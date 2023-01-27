Meet the talented team behind Upper Kirby's inventive 'new Japanese' restaurant, plus hottest food news

Read full article on original website
Have you tried any of these popular Houston food challenges?
Do you watch those TV shows featuring food challenges and think, "I can do that." Well, now is your chance to achieve fame and fortune by undertaking five food challenges in Houston. Are you up for the challenge?
The 5 most popular coffee shops in Houston
Recently I have looked at the best burgers, pizza, and breakfast tacos in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular item- coffee, to see where to find the best coffee in Houston.
Bun B's Trill Burgers saddle up for big Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo return in 2023
Rodeo visitors will have more than turkey legs and sausage-on-a-stick to snack on this year. Smash burger pop-up Trill Burgers will return to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo for 2023. Trill Burgers took the Rodeo by storm during its first appearance there in 2022. It sold over 12,000 burgers during the event, according to the restaurant, including an impressive 1,234 burgers on March 19, which is co-founder Bun B’s birthday. Its stand in Rodeo Plaza (booth RP130) will be located near the Championship Wine Garden. View this post on Instagram ...
papercitymag.com
Beachy New Montrose Restaurant Keeps It California Cool — Graffiti Raw Shows Grant Cooper’s Creative Side
The "Ffiti Stack," short for graffiti, is composed in a clear cylinder at Graffiti Raw, the new Houston restaurant. You'll spy layers of shrimp, octopus, tuna, avocado, red onion, and cucumber. The cylinder is slowly lifted off the towering display at the table, and you are offered three different condiments/sauces to flavor it. (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)
fox26houston.com
Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list
Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
This $6.95M Tanglewood mansion features the treehouse of your dreams
The Spanish-style Tanglewood home has a view of Houston's Buffalo Bayou in the backyard.
Talented Houston chefs star in 'nice day' Lunar New Year pop-up market in buzzy Midtown hub
Houston food lovers have a special opportunity to celebrate the lunar new year this Sunday, January 29. Have a Nice Day, a pop-up market oriented towards AAPI and BIPOC vendors, will take place at The Ion in Midtown from 4-8 pm (4201 Main St.). Organized by four friends — local publicists Isabel Protomartir and Julie Nong along with videographer Michael Ma and entrepreneur Brian Rama — the Have A Nice Day markets have built a steady following since they debuted in 2021. Market attendees come to shop, eat, and socialize in a friendly, welcoming environment. Asked for advice about what...
Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings brings New Orleans-inspired cuisine to Cy-Fair
Side dishes include baked beans, collard greens, potato salad and candied yams. (Courtesy Orange Lee's PoBoys & Wings) Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings opened in late 2022 at 11308 Huffmeister Road, Houston, serving New Orleans-inspired cuisine, including po’boys, wings, fried rice, salads, chicken and waffles, nachos, seafood gumbo, Alfredo shrimp pasta, fried catfish, and desserts.
Ken Hoffman trashes Houston's No. 1 spot in 'dirty, rotten' new ranking of filthiest U.S. cities
Great. Now we’re the Dirtiest City in America, too? It’s not enough that Houston is the serial winner of Fattest City in America?Lawnstarter, a nationwide lawn care, landscaping and pest control company, ranked cities coast-to-coast by “32 dimensions of compatibility.” (No wait, that’s eHarmony.) Lawnstarter compared U.S. cities on the basis of: pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.Houston came in dead last … or in this case, No. 1 for Dirtiest City in America. Of course, that’s a dirty rotten lie. For this "study," Lawnstarter calculated publicly available data, like air quality index, gas emissions, percentage of smokers, population...
Pearland-based Gringo's Mexican Kitchen celebrates 30th anniversary
Gringo's Mexican Kitchen celebrated its 30th anniversary Jan. 11. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen celebrated its 30th anniversary Jan. 11. The original location at 2202 E. Broadway St, Pearland, was opened in 1993 by Russell Ybarra. Since then, 13 other locations have opened in the Houston area alongside a 15th location in College Station.
'Pedro’s and Luby’s have beef' | Conroe businesses, restaurants in the midst of a 'sign war'
CONROE, Texas — At Pedro’s Mexican Restaurant in Conroe, Henry Arevalo-Dominguez is already contemplating his next come-back. “I love it, I love it,” he said. The Luby’s restaurant across the street posted this on its outdoor sign this week: “Pedroz spicy tacos & lovers: both painful as they exit.”
As Lankford's opens second location, here's a look back at its history
A look back at Lankford's history as it gets ready to open in Bellaire.
Backstage with Houston's Cirque du Soleil 'Kooza' is a circus all itself
It took a massive crew to bring Cirque du Soleil's "Kooza" tour to Houston.
Wildly popular Nashville hot chicken chain cancels plans for first Houston location
Looks like Houstonians will have to wait a little longer than expected to try one of the most famous suppliers of Nashville hot chicken. Hattie B’s has canceled its plans to open a location in the Heights, a representative tells CultureMap. The representative cited “construction costs for the ground-up build and other issues with this particular site” as reasons for the decision not to move forward. An eagle-eyed user on the Houston Architecture Info forum spotted a leasing notice for the property at 1808 N. Shepherd Dr. that had been scheduled for Hattie B’s.In response to CultureMap’s request for comment...
Dallas-based Tex-Mex restaurant chain adds sprawling new Woodlands location with patio and potent 'ritas
A Dallas-based restaurant chain known for its Tex-Mex and Latin flavors will arrive in The Woodlands later this year. Gloria’s Latin Cuisine will open its 23rd location in Shenandoah at 18484 Interstate 45 S. Founded by Gloria and Jose Fuentes, Gloria’s blends classic Tex-Mex fare with elements of the Fuentes’ Salvadoran heritage. Meals at Gloria’s could include everything from crispy tacos and chile relleno to pupusas and pork tenderloin in ancho chile sauce with plantains. Of course, the signature black bean dip and a potent margarita (or two) are fan favorites. The Woodlands location will join outposts in Midtown, Baybrook, and Katy. Slated to open by the end of 2023, the 8,500-square-foot location will feature Latin-inspired decor, an outdoor patio, and dedicated bar area. While that’s a large restaurant by most standards, it isn’t big enough for the Gloria’s nightlife experience. According to a Facebook post about the opening, those looking to dance the night away will still have to patronize the Midtown location. “We’re excited to continue our expansion with our fourth location in the Houston area and look forward to bringing our authentic Latin cuisine to The Woodlands,” co-founder Jose Fuentes said in a statement.
Gucci opens luxe new outpost in The Woodlands with iconic brand's latest looks
Fashion-forward shoppers have a new location to get their latest Gucci fix, as the iconic brand just added one more Houston boutique to its luxury lineup. Their latest emporium, which opened on Friday, January 27 in The Woodlands Mall (1201 Lake Woodlands Dr., Suite 700), marks the brand's ninth store in their continued expansion in the Lone Star State. The expansive store spans 6,500 square feet, where customers can explore Gucci's luxury range of leather goods and accessories, including the Blondie line. Guests are also invited to discover the fashion house's Cosmogonie collection, first presented in May 2022 in Puglia,...
Houston Chronicle
How to get Houston's blue curb tiles in front of your home
Houston's love affair with powder blue is coming full circle. A pet project that started in 2015 documenting the city's deteriorating blue curb tiles, which debuted in the 1920s, has now burgeoned into an opportunity for property owners to have their own custom piece of Bayou City culture installed in the 2020s.
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in Houston
Great news for lovers of chicken with the news that Chick N Max has announced the location of a second store in Houston, with negotiations in place for a third venue as it builds on plans to open 25 restaurants in the Houston area.
Houston's Top Chef Season 18 finalist and former Olympian packs her knives for Season 20 in London
A Houston chef has packed her knives and gone to London. Dawn Burrell will be one of the 16 competitors on Top Chef's 20th season, Bravo announced.Burrell, who reached the finals of Top Chef season 18 in Portland, Oregon, earned a James Beard semifinalist nomination for her work at downtown restaurant Kulture. The former Olympian-turned-chef will open Late August, a restaurant that explores the intersection of African and Asians cuisines, in the Ion mixed-use development later this spring.“I’m a natural competitor, so I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to compete on the Top Chef stage again to try to bring...
fox26houston.com
Houston nightlife parking: Millennials, Gen Z frustrated by prices, opting to stay home
HOUSTON - The price of parking outside popular bars, lounges, and nightclubs in Houston has millennials and Gen-Z sounding off about the toll it's taking on their wallets. Could the price of parking actually be hurting businesses or the economy? FOX 26's Gabby Hart did a deep dive into the nightlife parking scene to find out.
