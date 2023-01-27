Daryl Morey Accuses Boston Media Of Snubbing Joel Embiid From The All-Star Game

Daryl Morey didn't like MVP candidate Joel Embiid getting snubbed from the 2023 All-Star Game starters.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Joel Embiid is playing like a solid candidate to win the 2023 MVP award after his good displays with the Philadelphia 76ers. The big man is having a sweet moment this campaign, picking things right where he left them last season and trying to lead his team to the championship once and for all.

Amid a great season, many thought that the Cameroonian-born player would be selected as a starter for the upcoming 2023 All-Star Game, but things didn't go like that for him.

Embiid is considered the biggest snub from the starters list, and many people were mad at his absence on the Eastern Conference list. Of course, many fans named him as one of the favorites to be among the reserves , but a lot of people think he should have been a starter.

Philadelphia 76ers Daryl Morey Defends Joel Embiid After Getting Snubbed From All-Star Starters

Daryl Morey, general manager of the 76ers, is obviously among those people and recently called out the Boston media for snubbing Embiid. Voters from Boston included six from The Ringer and two from the Boston Globe.

"Joel Embiid completely hosed once again." Morey went on to specifically point out "the shameless Boston media" being "way over-represented" in the All-Star starter selection process.

This is, of course, hard to confirm, but it seems like Morey is pretty convinced of it. Not so long ago, Brian Windhorst called out his fellow analysts for not liking Embiid and preventing him from winning awards , and All-Star selections.

Now, this new development appears to confirm what Windy previously said, but again, this is pure speculation.

Embiid is having a terrific season once again and is now only behind Nikola Jokic on the recent NBA.com's MVP ladder. This could be an issue for Joel, as he lost against Jokic in the last two seasons. It could happen again, but the season is still long, and we have to wait to see how it ends for the Sixers and Denver Nuggets.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.