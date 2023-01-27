21 Gifts for Girlfriends They’ll Love (And Love You for Gifting on Valentine's Day)

Gifts for girlfriends can be a bit of a brain teaser—what’s something she’ll love that she hasn’t already snagged for herself? We nominate something thoughtful , food-based or anything beauty-related to show her that you do, in fact, watch the TikTok videos she sends you all day long. We’ve hunted down an assortment of products based on her hobbies and interests that she's bound to love —and some that will maybe even make her love you more.

Has she been stressed lately? A Zyllion Shiatsu back and neck massager will help her relax. If she's always running errands, she'll want to wear Free People FP Movement's Pippa jacket on repeat. And any girlfriend will heart you for gifting them the Nue Co magnesium ease spray that will help her get some shut-eye on Valentine's Day, her birthday or just because. Without further ado, here are the 21 best gifts for girlfriends to shop in 2023.

Jenni Kayne

This line of skincare from designer and lifestyle influencer Jenni Kayne includes a cleanser, mask, balancing mist, restorative face oil and moisturizing balm, all of which are formulated with key ingredients, like sea buckthorn fruit oil and organic honey. Basically, it’s the minimalist traveler’s go-to for rehydrating fatigued skin since it's sized small enough to pop into a carry-on.

UncommonGoods

For each of the ten days leading up to your anniversary, her birthday or Valentine's Day, one of the two of you will pull a token from a drawstring pouch, then follow the prompt. One day it might be tender (“Give each other the biggest hug ever”); another, thoughtful (“I will bring you our favorite sweet treat to share"). After you complete it, you put the token into the custom-engraved board for her to have forever.

Brunette the Label

This slouchy cotton French terry hoodie with a handy kangaroo pocket hits the sweet spot between comfort and style; gift it with the relaxed-leg shorts for a whole matchy-matchy look.

Size range: XS/S to XXL/XXXL

Gorjana

Worn solo or as an anchor in her ever-changing neck stack, this off-kilter 14-karat gold initial necklace is a sweet update of the classic pendant style. Give her her own initial, yours or even her child's.

Hive

Does she love snacks and sweets, wellness products and random but useful products? Is she a dog mom? Give her the option to pick her own gift out at Snappy. She'll get to choose the products she wants based on the budget you set. And BTW, items are available for as low as $20, with limits between $25 to $500.

Free People

She’ll appreciate you wanting her to stay warm when you give her this jacket, which has PrimaLoft insulation. This lightweight-yet-cozy nylon puffer has a distinctive curved hem and slightly cropped fit, both of which make it way more flattering than standard puffer jackets. And it's water-resistant and machine-washable.

Size range: XS to XL

Nordstrom

Designed for high, performance, this shoe has a gusseted tongue to keep out trail debris and a liner made of 50 percent soybean oil. And the pull tab cradles your Achilles tendon, so putting it on is no great effort.

Size range: 5 to 11

Amazon

This massager plugs into your car or a wall outlet to give her a powerful massage. Inside the pillow (which is great to lie back on the floor with), there are 12 rounded heating units that rotate and radiate warmth upward and outward. And for long commutes, popping this baby between her lower back and the driver’s seat? Priceless. Just be sure to check the box below the coupon to snag an additional 25 percent off purchase.

Urban Outfitters

This monster hit album has topped the charts and won the hearts of just about everyone, so even if she hasn't heard any of the songs yet, she'll probably end up playing them on repeat once she gets this mahogany-pressed vinyl. Pair it with an album frame if you're feeling extra generous.

Cuyana

These pants look as comfortable (and easy to launder) as jammies but have way more glam due to their matte silk fabrication and generously wide legs. They'll sit at her natural waist with a 30.5-inch inseam—just the right length for most wearers to wear with flats as well as platform shoes.

Size range: XS to XL

Tempur-Pedic

She can fluff, scrunch, flatten or even remove handfuls of the stuffing from this pillow, which includes three kinds of material—pressure relief, plush comfort and high-density foam formulations. “The ‘loose foam’ filling makes adjusting the pillow for custom comfort regardless of your sleep position very easy,” writes one Tempur-Pedic reviewer.

Violet Grey

Made by a Malibu-born woman with an NYU degree in alternative medicine, this scrub uses brown sugar and natural oils to naturally soften skin. Not only is this a skin-soothing pre-bath self-massage opportunity, but her skin won’t even need lotion after a bath, since this scrub should leave skin with a silky feel.

Quince

This long-sleeve silk blouse has a notched collar and is done up in 19mm silk weight fabric (in seven jewel tones). The main draw here, however, is that there's no dry cleaning required—all she has to do is pop it in the delicate cycle on cold, and line dry.

Size range: XS to XL

Snow Peak

This versatile, battery-powered camping lamp will be useful for hanging from her patio or tent using the detachable hook, meaning she can read her novel long after dark. It can also be converted into a tabletop lamp and even has a flickering candle mode that interplays with the movement of the wind.

Amazon

If she starts her day with a strong cup of coffee, why not gift her a durable 11-ounce ceramic mug that reminds her she's strong, too? Especially since it's easy to clean (ahem, she can put it in the dishwasher) and microwave-safe.

Anthropologie

Silk pillowcases come with a list of benefits , including smoother hair and wrinkle prevention. So if she's struggling with hair frizz or sleep creases, this sham will come to the rescue (plus it'll feel so gosh darn fancy on her face, according to reviewers).

Amazon

This ingenious set will prove useful whether your gal's a veteran gardener or a newbie. It includes a folding garden stool and a detachable canvas bag that holds five tools. Each is made of stainless steel with wood handles, and the weeder and weeding fork alone are worth the price of the whole set.

The Nue Co.

Before-bed topical magnesium is all the rage among the PureWow staff, and we bet any sleep-deprived girlfriend will appreciate the relaxation it promotes. Additionally, this formula contains anti-inflammatory arnica, so it does double duty as a lightly lavender-scented muscle rub.

Calpak

This little wonder comes in seven appealing colors and is sized to fit under most airline seats (it's 16- by 14- by 8.5-inches to be exact), so she'll never have to struggle with heavy overhead compartments ever again. And it's chock-full of extras, such as a TSA-approved lock, a removable inside strap to keep the lid at a 90-degree angle and a zippered interior divider with lots of pockets.

Amazon

This 5.1- by 2.5-inch mini iron is not only great for travel but also a boon for home use since it functions as a steamer and flat iron that doesn’t need an ironing board. And the handle rotates 180 degrees, so she can really get into those tiny wrinkles on collars and cuffs.

Mysa

This selection of four natural wines comes courtesy of a woman-run online wine cellar that has clear explanations of all its wines (i.e. no oenophile jargon), making education its mission. This starter kit comes with an orange, red, a pet nat (a wine industry term taken from the French words "pétillant naturel” and meaning "naturally sparkling") and a surprise wine.

