FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Aerial Horton is Making Black History at Bryant High Through Her Work with Student Athletes
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Dedication Hosted Monday for Soon-to-Come Freedom Farm Children’s Home in Coker
Tuscaloosa county community members gathered to celebrate the dedication of the Freedom Farm in Coker, which will house abused, abandoned and at-risk children once completed. The Freedom Farm is a Christian-based home that will give children in foster care through the Department of Human Resources a safe haven with parents that will teach and guide them to maturity.
Mayor Maddox Recommends Helping Save Tuscaloosa Public Library
Mayor Walt Maddox asked the city council to consider casting a multi-million life-saver to the Tuscaloosa Public Library amid ongoing concerns about how long it can operate without increased funding. In late October, leaders at the Library were clear -- several cuts have already been made to hours of operations...
Breaking: Greenetrack CEO Says Bingo Hall Will Permanently Close
Greenetrack CEO Luther Winn said Tuesday that his long-running Greene County bingo hall will close its doors permanently. Winn confirmed the news in a call with the Tuscaloosa Thread, stating the closure will be effective as of Wednesday, February 1, but did not share what led to the decision to shut down.
University of Alabama Investigating Chalk Messages Targeting Jewish Community
The University of Alabama has launched an investigation after messages targeting the Jewish community were found written in chalk in public areas across the campus Thursday morning. The messages on sidewalks all over the Capstone Thursday were in support of Ye, the rapper otherwise known as Kanye West, who shocked...
Alabama Basketball Still on Pace for Storybook Season
The Alabama men's basketball team fell to the Oklahoma Sooners in blowout fashion on Saturday. The Sooners dominated the game from start to finish, punishing the Crimson Tide with physicality and a scorching hot offensive performance. With the 93-69 loss, Alabama (18-3, 8-0) lost its No. 2 ranking in the...
Life-Saving Classes Available At Tuscaloosa’s Warrior CPR
When Heather Miller, the CEO of Tuscaloosa's Warrior CPR, was in college, she had her sights set on one goal: becoming a doctor. Although she never realized that particular dream, — Miller said chemistry and biology classes in college became too much— she still does life-saving work by teaching foster parents and homeschooled children.
Captain D’s “O-Fish-ally” Reopens on Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard After Devastating Fire
A fast food favorite on Tuscaloosa's Skyland Boulevard is "o-fish-ally" renovated and reopened after a devastating structure fire in March 2022. The Captain D's on Skyland closed last year after a grease fire substantially damaged the building. No one was injured in the incident, but the popular restaurant had to...
Hanna Steel Announces $20 Million Expansion in Tuscaloosa, Creating New 14 Jobs
The Alabama-based Hanna Steel Corporation will invest $20 million to expand its operations in Tuscaloosa, which will also create 14 new local jobs. The Tuscaloosa County Economic Development Authority announced the expansion after a meeting of its board Thursday, saying that Hanna Steel will add 9,000 square feet to its existing facility in the Tuscaloosa County Airport Industrial Park for the project.
City of Tuscaloosa Hosting Collection Drive for Selma Storm Victims
Beginning Thursday, residents of Tuscaloosa can drop off various items needed for Selma residents through a storm drive fundraiser hosted by the City of Tuscaloosa. According to a release, donations to assist the people impacted by the January 12 tornado in Selma will be collected until February 3. Citizens are asked to drop off items to any Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Station.
Tuscaloosa Event Planner Hosting “Posh Wedding and Event Show” This Weekend
A Tuscaloosa event planner is hosting an event showcase to assist local residents with executing any event or wedding needs they may have using local vendors. Posh Occasions by Sheriah will host the Posh Wedding and Event Show Sunday that will feature over 25 Tuscaloosa vendors, including various wedding planners, disk jockeys, photographers, bakers and venue providers, to assist participants with planning their next event.
Alabama Makes Team History in Win Over Vanderbilt
Alabama Crimson Tide (19-3, 9-0) bounces back from it's loss to Oklahoma with a statement win over Vanderbilt Commodores (10-12, 3-6) 101-44, which is the largest SEC win in team history. "They answered the bell after the Oklahoma game, I thought it was a great way to respond," head coach...
25-Year-Old Northport Man Killed in Wednesday Morning Crash in Tuscaloosa County
A Wednesday morning crash in Tuscaloosa County claimed the life of a 25-year-old Northport man. According to Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in West Alabama, the crash occurred at 1:40 a.m. on Upper Columbus Road near Sam Hutton Road, approximately two miles north of Northport.
West Alabama’s Most Well Known Musical Ensembles Unite
We are just days away from the joint concert collaboration between the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra and the Stillman College Concert Choir, "I Can Tell the World.” This concert will be under the direction of Adam Flatt, TSO Music Director, and Jocqueline Richardson, Stillman’s Director of Choral activities. According...
Tuscaloosa Staff Unsure If Law Now Allows Permit Holders to Carry Guns in Schools
City staff in Tuscaloosa will look to the state for clarity on its new permitless carry law over major questions about what it allows and how to enforce it, including uncertainty about whether some individuals are now allowed to carry firearms at schools. The concerns surfaced Monday afternoon at a...
West Alabama Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized, State Police Investigating
Local and state police are investigating a Sunday shooting in Greene County that left one man dead and another hospitalized. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in west Alabama, said its State Bureau of Investigation was contacted after a predawn shooting in Boligee Sunday morning.
Stephen Rand Pate (December 25th, 1948 – January 23rd, 2023)
Stephen Rand Pate, age 74, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, passed away January 20, 2023, at home. Visitation will be 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Magnolia Chapel North. His Memorial Service will follow at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023, with Bro. Paul Chesier officiating. He was preceded...
This Perry County Alabama Home is Perfect for Fishing, Hunting
The highest price home on the market in Perry County Alabama is the perfect spot for outdoor lovers. It has 72 acres of property, fenced-in pastures, a running creek, trails, a pond, and nearly 30 acres of timber. Home life is quiet and easy in Centreville, Alabama. The home was...
Alabama Falls in Latest AP Poll
The Alabama men's basketball team fell two spots to No. 4 in this week's AP Poll with 1,312 points. This comes two days after the Crimson Tide suffered its third loss of the season to Oklahoma 93-69. Purdue remains the top-ranked program, followed by Tennessee at No. 2, Houston at...
A Super Bowl Win Could Be Historic For Devonta Smith & Alabama
Super Bowl 57 is already feeling electric with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. With four former Alabama Crimson Tide players set to play in the Super Bowl, Tide fans have plenty to celebrate. The match is already set to be a historic one for many. Jalen...
