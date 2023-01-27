Read full article on original website
Watch: Some Rascal Rode a Snowmobile Around Downtown Wichita Falls, TX
If you're like me, you've been fascinated by all the videos pouring in from around North Texas documenting the icy roads, thundersnow, and general snow day shenanigans. Well, I'm pretty sure yu haven't seen the video at the end of this article, because I shot it myself, and most of us aren't Facebook friends. But first, just in case you missed them, here are a few of the wilder videos you might have missed.
Winter Weather Closings and Delays for Wichita Falls, TX
The National Weather Service is issuing a winter storm warning for Wichita Falls and the surrounding until Wednesday, February 1st at noon. With poor weather conditions expected, it is recommended to keep a close eye on weather and road conditions and to avoid traveling if possible. A list of school closures and other business delays can be found on the KAUZ News Channel 6 and KFDX Channel 3 official Facebook pages.
Some of Those Mini Fireball Bottles in Wichita Falls are NOT Fireball
I have seen these at several gas stations around Wichita Falls and turns out if you bought one. You may have gotten ripped off. I know for a fact all of the Stripes locations in Wichita Falls currently have a display set up for these things. It's like a bucket of Fireball you can buy, but the bucket is filled up with mini shots. I didn't think any thing of it the past few weeks, but wait a minute. How in the hell is a gas station in Texas selling liquor. Texas has some of the hardest liquor laws in the country.
Snow and Ice Expected for Wichita Falls, Texas Next Week
Well, that was a snowy disappointment: This week's forecast promised a blanket of snow but turns out it was more of a light dusting. Is modern meteorology just all about creating sensational headlines? With the rise of the internet, weather updates are readily available, leaving local TV news stations to turn to overhyping forecasts to keep viewers engaged. But did we really need to panic and stock up on essentials for this one?
Shockingly, Wichita Falls Was the Only Airport in North Texas to Not Be On the TSA Gun List
Congratulations Wichita Falls! We didn't make an ass out of ourselves for once!. I am always fascinated when people travel with guns in their carry on bags. I have seen it happen twice while going through security. Typical excuse is, "I forgot that was in there." Well, don't forget where your firearm is, especially if you plan to travel with that bag. The gun will be confiscated and you will be fined. The fine will also be higher if the firearm is loaded in your bag.
New QuickTrip Opens in Wichita Falls, Texas
I had absolutely no idea QuickTrips are this awesome. They're like a smaller version of Buc-ees, and one just opened in Wichita Falls at 1526 Old Iowa Park Road. My mother has been trying to tell me how great these stores are for about a year now. I texted her today before I drove over there to check it out and asked her to remind me why she liked them so much.
Wow, Wichita Falls Actually Got the Dallas Stars Meal Combo
I can't believe it, we actually got one of these in Wichita Falls for once!. If you're a big Dallas sports fan like myself, you go to games for time to time. You have probably seen them advertise for different things at restaurants from time to time. Go get the Dallas Cowboys (blank) at Whataburger, go get the Dallas Mavericks (blank) at 7/11, go get the Texas Rangers (blank) at Taco Bueno.
