We are on the northern fringes of weather systems tracking to our south this week. The first of those systems is moving through Monday morning. A winter weather advisory was in effect for the St. Louis area and all of the 5 On Your Side area Monday morning until 9 a.m. due to the icy conditions.

