ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Matt McMahon says Justice Hill has rejoined team, will suit up Saturday vs. Texas Tech

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dIoVF_0kTg1CjA00

Good news has been few and far between for LSU basketball during the month of January as the Tigers look to end a seven-game skid when they host Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. However, they got one piece of good news on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon said that starting point guard Justice Hill has rejoined the team and is expected to be in uniform for Saturday’s game. Hill has missed the last three games after stepping away from the team for personal reasons, which wasn’t disciplinary according to McMahon.

“Yes, I would expect Justice Hill will be in uniform Saturday. He will rejoin the team. He’ll practice today. What the role is going forward will be determined, but he will be back with the team and practice this afternoon (Thursday),” McMahon said.

Based on these comments, it’s unclear if Hill will return to the starting lineup for the game against the Red Raiders, but it seems he will at least be available. Regardless, it’s welcome news for an LSU team that, after starting 12-1, now sits at 12-8 and could use all the help it can get.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stakingtheplains.com

Post-Game Thoughts: Texas Tech 76, Iowa State 68

Kerwin Walton, come on down. Walton went 6 of 7 including 5 of 6 from three, finishing with 17 points. He’s pretty much just a shooter and if he can get a free look, he’s pretty likely to knock it down. The Motion:. That was fun. Let’s talk...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Red Raiders pick up win against LSU in Baton Rouge Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. — For the first time since December 27th, the Texas Tech men’s basketball team found themselves in the win column. The Red Raiders took down LSU on the road 76-68, picking up a victory in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Despite missing Pop Isaacs and Fardaws...
BATON ROUGE, LA
FOX 44 News

Baylor gets back on track with a win in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Bears are back in the win column after a 20-point victory out west against the Lady Red Raiders. Four Bears finished in double-figures with Jaden Owens bursting back on the scene to lead Baylor with 16 points on the night. Baylor now returns home for a big game […]
WACO, TX
KCBD

Lady Raiders welcome Baylor for Alumni/NGWSD Weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas – This weekend will be special at United Supermarkets Arena, as the Texas Tech Lady Raiders welcome former Southwest Conference and current Big 12 foe Baylor on Saturday for alumni weekend and the celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports Day. The festivities will include a...
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Chukwuma, Bradford rewrite records at Texas Tech Open

Texas Tech wrapped up the Texas Tech Open and Multis on Jan. 28, finishing a three-day competition hosted at the Sports Performance Center. Two separate program records were broken by junior Rosemary Chukwuma and fifth year Zach Bradford. Beginning on Jan. 26, competition began with the men and women's heptathlon....
LUBBOCK, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Childress, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Roosevelt High School - Lubbock basketball team will have a game with Childress High School on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Weather related announcements for Monday, January 30

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Monday, January 30, 2023. Scroll down to see the list. An alert from Texas Tech University said, “The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock has delayed the start of in-person classes until 10 a.m. on Monday, January 30. In-person classes scheduled to start before that time are canceled. Online classes will continue as scheduled. TTU and System Administration employees should report at 9:30 a.m. or as directed by their supervisor. Buses will begin running on a normal schedule approximately 1 hour prior to campus opening.”
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock warns drivers of black ice Monday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — City of Lubbock officials warned drivers that the roads may have black ice in some areas Monday morning. “All drivers should exercise caution to avoid getting in collisions,” the city said. “The primary reason for traffic accidents today has been failure to drive with caution on the black ice.” Related: Weather related […]
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock and the South Plains Brace For Ice Storm

Last week it was snow, this week another form of wintery precipitation is headed towards Lubbock and the surrounding areas. According to KAMC, Lubbock and the South Plains into the Rolling Plains are under the threat of ice accumulation instead of snow like we experienced last week. Cold temperatures will accompany the winter weather much of the week.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Ice accumulations prompt school delays, closures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As drizzle falls throughout the South Plains Monday morning, area schools are reporting delays and some closures. Authorities have also closed off a major portion of the Marsha Sharp Freeway, from Interstate 27 to Avenue Q.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Buckner family selling northwest Lubbock campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Buckner Children and Family Services has announced plans to sell one of its two campuses in Lubbock, but the nonprofit says this will not impact its programs. The nonprofit says it’s planning on listing its Brentwood Avenue campus in the coming months due to increased maintenance...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

MSF closed at Interstate 27 for crash, city said Monday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to a traffic incident, Marsha Sharp Freeway will be closed for all traffic from Ave Q to Interstate 27. The city said “Seek alternate routes of travel.”. An alert from the city concerning MSF was published at 7:07 a.m. Numerous accidents have been reported...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s New Texas RoadHouse Finally Sets Grand Opening

We all know for some reason people have been dying to know when the new Texas Roadhouse will open and it is finally time. Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. So they are moving locations to make more room and hopefully help out the long waitlists. The new Texas Roadhouse location is being built at the site of the old Babies "R" Us location, which shared a building and parking lot with the old Toys "R" Us. The address is 6101 Slide Road.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in crash on West Loop overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash overnight in West Lubbock. Just before 1 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 5600 block of West Loop 289. The crash happened in the southbound main lanes of Loop 289. The driver was taken to UMC...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Winter weather set to begin Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we move into the weekend it will be warm, but just for one day. Saturday will be breezy, mostly sunny, and warm with highs in the 50s and 60s over the South Plains. However, early Sunday morning a strong cold front will move into the region and keep afternoon temperatures in the 30s and 40s, except for the southwest communities where some 50s may hold on through the day.
LUBBOCK, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

210K+
Followers
261K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy