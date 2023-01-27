ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Entertainment: More Spidey for Tobey, Jay Leno Hurt & Elton John Forced to Cancel

The OG Spider-Man A new book, Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special
, will also feature interviews with some past actors that took up the movie role of heroic wall-crawler, including Tobey MaGuire. He played the web-slinger again last year for the first time since 2007, joining the MCU film, and said it was a relief that he was called to suit up again . "I love these films and I love all of the different series," he gushed. "If these guys called me and said, 'Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around' or 'Would you show up and do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?' It would be a yes! Because why wouldn't I want to do that." The book is set for a February 28 release. Jay Leno Injured Again Jay Leno is recovering from a motorcycle accident that left him with several broken bones. The comedian, 72, said he was knocked off of his bike after he
clipped a wire in an open parking lot . The accident comes just two months after Leno suffered serious burns when one of his cars burst into flames at his Los Angeles home. As he prepares to return to comedy for a one-night-only show at the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas, he is now on the mend, recovering from a broken collar bone, two cracked knees, and broken ribs. Elton John's New Zealand Farewell As Elton John embarked on his final world tour , he was forced to cancel his scheduled show at New Zealand's Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland due to catastrophic weather conditions. About 40,000 fans were turned away at the last minute, after having already entered the venue, when organizers made the decision to cancel. Flash floods forced many to wade through waist-deep water, and more than 1,000 emergency calls for help were taken by fire and emergency services. "

