LSU target JJ Harrell pushes back commitment after picking up Alabama offer

One of LSU’s top targets in the 2024 class was set to make a decision following the weekend, but now it seems like JJ Harrell’s plans have changed.

After picking up some new offers — most notably from Alabama after coach Nick Saban visited the Sardis, Mississippi, prospect at his school, North Panola High School — Harrell will no longer commit on Jan. 30, he told On3’s Sam Spiegelman.

Harrell has already taken official visits this month to LSU and

, and he was set to lock his commitment down after trips to Florida State, Ole Miss and Auburn this weekend. Instead, he will now take an official visit Friday to Mississippi State before taking a trip to Tuscaloosa, not Auburn, on Saturday.

The four-star receiver is rated as the No. 277 player in the country in the 2024 class, per the On3 Consensus Rankings. He has no Crystal Ball predictions from 247Sports, but Ole Miss is a 50.3% favorite to land him per the On3 Recruiting Predictions Machine.

