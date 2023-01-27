Multiple Sixers react in shock to Joel Embiid not being All-Star starter

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

CAMDEN, N.J.–The Philadelphia 76ers received some surprising news on Thursday when they found out that Joel Embiid would not be named an All-Star starter for the game in Utah on Feb. 19. One has to assume that he will most certainly be named a reserve, but he should be named a starter for sure.

Embiid is having another incredible season as he is averaging 33.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 53.2% from the floor and he has scored over 50 points in a game twice already.

The five starters who were named deserved the spot as well so it then becomes a “who do you replace?” debate, but Embiid should be a starter. He has thrown the Sixers on his back and lifted them to many victories and his teammates voiced their frustration at practice on Friday afternoon as they prepared to face the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

Georges Niang

“Yeah, that’s crazy. I mean, what do you have to do? What is he averaging? Like 33.5 points? I mean, he’s an All-Star starter my eyes. So hopefully that means enough to him, but no, he’s great. I don’t know what else to say. I think it’s crazy, but I don’t know what you do. Can you complain and does it get changed? I don’t know. He’s definitely worthy of being a starter. It is what it is. I think Joel will come out tomorrow (Saturday) and show people why he should be an All-Star starter so maybe it’s a good thing.”

Tyrese Maxey

“It’s crazy. I guess that’s just how the voting goes, but we all know Joel is Joel. He’s gonna go out there and maybe he’ll use it as motivation to keep killing. I don’t think he needs much motivation for that, but he’s ballin right now. So kudos to him.”

Coach Doc Rivers

“It is what it is. He clearly is a starter and I have to say I don’t—I knew they were out, but I didn’t know that because I don’t pay much attention, to be honest, but it’s the vote thing. I think the vote is flawed the way they do it. I’ve said that for 10 years, so I don’t talk about it anymore. I just think it should be the five best guys. It should be positionless. That’s what the league is. So I don’t know what’s taking our league so long to figure that out.”