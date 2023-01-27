ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock police officer recognized for pushing car of stranded driver

 3 days ago
Officer B. Keane helping the stranded pedestrian get to her destination. Special — Facebook

An officer with the Woodstock Police Department was recognized this week for helping a driver who was stranded on the road after running out of gas.

Seeing the driver in need, Officer B. Keane used his patrol car and then his own body strength to help push the pedestrian’s car, the department shared on its Facebook page.

“I want to give a HUGE shoutout to a Woodstock police officer,” the daughter of the woman Keane helped said in a Facebook post Wednesday. “I stupidly did not get his name. My mom was pulling into the Sam’s shopping center and ran out of gas. He allowed her to wait there until I brought gas. I thought I brought enough gas but it wasn’t enough to get her started. He graciously volunteered to push her car with his patrol car into the gas station. When it didn’t make it all the way he got out of his car and physically pushed it the rest of the way. He acted like it was no big deal. However, to us it was a big deal. He (chose) to be kind and help when he didn’t have to. So thank you Woodstock PD for having such amazing officers!”

The Woodstock Police Department was made aware of officer Keane’s good deed via this Facebook post.

“We were tagged in the post below and just had to share!,” the Facebook post by the Woodstock PD reads. “Thank you, Officer B. Keane, for going above and beyond! We think he’s pretty amazing too!”

