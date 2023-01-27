ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

There Was 'Significant Concern' After Big Ten Arena Incident

A scary scene unfolded during Saturday's Big Ten men's basketball game between Ohio State and Indiana.  The start of the second half was delayed at Assembly Hall after a piece of the jumbotron fell onto the court, landing close to Buckeyes freshman Brice Sensabaugh. Per Griffin Strom of Eleven ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: College Football Analyst Ranks Country's No. 1 Uniforms

Uniforms are as big a part of college football's pageantry as any. And on Monday, 247's Brad Crawford ranked the best 30 going into the 2023 season. A number of big name and historic programs made the cut but only one rose above all: the Ohio State Buckeyes. Per Crawford: Another nod to tradition, ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Surrenders 15-0 Run in Calamitous End to First Half As the Buckeyes Suffer Their Most Lopsided Loss of the Season

Felix Okpara stepped to the free-throw line with a chance to put Ohio State ahead at Assembly Hall. Only 3:56 remained – in the first half. Even in a tight game in which the Bloomington crowd hung on every possession, it hardly felt like a potential inflection point. But in retrospect, that’s exactly what it was. Not so much Okpara’s two missed free throws specifically, but everything that followed.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Buckeyes Searching For Answers To Get Out Of Losing Stretch

Ohio State entered the new year with plenty of promise while boasting a 9-3 record and possessing one of the nation’s most impactful offenses. The optimism surrounding the Buckeyes remained after they dispatched Northwestern with ease on New Year’s Day and brought then-No. 1 Purdue to the brink of an upset on Jan. 5. But, Ohio State entered a downward spiral, losing seven of its last eight games in January to end the month with an 11-10 record and 3-7 mark in Big Ten play.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Ohio State football legend joins Buckeyes coaching staff

A former Ohio State Buckeyes great joined the team’s coaching staff on Friday. Former linebacker James Laurinaitis, a three-time consensus All-American in Columbus, will coach on the Buckeyes’ staff in 2023. “Back to the Brotherhood,” the Buckeyes’ football Twitter account posted on Friday afternoon to great fanfare. Back to the Brotherhood 👀🌰 pic.twitter.com/ZC0TeWS8tC — Ohio Read more... The post Ohio State football legend joins Buckeyes coaching staff appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

The Dazzling Rise and Stunning Fall of Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson

Kristina Johnson was different. Tanny Crane recognized that right away. Shortly after Ohio State University appointed Johnson its 16th president in June 2020, the new leader contacted both Crane and her mother, Loann, asking them to meet for lunch. This wasn’t surprising. Every new OSU president wants to talk to the Crane family, the owners of the Crane Group and major donors to several Central Ohio institutions, including Ohio State. But what was surprising was how quickly the call came—even before Johnson officially started at OSU—and how warm, approachable and considerate she was.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Hardin County teen arrested on gun charge

A Hardin County teen was arrested on a gun charge Wednesday night in Russells Point just before 8:30. Washington Township Police were patrolling Madison Avenue near Lincoln Boulevard when they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a turn signal violation. Officers made contact with the driver, Patrick Phalen,...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
719K+
Followers
92K+
Post
439M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy