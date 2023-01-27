ORLANDO, Fla. — The westbound lanes of I-4 at World Drive have reopened after an early morning crash shut down the roadway, officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said multiple lanes were blocked Wednesday after a crash involving a septic tanker truck, Walmart semitrailer and 2022 Kia Forte. According to investigators, all three vehicles were driving westbound in the outer lane of I-4 when the crash happened at about 5:14 a.m.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO