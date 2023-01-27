ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge Township, NJ

Rutgers Basketball Star Shares His Talents With Woodbridge Youth

By Chuck O'Donnell
 3 days ago

WOODBRIDGE, NJ – Geo Baker brings the practice session to a halt to demonstrate to the four young basketball players assembled on this court how to throw a head-and-shoulders fake that would almost buckle LeBron James’ knees.

“Take a little step to the right, get the defender going that way,” he said, shimmying to his right, before leaving the imaginary defender/orange cone in the dust by cutting to the opposite side.

“Then it’s bang, bang,” Baker adds, stopping behind the 3-point arc, rising up and sinking an easy jumper – just like he did throughout a Big 10 career that ended last year.

The former Rutgers basketball star – a 6-foot-4 guard whose arrival on the Banks of the Ol’ Raritan helped launch a new era in basketball that has included the Scarlet Knights’ first NCAA Tournament victory in 38 years, two upset victories over then-No. 1 Purdue and other magical moments – said these instructional sessions with young players has become his newfound passion.

Workouts like the one he hosted on Thursday, Jan. 26 at The Club in Woodbridge, where he puts young players through an array of shooting and dribbling drills and witnesses their incremental improvement, fills him with a sense of accomplishment. It keeps Baker involved in the game he’s loved since he was a 7-year-old growing up in New Hampshire and satisfies the competitive spirit that still burns inside even though he’s no longer performing before a raucous crowd at Jersey Mike’s Arena in nearby Piscataway.

“It’s funny because with each of the kids, I kind of see myself in them,” Baker said. “They’re super competitive and I can see they have the same goals and drive that I had at their age. So, it’s really fun to see that and just help them to figure out their journey along the way.”

Geo Baker Athletics has expanded to include Woodbridge native and former Montclair State star Justin Silva to provide instruction to young baseball pitchers looking for tips on how to throw a backdoor slider or secure the best grip for a cutter.

Baker is also in the process of adding an experienced top-level quarterback and a cross-fit instructor to create a unique one-stop instructional academy to help young athletes who are hoping to earn a scholarship to play in college, get more playing time on their high school teams or simply to become the terror of their neighborhood pickup games.

He’s also found a great teammate in Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac. The mayor said another Rutgers sports legend (and Colonia High grad), Eric LeGrand, called to tell him that Baker was searching for a place to set up his skills training.

After they looked at the new athletic facilities at Woodbridge Middle School and Ross Street School No. 11 gym, as well as another gym in town, Baker has made this brightly lit court at The Club on Main Street his home since September.

“We’ve been helping him anyway we can, trying to get clients,” McCormac said. “We’ve been putting his flyers out all over social media. We interviewed him on our municipal TV station. It’s great for us, too. We’ve always wanted to have sports training here. Always.”

With McCormac’s help, Geo Baker Athletics has become popular with boys and girls from the town’s middle school, as well and Woodbridge and Colonia high schools.

That much was evident when McCormac, who does the play-by-play for the streaming broadcasts of the town’s high school sporting events, invited Baker to do the color analysis for the second half of a recent Woodbridge-Colonia boys varsity basketball game.

“And as he’s going through it, all the players on the court, he’s trained,” McCormac said. “Literally everybody on the court on both teams, he knows.”

Of course, Baker’s reputation proceeds him. He was ranked by one recruiting site as the 414th best recruit of the Class of 2017. But by the time his Rutgers career was over, he was among the top 10 in school history in assists, steals and three-pointers. The whole culture of the Rutgers men’s basketball program has changed, and it can be traced to the arrival of Baker and fellow standouts such as Jacob Young, Myles Johnson and Ron Harper Jr.

And, by the way, Baker was one of the loudest critics whose voice eventually pushed the NCAA’s overhaul to its long-standing policies and allow athletes to reap financial benefits from their own names, images and likenesses – the so-called NIL Rules.

Baker said he was fortunate to have T.J. Thompson as a mentor through his youth. Thompson, now an assistant coach at Rutgers, was a source of support on and off the court.

“That’s why I wanted to incorporate some of that with what we do here,” Baker said. “I want to talk to these kids about how they’re doing in school and life and making sure they’re doing the right things.”

On this Thursday afternoon, however, it was 90 minutes of pure basketball skills. There was some scissor dribbling drills where the ball gets passed through the legs to the other hand, then sent through the legs back to the original hand. There were crossover dribbles with step-back jumpers. The session ends with each player taking 20 free throws and a couple of one-on-one half-court games.

Oumar Sylla, a Woodbridge High School sophomore who is recovering from an injury and has his eyes set on making the Barrons’ varsity team next season, said he’s gotten noticeably better since he started training with Baker over the past few months.

“I’d say the biggest improvement is my handling,” he said. “We do ball-handling drills, a lot of them. He shows us how be better with the ball.”

Turns out, teaching comes naturally to Baker. When he was younger, he would organize practices with his friends in an attempt to get better and make their school teams. He’s all about mixing instruction with encouragement.

“He makes the practices fun,” said Adam Aboalatla, who is hoping to earn a walk-on spot at Middlesex College or Union College next season. “The workouts are intense. They’re not easy, but Geo makes it fun.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=389HoD_0kTfneDY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cu2Nu_0kTfneDY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ln3oA_0kTfneDY00

