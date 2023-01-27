Spoleto Festival USA releases 2023 programming
Listen up, Charlestonians : Spoleto Festival USA has released the full program for this year’s festival, set to be held from Friday , May 26 to Sunday , June 11 .
Celebrating its 47th season , the 17-day festival features 100+ events throughout various venues in the Holy City, including Dock Street Theatre , the Charleston Gaillard Center , and Firefly Distillery . Here’s a glimpse of the schedule:
Tap the button below to browse the full lineup and grab tickets .
- Celebrating Geoff Nuttall , Charleston Gaillard Center | Grab tickets for this tribute to the festival’s late Director of Chamber Music with a benefit to follow.
- Music in Time , Festival Hall | Observe two programs exploring topics of humanity, time, and place.
- Scottish Ballet: The Crucible , Charleston Gaillard Center | View this live rendition of Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible.”
