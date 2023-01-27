ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Aerial Horton is Making Black History at Bryant High Through Her Work with Student Athletes

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Dedication Hosted Monday for Soon-to-Come Freedom Farm Children’s Home in Coker

Tuscaloosa county community members gathered to celebrate the dedication of the Freedom Farm in Coker, which will house abused, abandoned and at-risk children once completed. The Freedom Farm is a Christian-based home that will give children in foster care through the Department of Human Resources a safe haven with parents that will teach and guide them to maturity.
COKER, AL
Alabama Basketball Still on Pace for Storybook Season

The Alabama men's basketball team fell to the Oklahoma Sooners in blowout fashion on Saturday. The Sooners dominated the game from start to finish, punishing the Crimson Tide with physicality and a scorching hot offensive performance. With the 93-69 loss, Alabama (18-3, 8-0) lost its No. 2 ranking in the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Life-Saving Classes Available At Tuscaloosa’s Warrior CPR

When Heather Miller, the CEO of Tuscaloosa's Warrior CPR, was in college, she had her sights set on one goal: becoming a doctor. Although she never realized that particular dream, — Miller said chemistry and biology classes in college became too much— she still does life-saving work by teaching foster parents and homeschooled children.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Hanna Steel Announces $20 Million Expansion in Tuscaloosa, Creating New 14 Jobs

The Alabama-based Hanna Steel Corporation will invest $20 million to expand its operations in Tuscaloosa, which will also create 14 new local jobs. The Tuscaloosa County Economic Development Authority announced the expansion after a meeting of its board Thursday, saying that Hanna Steel will add 9,000 square feet to its existing facility in the Tuscaloosa County Airport Industrial Park for the project.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
City of Tuscaloosa Hosting Collection Drive for Selma Storm Victims

Beginning Thursday, residents of Tuscaloosa can drop off various items needed for Selma residents through a storm drive fundraiser hosted by the City of Tuscaloosa. According to a release, donations to assist the people impacted by the January 12 tornado in Selma will be collected until February 3. Citizens are asked to drop off items to any Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Station.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Event Planner Hosting “Posh Wedding and Event Show” This Weekend

A Tuscaloosa event planner is hosting an event showcase to assist local residents with executing any event or wedding needs they may have using local vendors. Posh Occasions by Sheriah will host the Posh Wedding and Event Show Sunday that will feature over 25 Tuscaloosa vendors, including various wedding planners, disk jockeys, photographers, bakers and venue providers, to assist participants with planning their next event.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Makes Team History in Win Over Vanderbilt

Alabama Crimson Tide (19-3, 9-0) bounces back from it's loss to Oklahoma with a statement win over Vanderbilt Commodores (10-12, 3-6) 101-44, which is the largest SEC win in team history. "They answered the bell after the Oklahoma game, I thought it was a great way to respond," head coach...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
West Alabama’s Most Well Known Musical Ensembles Unite

We are just days away from the joint concert collaboration between the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra and the Stillman College Concert Choir, "I Can Tell the World.” This concert will be under the direction of Adam Flatt, TSO Music Director, and Jocqueline Richardson, Stillman’s Director of Choral activities. According...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Falls in Latest AP Poll

The Alabama men's basketball team fell two spots to No. 4 in this week's AP Poll with 1,312 points. This comes two days after the Crimson Tide suffered its third loss of the season to Oklahoma 93-69. Purdue remains the top-ranked program, followed by Tennessee at No. 2, Houston at...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
