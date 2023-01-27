ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballwin, MO

FOX2now.com

Sneaky weather system may cause a few slick spots

ST. LOUIS – It’s not always the big storms that cause headaches. Sometimes it’s the really weak or small ones that are super sneaky and can put down just enough winter precipitation to catch locals off guard. There’s been a system highlighted for several days, zipping through...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Dangerous glaze of ice coats St. Louis highways, roads Monday morning

ST. LOUIS — Colder air has returned to the region and will hang around for a few days. We are on the northern fringes of weather systems tracking to our south this week. The first of those systems is moving through Monday morning. A winter weather advisory was in effect for the St. Louis area and all of the 5 On Your Side area Monday morning until 9 a.m. due to the icy conditions.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Live road conditions as of 6:30 a.m.

St. Louis fetal care center is one of few in the region to offer surgery for some patients with Spina Bifida. The Fetal Care Center in St. Louis is the only one in the area, and one of the only in the Midwest, that performs surgery on infant patients with a form of Spina Bifida, called Myelomeningocele, in the womb.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Closings, cancellations and delays for Jan. 30

The following schools and organizations have made decisions on their operations due to the weather and road conditions. (updated 6:30am) East Alton Wood River High School - remote learning. Edwardsville School District - closed. Evangelical School - Godfrey - closed. Father McGivney High School - remote learning. Gillespie School District...
ALTON, IL
FOX 2

Best toasted ravioli in St. Louis? FOX 2 viewers weigh in

ST. LOUIS – Toasted ravioli has been a St. Louis sensation for decades. It’s a common appetizer for hundreds of restaurants in the region, often complemented with dipping sauce. Legend has it, the appetizer first gained popularity in St. Louis on accident. In the 1940s, a chef for popular Italian restaurant Mama’s on The Hill […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

TNT Sales plans expansion in Villa Ridge

TNT Sales, a trailer sales and servicer based in Villa Ridge, is doubling its service space in Franklin County as part of a $2.5 million expansion. The company also has sales locations in Cadiz, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Haleyville, Alabama.
VILLA RIDGE, MO
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Industry mourns passing of Dierbergs Markets’ Roger Dierberg

Third-generation grocer Roger Dierberg, a former executive vice president of upscale supermarket chain Dierbergs Markets, has died at age 88. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Dierbergs said this week that Dierberg passed away on Jan. 18 in St. Louis. He was a cousin and business partner of Bob Dierberg, the grocery chain’s current chairman, and served as the first chairman of the National Grocers Association (NGA).
CHESTERFIELD, MO
Travel Maven

This Missouri General Store is One of the State's Most Treasured Time Capsules

Long before grocery store chains, general stores were the heart of Americans' retail lives, especially in smaller communities where they served as a town center. Dozens of these old-fashioned general stores are still in operation today. While many of them have had to adapt to the changing times and convert to tourist and gift shops, they still retain much of their original heritage.
CALEDONIA, MO
KMOV

Winter weather causing road closures, slow downs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Winter weather is causing slowdowns and closures across St. Louis roads. Here’s what we know:. I-270 to I-70 Westbound (crash) I-70 Eastbound before Mid Rivers Mall Dr (crash) I-270 Northbound past I-55, near Theiss Rd (crash) I-70 Eastbound past First Capitol Dr (crash) I-70...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

