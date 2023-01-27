Matt McMahon says Justice Hill has rejoined team, will suit up Saturday vs. Texas Tech

Good news has been few and far between for LSU basketball during the month of January as the Tigers look to end a seven-game skid when they host Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. However, they got one piece of good news on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon said that starting point guard Justice Hill has rejoined the team and is expected to be in uniform for Saturday’s game. Hill has missed the last three games after stepping away from the team for personal reasons, which wasn’t disciplinary according to McMahon.

“Yes, I would expect Justice Hill will be in uniform Saturday. He will rejoin the team. He’ll practice today. What the role is going forward will be determined, but he will be back with the team and practice this afternoon (Thursday),” McMahon said.

Based on these comments, it’s unclear if Hill will return to the starting lineup for the game against the Red Raiders, but it seems he will at least be available. Regardless, it’s welcome news for an LSU team that, after starting 12-1, now sits at 12-8 and could use all the help it can get.

