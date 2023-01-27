San Diego's 'Sunset Cliffs Sea Cave' Comes with a Stern Warning for Visitors

If you walk along the beaches of San Diego at the right time and tide, eventually you'll find the cliffs that house the famous Sunset Cliffs Sea Cave. The Sunset Cliffs Sea Cave is beloved in SoCal for its gorgeous, unique formations and tide pools teeming with ocean critters.

Like with any sea cave, though, visitors need to be very careful. Solo traveler @pang__bang warned her followers about the potential dangers, showing them how to visit the cave safely!

Her warning should be seriously heeded by all visitors- mind the tides! The danger with many sea caves, not just Sunset Cliffs, is that high tide will come in when you're not expecting it, trapping you. Many people have lost their lives exploring sea caves this way, so it's not a warning to take lightly. Now, if you're aware of this hazard and you time your trip around it safely, it shouldn't be too dangerous, but don't lose track of the tide if you go!

These warnings aren't meant to discourage people from going. Obviously, these beloved caves are popular with locals and tourists alike, and as we saw in her video, even families with small children come here. You just need to be cautious with how you go so you can safely enjoy the caves without ending up in a potentially dangerous situation.

If you time your visit to Sunset Cliffs Sea Cave carefully, though, you'll be treated to amazing rock formations, glittering green waters, and beautiful winding sea caves that look like something out of a fantasy story. Oh, and to reiterate another point of hers, wear good climbing shoes! That climb down the rocks is no joke- but if you prepare well, it'll be totally worth the effort.

