The James Beard Foundation has revealed the semifinalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. A dozen Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants have been included in both national and regional categories.Considered the Oscars of the food world, the awards recognize outstanding chefs and other culinary professionals in a wide range of categories ranging from Outstanding Chef to Best New Restaurant.The awards also include media categories that will be announced at a later date. DALLASDallas nominees include:Outstanding Chef: Junior Borges, MeridianOutstanding Restaurant: LuciaBest New Restaurant: Restaurant BeatriceBest New Restaurant: TatsuOutstanding Bakery: La Casita BakeshopOutstanding Bakery: Kuluntu BakeryBest Chef: Texas nominees include:Reyna Duong, Sandwich HagOlivia López and Jonathan Percival, Molino OlōyōAnastacia Quiñones-Pittman, JoséRegino Rojas, Revolver Taco LoungeFort WorthFort Worth nominees include:Best New Restaurant: Don ArtemioBest Chef: Texas nominees Jalen Heard, Lane Milne, and Jonny White, Goldee's BarbecueElsewhere in Texas, Houston boasts 10 nominees, San Antonio has seven, and Austin has six.Finalists will be announced on Wednesday, March 29. The Foundation will reveal its winners at an awards ceremony on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO