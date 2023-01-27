Funeral held for University of Georgia football player from New Milford killed in crash

Funeral services were held Friday in Englewood for Devin Willock, the 20-year-old from New Milford who was killed in a car crash on Jan. 15.

The Community Baptist Church of Englewood was filled with those who loved and knew Willock - his family, teammates from University of Georgia and from New Milford High School, and Paramus Catholic where he played as a teenager, for what was called a celebration of his life.

The crash happened after a celebration of the national championship for the University of Georgia Bulldogs where Willock was a player for the team.

Also killed in the crash was Chandler LeCroy, a recruiting staff member who was driving. Local police say the crash was partly caused by speed .

News 12 New Jersey’s Marci Rubin says coaches spoke of not only Devin’s football abilities but also his academic success and just being a great person all around.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help both families.