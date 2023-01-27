ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Spoleto Festival USA releases 2023 programming

6AM City
6AM City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AN4U0_0kTfnMWa00

Explore this Scottish Ballet performance at the Charleston Gaillard Center.

Photo by Nicola Selby

Listen up, Charlestonians : Spoleto Festival USA has released the full program for this year’s festival, set to be held from Friday , May 26
to Sunday , June 11 .

Celebrating its 47th season , the 17-day festival features 100+ events throughout various venues in the Holy City, including Dock Street Theatre , the Charleston Gaillard Center , and Firefly Distillery . Here’s a glimpse of the schedule:
  • Celebrating Geoff Nuttall , Charleston Gaillard Center | Grab tickets for this tribute to the festival’s late Director of Chamber Music with a benefit to follow.
  • Music in Time , Festival Hall | Observe two programs exploring topics of humanity, time, and place.
  • Scottish Ballet: The Crucible , Charleston Gaillard Center | View this live rendition of Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible.”
Working to celebrate international arts and culture , Spoleto is internationally acclaimed as America’s premier performing arts festival . Dive into the history here .

Tap the button below to browse the full lineup and grab tickets .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
6AM City

6AM City

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy