CCM and ESU Collaborate on Faculty Art and Design Exhibition

Randolph, NJ: Gain new insight into the stretching of boundaries in contemporary art and design as demonstrated by faculty from both County College of Morris (CCM) and East Stroudsburg University (ESU) at the first Spring Semester show at CCM’s Art Gallery.

The East Stroudsburg University & County College of Morris Collaborative Faculty Exhibition now on display runs through Thursday, February 23. A reception, free and open to the public takes place Thursday, February 2, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The exhibition features work from faculty members in the Art & Design department at CCM and the Art+Media+Design department at ESU.

“This is truly a collaborative effort between two preeminent schools of art and design in the Northern New Jersey/Eastern Pennsylvania region,” says Brian Sahotsky, professor of Visual Arts and gallery director. “The aim of this exhibition is to showcase the quality work of each school’s faculty and to cultivate a reciprocal relationship between like-minded institutions. The creativity and uniqueness of the work is a testament to a pair of interdisciplinary faculties interested in testing the boundaries of contemporary art and design.”

The exhibition showcases the works from inter-related disciplines and includes traditional wall-hung pieces, gaming displays, photographic installations, jewelry design, industrial design, virtual reality mock-ups, audio/performance pieces, 3D printed sculpture, graphic design logo boards, costume design and several multimedia pieces.

“It is a truly special occasion when professional educators can come together to produce such an interesting and varied showcase of art and design,” notes Sahotsky.

The Art Gallery is located in the Learning Resource Center on CCM’s campus, 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph. Gallery hours are Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For information on CCM’s Art & Design programs, visit http://bit.ly/CCM_ArtandDesign.



