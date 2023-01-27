ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Q985

Rare Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Being Offered At $209 Per Pound

I know, we live in a cheese-loving part of the country where all we're supposedly concerned about is making sure that whatever dish we're enjoying has plenty of cheese in and/or on it. That can make things like oatmeal a little weird, but we're Midwesterners, and we'll do whatever we want when it comes to cheese.
MINERAL POINT, WI
frommichiganwithloveblog.com

Michigan Hidden Gems to Explore in 2023

This blog post may contain affiliate links, which may reward me in the event of a sale. I use these funds to reinvest in my blog and to create more great content like this article to share with you! Disclaimer here. Each year, I want to shine a spotlight on...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Has Michigan’s craft beer market gone flat?

Short’s Brewing Co. pulled distribution from New York, Massachusetts and Connecticut last year and stopped selling much in Florida, even though it hasn’t formally pulled out. It ditched glass bottles in favor of cheaper labeled cans. It cut its line of hard seltzers and stopped brewing the Arcadia brands it revived in 2020.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
Advocate

Right-Wing Group Targets LGBTQ+ Existence In Michigan Schools

Michigan right-wingers are working together to challenge LGBTQ+-inclusive education in public schools. An organization called the Great Schools Initiative (GSI) is offering parents an opt-out form to prevent all discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. Last week, the group began an initiative called “Operation Opt-Out,” which asks...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

What Makes Up Michigan’s BEST Chili?

I love chili, especially in the winter. Chili is comfort food without the guilt. Usually, when I think of comfort food, I think of heavy, most likely unhealthy food like pizza or cake. Chili is actually pretty good for you AND delicious. How do you make your chili? What makes up Michigan’s best chili? What are Michigan’s favorite chili ingredients?
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Q985

Mortifying Moment That Haunts Me To This Day Happened In Illinois

I have plenty of embarrassing stories to tell because I'm pretty much an open book. This traumatizing "accident" is, by far, one of my most shameful stories to ever exist. We all have embarrassing stories, but most of the time we keep them to ourselves because we don't think anybody else in the world has gone through anything similar.
ILLINOIS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

‘Cruel, inefficient and just wrong on so many levels’

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, struggling Michiganders who had lost jobs watched as their bank accounts dwindled. As the world around them was engulfed by sickness and death, they saw their savings — often built over years — being depleted while they attempted to put food on their tables and pay their rent or mortgage on time. Finally, when there was close to nothing left, they turned to the Food Bank Council of Michigan. There, they received assistance applying for benefits through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
MICHIGAN STATE
