ID Sought For Mercedes In Child Luring Investigation: Hopatcong Police

UPDATE: The suspect vehicle and driver have been identified, police have confirmed.

Recognize this Mercedes? Police in Hopatcong say it may have been involved in a child luring incident on the morning of Friday, Jan. 27.

The driver pulled over on Broadway, opened the door, and told the child to get in around 8 a.m., police said in a release.

The driver is believed to be a clean-shaven white man between 30 and 40 years old wearing a black jacket.

The child backed up and a witness yelled at the driver, who police say fled the area in an unknown direction.

The vehicle may have been a 2010-2014 C300 Mercedes Benz, they added.

An update to the investigation was posted a short time later:

Below is a clearer image of the vehicle we are looking for, a black Mercedes. We are also looking for the owner of the... Posted by Hopatcong Police on Friday, January 27, 2023

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact Det. Giordano at (973) 398-5000 or send an email to Rgiordano@hopatcongpolice.org .