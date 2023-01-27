ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Walkable Midtown is moving forward

6AM City
6AM City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VkIB3_0kTfxcx200

A conceptual image of the future multimodal I-440 bridge.

Photo via City of Raleigh

Last spring, we filled you in on the progress of Walkable Midtown — a project intended to improve the connectivity and walkability of Raleigh’s Midtown. Here are some updates:

A new greenway connection

The design of the Industrial Drive greenway connection has been completed and construction is underway. Plans include the addition of a 10-ft-wide asphalt trail to connect the southern end of Industrial Drive to the Crabtree Creek Trail at mile marker 7 3/4. The project’s budget is $400,000 and construction is planned for completion this April .

Two new bridges

The city is planning to construct a multimodal bridge over the I-440 beltline . The bridge will have two lanes for cars with dedicated space for biking and walking . View the alignment and cross section options , and take this survey by Feb. 28 to help the city decide on the exact location and design of the bridge. Bonus: The city is hosting an open house on Feb. 16 .

Additionally, the city is still considering building a pedestrian bridge that would link the new greenway connection to the south side of Hodges Street, crossing over Crabtree Creek .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bSV8o_0kTfxcx200

A map of the Waterfront District concept.

Image via the City of Raleigh

The Midtown Waterfront District

Plans are still being evaluated for the development of a waterfront park along Crabtree Creek . A team at NC State presented case studies and a site analysis to help the city visualize what the project could look like . The study cites a variety of existing greenspaces that the new park could resemble, including Little Sugar Creek Greenway in Charlotte, NC and Falls Park in Greenville, SC.

The city is also considering undergoing a stormwater study to better understand how to make the park storm resistant , as the area frequently floods when it rains.

What would you like to see in the Midtown Waterfront Park design plans? Let us know .

