I have seen these at several gas stations around Wichita Falls and turns out if you bought one. You may have gotten ripped off. I know for a fact all of the Stripes locations in Wichita Falls currently have a display set up for these things. It's like a bucket of Fireball you can buy, but the bucket is filled up with mini shots. I didn't think any thing of it the past few weeks, but wait a minute. How in the hell is a gas station in Texas selling liquor. Texas has some of the hardest liquor laws in the country.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO