Read full article on original website
Related
cwbradio.com
Black River Falls Man Enters Plea for 7th Operating with a PAC
A Black River Falls man arrested for his 8th OWI entered a plea in Monroe County Court. According to court records, back in February of 2021, a State Patrol Trooper pulled over Kevin Conant on Artic Road at high EW for an illegal muffler and deviating from his lane of traffic. Conant failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.
cwbradio.com
Individual Arrested After Search Warrant in Wood County Enters Plea in Wood County Court
One of two people arrested after the execution of a search warrant in Wood County entered a plea in Wood County Court on Friday. On April 20th of last year, the Wood County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant on CTH Z in the Town of Saratoga, in Wood County. Investigators seized quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and prescription medication inside the residence.
wearegreenbay.com
Woman with ‘drug-dealing enterprise’ sentenced, involved in death of Wisconsin man
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old Wisconsin woman was sentenced on Wednesday for her alleged involvement in a heroin delivery that resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man. Jackie E.F. Snow was sentenced to a 12-year bifurcated prison sentence and was initially charged with First-Degree Reckless...
wiproud.com
Heroin dealer arrested after bragging about distributing the drug
JACKSON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A heroin dealer in Jackson County is sentenced to 12 years in prison. 43-year-old Jackie Snow was convicted in October for her role in a 2017 drug delivery resulting in the death of an Eau Claire man. A charge of first-degree reckless homicide-drug delivery...
wizmnews.com
Court hearing on hidden camera charges against business owner Dinsmoor
A business owner from Onalaska pleads not guilty to charges resulting from allegedly secretly recording images of employees using a bathroom at their workplace. James B. (Brad) Dinsmoor appeared by Zoom in La Crosse County court on Friday, to face four felony charges of capturing an intimate representation without consent. Each charge carries a possible penalty of 3.5 years in prison, or fines up to $10,000.
cwbradio.com
Cadott Man Arrested After Counterfeit Investigation
A Cadott man was arrested after a counterfeit investigation. According to the Lake Hallie Police Department, on December 28th, around 9am, they were called to the Lake Hallie Walmart after a man reportedly passed four counterfeit $100 bills. On January 17th, the Lake Hallie Police Department uploaded pictures to Facebook...
WEAU-TV 13
Teenager charged with vandalizing Black River Falls elementary school
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A 17-year-old boy has been charged with vandalizing an elementary school in Jackson County last summer. 17-year-old Bruce Redbird of Black River Falls was charged with burglary and criminal damage to property, both felonies, in Jackson County Circuit Court on Friday. Redbird is accused...
WEAU-TV 13
Two people arrested after traffic stop in Vernon County, suspected drugs found
LAFARGE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities arrested two people after a traffic stop in Vernon County Friday. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 26 at 2:55 p.m. a Vernon County deputy made a traffic stop for equipment violations in the 200-block of West Main Street in the Village of LaFarge.
news8000.com
Jackson County Judge sentences woman to 12 years for role in 2017 heroin death of Eau Claire man
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- A judge Wednesday sentenced a Jackson County woman to a 12-year prison term for her role in the 2017 death of an Eau Claire man. According to the Jackson County DA, 42-year-old Jackie Snow was convicted on October 25 of Conspiracy to Commit Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin as a Party to a Crime for a December 2017 drug delivery that resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man. A charge for First Degree Reckless Homicide-Drug Delivery was dismissed, but read in for sentencing consideration.
radioplusinfo.com
1-27-23 lacrosse police investigating 9 fatal drug overdoses
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — La Crosse police are investigating nine recent drug overdose deaths amid concerns that a powerful animal tranquilizer may be present in the local illicit opioid supply. The La Crosse Police Department, Gundersen Health System and Tri-State Ambulance warned the community Tuesday about the high number of fatal overdoses during 2023′s first three weeks. The deaths have raised concerns that the animal tranquilizer xylazine, known as “tranq,” may have entered local illicit supplies of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine. Toxicology reports on the recent overdose deaths are pending, and it may take weeks to determine whether or not “tranq” was present in some or all of the cases.
wizmnews.com
County study of La Crosse area law enforcement to be finished soon
A special committee on police activity in La Crosse appears close to completing its mission. Chair Tara Johnson of La Crosse County’s Study Committee on Policing is hoping to have recommendations ready within a couple of months, by early April. The panel started meeting nine months ago. Johnson has...
wiproud.com
Armed home invaders attack owner in Chippewa Falls
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Three people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a home in Chippewa Falls. Chief Matt Kelm says officers responded to a distressed phone call at 12:20 Saturday morning. The caller said several people she knew, including Elijah Johnson and Jeremiah Maki, were...
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple first responders assist with trapped driver after rollover crash in Wisconsin
CANTON, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders from multiple agencies responded to a rollover crash in northwestern Wisconsin after the driver became trapped in their truck. Deputies with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Canton. In the photos provided, the...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman known to move across counties missing since September, police still searching
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The La Crosse Police Department is looking for help finding a woman missing since September 2022. Jennifer L. Peterson has not been heard from or seen since September 27, 2022, and was last residing in La Crosse. Police say she had mentioned relocating and...
Woman Injured in Hwy. 14 Rollover Crash Near Lewiston
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on Hwy. 14 sent a Winona woman to the hospital Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the wreck shortly before 3 p.m. It occurred at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Rolling Hills Rd., which is about a mile east of Lewiston.
WEAU-TV 13
The Eau Claire County Humane Association expresses concern over intake of animal surrenders and strays
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Giving a pet as a gift may seem like a good idea until the responsibility kicks in, then some owners are faced with the decision of either keeping it or surrendering it. Addie Erdmann with the Eau Claire Humane Association said the shelter has seen...
cwbradio.com
Some More Wood County Snowmobile Trails Open
The Vesper Snow Drifters trail from intersection 17 in Arpin, to the Village of Vesper (in Wood County, Old railroad bed section), is open. All other sections of Vesper’s trail remain closed. The Bakerville Sno Rovers trails remain open, except for the trail between intersections 20 and 23, which will remain closed for the season. All other trails in Wood County remain closed at this time due to unfrozen trail sections that make trails unsafe and ungroomable.
news8000.com
No one injured in La Crosse apartment fire at the Schuh Homes
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- No one was home during a fire at the Schuh Homes on La Crosse's lower Northside. The fire started shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters say there was smoke coming from the front door and nearby windows when they got to the apartment complex. Although...
939thegame.com
Missing woman found dead
TOMAH, WI (WSAU) – A woman who was reported missing last month has been found dead. Felicia J. Wanna, who is also known as Felicia Helgeson, was last seen in late December. The Ho-Chunk Nation Police confirmed that she was found dead last week. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department...
This Wisconsin City Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in the United States
Big cities like New York, LA, and Chicago often get all the attention when it comes to cool places in the United States but some of the country's best small towns offer their own set of unique experiences.
Comments / 0