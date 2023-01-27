Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Kendal Richardson Wants to be the Next Mayor of DallasTom HandyDallas, TX
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
This Dallas restaurant news has tons of tempting dishes to check out
January can be a sleepy time in the Dallas restaurant scene but 2023 has been an exception, and this roundup of restaurant news is proof. Most of what's here is about new dishes and new seasonal menus, but there's also news about chef appointments and celebrity chefs on TV. Here's what's happening in Dallas dining news, collated from press releases, emails, and online sites: Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar has launched two ramen specials for February, served Tuesdays-Wednesdays after 4 pm: Smoked Brisket Ramen or Grilled Prawn Ramen, both featuring Balinese curry, sun noodles, ajitama egg, green onion, and sesame, both $18. Bulla...
Dallas Observer
Dallas' Biggest Restaurant Openings and Closings in January
January has been a busy month on the Dallas restaurant and bar scene. The biggest news for Midwestern hot dog fans is that Portillo's is now officially opened in The Colony. Will Dallas embrace this hot dog institution from Chicagoland? Lines consistently wrapped around the building indicate a resounding yes. Watch out Corn Dog City.
These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Warm up this week with a whiskey dinner, rib-smoking class, and hot cinnamon rolls. Or hop aboard a motorcoach bus for a Valentine’s-themed vegan tour of Dallas. Follow that with a meetup at one of Dallas' newest vegan restaurants. This week also brings the first Galentine’s event of 2023 – a brunch just for gal-pals with lots of pink drinks. (Note: Due to winter weather, be sure to check the event links for possible cancellations.)Tuesday, January 31Lockwood Pairing Dinner at Whiskey Cake PlanoThe Southern-inspired dining destination will partner with Lockwood Distilling to host a five-course cocktail and spirits pairing dinner....
Nickelback's upcoming tour stop rocks this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. Juggernaut rock band Nickelback is touring summer 2023 with stop in Dallas. Nickelback is back: Canadian-born rock juggernaut Nickelback is going on tour in summer 2023 to support their new album, Get Rollin'. Called the "Get Rollin’ Tour," it'll hit 38 cities, including Dallas on July 22 at Dos Equis Pavilion.2. Behind the wall of greenery and other Dallas restaurant must-haves. If you're a...
Luke Bryan trucks to Dallas-Fort Worth for 2 'Country On Tour' stops
Luke Bryan fans, clear your calendars in late September 2023. The five-time Entertainer of the Year and American Idol judge is making not one but two stops in North Texas on his "Country On Tour."He'll play Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion on September 28, then scoot over to Fort Worth for a show at Dickies Arena on September 29. The only other Texas stop on his 36-city tour will be in Lubbock, on July 27. (So sorry, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio.)Special guests throughout the tour will include up-and-coming country artists Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston,...
laguestlist.com
Hudson House Takes Over The Sunset Strip For Their Grand Opening Celebration
From the heart of Dallas, TX, comes top restaurant group, Vandelay Hospitality, and founder Hunter Pond, who are thrilled to officially announce their first LA flagship entering the California market. Located within the heart of the iconic Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, their premier eatery, Hudson House, celebrated its grand opening, with a two-night celebration where guests such as Lauren Jauregui, Emily Sears, Ryan Rottman, Jordan Gonzalez, and Malia Pyles sipped and dined on some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes which included East Coast oysters, the world’s coldest martinis and a selection of all American comfort classics. Hudson House restaurant and raw bar will debut their lively East Coast-inspired concept, offering a full-service menu focusing on healthy Californian diets, seafood delights, and rich plate presentations, satisfying the need for upscale casual dining and quality decadence. Hudson House will be open for service daily 12 pm-3 pm and 5 pm-close.
String of strange and sad incidents at Dallas Zoo raises questions
It's been a stressful new year for the staff at the Dallas Zoo.
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: January 27-29
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, January 27. Pretty Woman: The Musical...
CandysDirt.com
What’s Developing: Ascent at Mountain Creek Is Part of Southwest Dallas Resurgence
Developers are taking note of the abundant and scenic land in Southwest Dallas, and snapping up acreages by the hundreds in largely undeveloped Mountain Creek. Longtime Mountain Creek landowner Courtland Group recently sold 430 acres to Village West Dallas Development LLC, the Dallas Morning News reported. And NRP Group, one of the country’s top apartment builders with offices in Dallas and throughout the country, just broke ground on a 30-acre site for the new Ascent at Mountain Creek.
dallasposttrib.com
OPEN MODEL AND TALENT CALL FOR AGES 16-50 THIS SATURDAY (JAN. 28) AT MARK CUBAN HEROES BASKETBALL CENTER
For the fifth year, the Center will host auditions for models, actors, singers and dancers ages 16-50; registration is free and will be held from 10:30-11 a.m. with auditions from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. DALLAS (Jan. 24, 2023) – Most people assume the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center might focus on...
Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
12 Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants score coveted James Beard Award nominations
The James Beard Foundation has revealed the semifinalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. A dozen Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants have been included in both national and regional categories.Considered the Oscars of the food world, the awards recognize outstanding chefs and other culinary professionals in a wide range of categories ranging from Outstanding Chef to Best New Restaurant.The awards also include media categories that will be announced at a later date. DALLASDallas nominees include:Outstanding Chef: Junior Borges, MeridianOutstanding Restaurant: LuciaBest New Restaurant: Restaurant BeatriceBest New Restaurant: TatsuOutstanding Bakery: La Casita BakeshopOutstanding Bakery: Kuluntu BakeryBest Chef: Texas nominees include:Reyna Duong, Sandwich HagOlivia López and Jonathan Percival, Molino OlōyōAnastacia Quiñones-Pittman, JoséRegino Rojas, Revolver Taco LoungeFort WorthFort Worth nominees include:Best New Restaurant: Don ArtemioBest Chef: Texas nominees Jalen Heard, Lane Milne, and Jonny White, Goldee's BarbecueElsewhere in Texas, Houston boasts 10 nominees, San Antonio has seven, and Austin has six.Finalists will be announced on Wednesday, March 29. The Foundation will reveal its winners at an awards ceremony on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
fox4news.com
Comedian Marlon Wayans visits Fort Worth
Marlon Wayans challenges his celebrity friends to face their biggest fears in a virtual reality world. The online series is just one of the many projects keeping him busy. Another is his comedy show coming to the Hyena's Comedy Club in Fort Worth Thursday and Friday.
Plano-based Cinemark theater chain hosts Oscars-themed movie marathon
The Cinemark movie chain is giving movie buffs an opportunity to brush up on the Oscars.Plano-based Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will host its annual Oscar Movie Week festival, this year running from Monday, March 6 through Sunday, March 12, in anticipation of the 95th Oscars ceremony, which airs on March 12 on ABC.The theater chain will air all of this year’s Best Picture and Best Live Action and Animated Short Film nominees, at more than 120 participating Cinemark theaters nationwide.According to a release, passes are now on sale now at Cinemark.com/movieweek.A full Digital Festival Pass is $40 and includes showings for...
Eater
Vandelay Hospitality Group CEO Wanted in Colorado
The CEO of Dallas-based Vandely Hospitality Group, Hunter Pond, is wanted by police in Mountain Village, a municipality of Telluride, CO. The San Miguel County Sheriff’s office posted the wanted notice on social media on January 20, but removed it on January 26 for unknown reasons. According to the warrant, Pond is facing misdemeanor charges of harassment and disorderly conduct related to an incident that occurred in October.
Get zapped in Dallas: What is a forever bracelet?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting zapped sounds alarming right? Well, no worries, nobody’s getting hurt. We checked out a new jewelry concept that takes away the worry of losing your jewelry. Forever bracelets have been circulating on social media for some time now and a Texan decided to make...
Ice possible this week in Dallas-Fort Worth
The weather Monday afternoon through at least noon on Wednesday could be a royal mess for drivers and residents in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Speakeasy with secret red phone booth entry is dialing into The Colony
A speakeasy bar concept from Atlanta that's been plotting a DFW location for a couple of years is inching closer to reality. Called Red Phone Booth, it'll open in the Grotto at Grandscape, at 5774 Grandscape Blvd. #100 in The Colony, and a release says it's coming in March.Red Phone Booth features old-school Prohibition-style cocktails, cigars, and small plates. It's owned and operated by Stephen de Haan with actor/whiskey and cigar enthusiast Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead, Band of Brothers, Clarice and The Kids Are Alright).The Grandscape location was originally forecast to open in 2021, back when speakeasy bars...
CultureMap Dallas
Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://dallas.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0