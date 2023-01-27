Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Lakers-Wizards trade creates pickup opportunities

Special to Yahoo Sports

With the NBA trade deadline a couple of weeks away, fantasy basketball managers should stay alert. It could be a quiet deadline overall, but rest assured; each deal has the potential to shake things up, at least from a fantasy perspective. For example, the recent swap between the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards is not a blockbuster, but it has improved the fantasy stock of a couple of players on those teams. As usual, I’ve included a list of recently recommended players at the end. Without further ado, here are six players to consider adding heading into Week 16.

Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG, New York Knicks (44% rostered)

Quickley had his 17-game streak of double-digit scoring snapped during Tuesday’s win over the Cavaliers, and many fickle fantasy managers quickly jettisoned him to the waiver wire (-8% Last Day). Strictly going by the stats, it doesn’t make any sense whatsoever. Quickley has been on an absolute tear over the last month and change, averaging 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.3 threes and 0.6 steals in 33.3 minutes over the last 19 games. Double-check your league’s waiver wire just in case an impatient opposing manager shortsightedly dropped him.

Rui Hachimura, SF/PF, Los Angeles Lakers (42% rostered)

After matching his career high in scoring (30) during his final game with the Wizards, Hachimura had a solid showing in his Lakers debut on Wednesday, tallying 12 points, six boards, one dime, one steal and one trey across 22 minutes. Moreover, only two frontcourt teammates — LeBron James and Anthony Davis — earned more minutes than Hachimura. Whether he’s eventually part of the starting lineup or continues coming off the bench, Hachimura figures to be a fixture in the team’s rotation and deserves consideration in most formats.

Daniel Gafford, C, Washington Wizards (39% rostered)

Small sample size alert! Since Kristaps Porzingis suffered an ankle injury in last Saturday’s matchup versus the Magic, Gafford is averaging 10.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 blocks in 25.3 minutes across the last three contests. Porzingis may not be sidelined for long; he could be ready to return within a week or so. Nevertheless, Gafford is a great short-term snag, thanks partly to Washington’s four-game slate during Week 16.

Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Washington Wizards (28% rostered)

Sometimes seemingly smaller moves send shockwaves through the fantasy basketball landscape. Following Washington’s recent trade, which landed the Lakers Rui Hachimura in exchange for several second-round picks, Avdija has shown what he can do in a more demanding role. Although it’s a minuscule, two-game sample size, he’s averaging 12.5 points, 10.0 boards, 3.0 dimes and 2.0 steals in 31.0 minutes since the deal. Furthermore, his per 36 minutes averages of 11.3 points, 8.5 boards, 3.6 dimes, 1.1 threes, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks suggest that fantasy managers should be picking him up en masse. More than any other player rostered in less than 50 percent of leagues, Avdija is a must-add talent.

Delon Wright, PG/SG, Washington Wizards (28% rostered)

Across the last seven games, Wright is averaging 8.6 points, 4.7 dimes, 3.9 boards, 2.3 steals and 1.3 threes in 24.3 minutes. While most of these numbers have not been season-long trends, Wright is swiping a career-high 2.2 steals in merely 20.9 minutes per game through 19 appearances. Unless he’s able to carve out more playing time as the campaign carries on, Wright may not be consistent enough to rely on outside of deep leagues. Still, he’s worth short-term consideration, if nothing else, while stuffing the stat sheet to this extent.

Donte DiVincenzo, PG/SG, Golden State Warriors (22% rostered)

DiVincenzo was recommended in mid-December since the Warriors were dealing with injuries to Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins. However, even though Golden State is much closer to full strength these days, DiVincenzo has maintained relevance in real life and fantasy. It’s not a small sample size. Over the last 22 games, he’s averaging 10.8 points, 6.0 boards, 3.8 dimes, 2.5 treys and 1.5 steals in 30.4 minutes. Despite this, DiVincenzo’s rostered percentage is lower than it was six weeks ago when I suggested adding him. If the opposing managers in your league are still sleeping on “the Michael Jordan of Delaware,” scoop him up now while you still can.

