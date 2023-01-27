ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County man accused of stealing women’s and children’s underwear

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

A 39-year-old man from Marlton has been accused of stealing women’s and children's underwear.

Police say they searched William Borrero’s house and discovered more than 220 stolen articles of women’s and children’s underwear, as well as evidence of child porn.

On Dec. 26, police say they responded to the Nieuw Amsterdam Apartment Homes for suspicious activity. Police say a woman reported that an unknown person had removed articles of her clothing while in the apartment complex.

Borrero was arrested and charged with theft and possession of child sexual abuse material. Police say he has been released from jail and is due back in court in March.

This investigation in ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.

