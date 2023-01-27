ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

CultureMap Fort Worth

Luke Bryan trucks to Dallas-Fort Worth for 2 tour stops, including Dickies Arena

Luke Bryan fans, clear your calendars in late September 2023. The five-time Entertainer of the Year and American Idol judge is making not one but two stops in North Texas on his "Country On Tour."He'll play Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion on September 28, then scoot over to Fort Worth for a show at Dickies Arena on September 29. The only other Texas stop on his 36-city tour will be in Lubbock, on July 27. (So sorry, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio.)Special guests throughout the tour will include up-and-coming country artists Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston,...
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas' Biggest Restaurant Openings and Closings in January

January has been a busy month on the Dallas restaurant and bar scene. The biggest news for Midwestern hot dog fans is that Portillo's is now officially opened in The Colony. Will Dallas embrace this hot dog institution from Chicagoland? Lines consistently wrapped around the building indicate a resounding yes. Watch out Corn Dog City.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Weather: Some school districts cancel classes as winter weather hits North Texas

DALLAS - Some North Texas school districts have already canceled classes because of the wintry weather. The majority of the schools that decided to close Monday are west of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. They include Aledo, Argyle, Aubrey, Azle, Brock, Castleberry, Celina, Dublin, Eagle-Mountain-Saginaw, Gordon, Granbury, Jacksboro, Lake Worth, Little...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Woman injured in Dallas drive-by shooting

DALLAS - Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in west Dallas. It happened overnight at a home on Navaro Street, which is in a neighborhood north of Interstate 30 near Hampton Road. Police said several shooters opened fire on the home. Officers found the...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Meet WFAA Daybreak's newest reporter, Megan Mitchell

DALLAS — A new face is joining WFAA Daybreak's team!. But, then again, you might have already seen reporter Megan Mitchell's cheerful disposition on your social media feeds well in advance of her WFAA debut on Friday, Jan. 27. Before making the move to the Dallas area to join...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Get zapped in Dallas: What is a forever bracelet?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting zapped sounds alarming right? Well, no worries, nobody’s getting hurt. We checked out a new jewelry concept that takes away the worry of losing your jewelry. Forever bracelets have been circulating on social media for some time now and a Texan decided to make...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

These are the 5 best food and drink events in Fort Worth this week

It’s a frigid start to February this week, but tasty events bring opportunities to warm up once the coldest weather passes. Get cozy with hand-made pasta and wine, a dim sum cooking class, two new Sunday brunch launches, and a complimentary educational class to watch online from the warmth of your own home. Thursday, February 2An Evening with Batasiolo Wine DinnerOnly 11 lucky individuals get to partake in this four-course dinner set to take place in il Modo’s intimate pasta-making room. Wines from Beni Di Batasiolo Winery will be paired with each course. Reservations are $199, plus tax and gratuity,...
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Event celebrating Dallas' Braniff Airways a must for fashion & flying buffs

Dallas' original hometown airline is having a moment: Braniff International will celebrate its 95th anniversary with an event that promises to be a must for fashion and airline buffs alike.Called The Braniff Style Tour & Fashion Show, it'll take place on March 11 at the Alexander Mansion, with David Preziosi, Braniff Airways Foundation Board Member and Executive Director of Texas Historical Foundation, presenting a program on what a release calls one of the most revolutionary airlines in history. The event will include lunch and a mini fashion show featuring Braniff’s epochal flight attendant uniforms created by haute couture fashion designers Emilio...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Comedian Marlon Wayans visits Fort Worth

Marlon Wayans challenges his celebrity friends to face their biggest fears in a virtual reality world. The online series is just one of the many projects keeping him busy. Another is his comedy show coming to the Hyena's Comedy Club in Fort Worth Thursday and Friday.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Fort Worth ranks 10th least expensive U.S. city to raise a family, says report

It can be costly to raise a family, especially these days, but parents living in Fort Worth can welcome some good news: the city ranks as one of the least expensive American cities to raise a family. A recent report from Harmony Healthcare IT, a data management firm that works with health data, deemed Fort Worth the 10th most economical city in the U.S. to raise a family. Also making the top 10 are DFW neighbors Plano (No. 3), Irving (No. 4), and Garland (No. 6).No other Texas cities made it onto the list of most or least expensive.The cheapest...
FORT WORTH, TX
