Orlando, FL

mynews13.com

New visitor information center opens on Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Tourism is booming on the Space Coast, and now there's a one-stop shop in Cocoa Beach for things to do. The Space Coast Office of Tourism just opened it's new visitor information center at the corner of State Road A1A and West Cocoa Beach Causeway, where 20,000 vehicles pass by daily.
COCOA BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Central Florida's first 'barber spa' opens in Windermere

WINDERMERE, Fla. — The luxury of self-care and pampering isn’t just for women. It's the message behind, Hammer & Nails, Central Florida’s first and only barber spa that just opened in Windermere. What You Need To Know. Hammer & Nails, a new 'barber spa' in Windermere caters...
WINDERMERE, FL
mynews13.com

Sand brought in to Sebastian Inlet to bolster beaches

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Brevard County say crews are working to bolster area beaches to protect them from future storms. Sand is being brought in to Sebastian Inlet to help rebuild the eroded shoreline. Hurricanes Ian and Nicole caused serious erosion to Brevard County beaches. The imported...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Disney reveals lineup for EPCOT's Gardens Rocks concerts

With just a month to go before the International Flower & Garden Festival returns to EPCOT, Disney World has released the music lineup for the event’s Garden Rocks concert series. What You Need To Know. The International Flower & Garden Festival is coming to EPCOT starting March 1 through...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Tavares resident urging Lake County to clean impaired canals

TAVARES, Fla. — Many people move out to Lake County to take part in the nature scene, especially with the multitude of lakes in the area. But some of these bodies of water are impaired. Now a Tavares resident is speaking up, hoping the county does something about it.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Sanford director of utilities resigns amid tensions at city hall

SANFORD, Fla. — The City of Sanford's utilities director is resigning from his position effective February 9. This comes during a massive overhaul of their wastewater vacuum system downtown, and as some commissioners are alluding to tensions inside city hall. What You Need To Know. On January 30, commission...
SANFORD, FL
mynews13.com

Clermont restaurant brings community together with a free meal

CLERMONT, Fla. — According to Save the Children Action Network, 77% of parents in rural areas are worried they might not be able to afford enough food to feed their family. But an Everyday Hero is tackling that fear, one meal at a time. What You Need To Know.
CLERMONT, FL
mynews13.com

Sanford commissioner discuss fixes to wastewater system

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford's City Commissioner called a special meeting Monday night talking about two issues, healthy drinking water, and fixing the wastewater vacuum system. The City of Sanford rushing to make a decision, all to help maintain water quality within the community. The city attorney said they needed a response between 14 and 21 days in order to make the project work.
SANFORD, FL
mynews13.com

Newborn baby found in Polk County woods

MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Polk County found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, found the girl...
POLK COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

All lanes reopen after crash on I-4 near World Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — The westbound lanes of I-4 at World Drive have reopened after an early morning crash shut down the roadway, officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said multiple lanes were blocked Wednesday after a crash involving a septic tanker truck, Walmart semitrailer and 2022 Kia Forte. According to investigators, all three vehicles were driving westbound in the outer lane of I-4 when the crash happened at about 5:14 a.m.
ORLANDO, FL

