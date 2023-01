Walkable Midtown is moving forward

A conceptual image of the future multimodal I-440 bridge. Photo via City of Raleigh

A new greenway connection

Two new bridges

A map of the Waterfront District concept. Image via the City of Raleigh

The Midtown Waterfront District

Last spring, we filled you in on the progress of— a project intended to improve theof Raleigh’s Midtown. Here are some updates:The design of the Industrial Drive greenway connection has been completed and construction is underway. Plans include the addition of ato connect the southern end ofat mile marker 7 3/4. The project’s budget isand construction is planned forThe city is planning to construct a. The bridge will have two lanes for cars with. View the alignment and cross section options , and take this survey by Feb. 28 to help the city decide on the exact location and design of the bridge. Bonus: The city is hosting an open house onAdditionally, the city is still considering building athat would link the new greenway connection to the south side of Hodges Street,Plans are still being evaluated for the development of a. A team at NC State presented case studies and a site analysis to help the city visualize. The study cites a variety of existing greenspaces that the new park could resemble, including Little Sugar Creek Greenway in Charlotte, NC and Falls Park in Greenville, SC.The city is also considering undergoing ato better understand how to make the park, as the area frequently floods when it rains.What wouldlike to see in the Midtown Waterfront Park design plans? Let us know