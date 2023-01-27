ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego's 'Sunset Cliffs Sea Cave' Comes with a Stern Warning for Visitors

By Kathleen Joyce
WanderWisdom
WanderWisdom
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23HRVd_0kTfyPOG00

If you walk along the beaches of San Diego at the right time and tide, eventually you'll find the cliffs that house the famous Sunset Cliffs Sea Cave. The Sunset Cliffs Sea Cave is beloved in SoCal for its gorgeous, unique formations and tide pools teeming with ocean critters.

Like with any sea cave, though, visitors need to be very careful. Solo traveler @pang__bang warned her followers about the potential dangers, showing them how to visit the cave safely!

@pang__bang

Make sure to look up the tides BEFORE visiting and to keep track of the time while here! Happy hiking 🥾 @takelifebystorum #visitsandiego #sandiegohiddengems #sandiego #hikesandiego #sandiegocalifornia #californiacoast #sunsetcliffs #seacaves

♬ original sound - pang_bang

Her warning should be seriously heeded by all visitors- mind the tides! The danger with many sea caves, not just Sunset Cliffs, is that high tide will come in when you're not expecting it, trapping you. Many people have lost their lives exploring sea caves this way, so it's not a warning to take lightly. Now, if you're aware of this hazard and you time your trip around it safely, it shouldn't be too dangerous, but don't lose track of the tide if you go!

These warnings aren't meant to discourage people from going. Obviously, these beloved caves are popular with locals and tourists alike, and as we saw in her video, even families with small children come here. You just need to be cautious with how you go so you can safely enjoy the caves without ending up in a potentially dangerous situation.

If you time your visit to Sunset Cliffs Sea Cave carefully, though, you'll be treated to amazing rock formations, glittering green waters, and beautiful winding sea caves that look like something out of a fantasy story. Oh, and to reiterate another point of hers, wear good climbing shoes! That climb down the rocks is no joke- but if you prepare well, it'll be totally worth the effort.

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

What's Ahead for San Diego's Winter Weather?

Maybe it was nature’s way of giving us a white Christmas just a little late. The holiday was more than a month ago but San Diego County’s mountains have tree tops glistening and snow falling. And over the next couple of days there are sure to be plenty...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SanDiego.com

Best Dog-Friendly Things to do in San Diego

San Diego is known for its beautiful beaches, great dining experiences, and other fun activities, but some of these locations don’t allow dogs. If you’re trying to find the best dog-friendly restaurants, dog-friendly hotels, and even dog-friendly beaches, not to worry! There might be restrictions, but if you have a dog in San Diego, CA, you’ll have plenty of places to explore.
SAN DIEGO, CA
gbsan.com

Top 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in San Diego

One of the best things about living in San Diego is being able to enjoy a delicious meal while admiring postcard-perfect views. Whether beachside overlooking the Pacific coastline, or taking in panoramic scenes of the city, dinners are always more memorable when sharing with loved ones. As the old adage goes, “the quickest way to someone’s heart is through their stomach.” Be sure to bookmark one of these five dining options to celebrate love and have a romantic evening with your other half.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

GO WILD: SENIORS ADMITTED FREE IN FEB. TO SAN DIEGO ZOO SAFARI PARK

January 29, 2023 (Escondido) – Throughout February, admission is free to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido for seniors age 65 and up. Enjoy the sights on an Africa Tram, see the platypuses and other Aussie species at Walkabout Australia, wander through Tiger Trail, take a stroll around Mombasa Lagoon, ride on the African tram, and relax with refreshments on the patio at Kijamii Overlook. There's a world of sights to see at the Safari Park.
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Pear Blossoms Blooming, "Green Comet," Groundhog Day in San Diego

Ornamental Pear Trees are bursting into bloom all over town. The thousands of white blossoms appear in sheets and clusters, rather like snow when viewed from a distance. Nice specimens can be seen along Lake Murray Boulevard, along Clairemont Mesa Boulevard between Highway 163 and Interstate 15, and in parts of Downtown San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WanderWisdom

WanderWisdom

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
957
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to site for travel to learn about what's going on in the world of destinations and travel.

 https://wanderwisdom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy