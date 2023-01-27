United Way of Greater Chattanooga launches Learn United series
United Way of Greater Chattanooga recently launched Learn United , a community-wide conversation series , in partnership with nonprofit Millions of Conversations .
Learn United has been designed to “ ignite meaningful connections and foster intentional dialogue during a time of increased polarization in the US .”
The series will bring leadership speakers to Chattanooga to explore different ways to build a healthy community in interactive + creative spaces. A hope of the series is for community members to able to lead their own conversations and inspire action in their neighborhoods.
Those interested in getting involved with Learn United can sign up online to receive updates about the series + information about upcoming events.
