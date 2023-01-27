Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Mother, 2-year-old boy escape house fire in north Houston; child transported to hospital: HFD
HOUSTON – A 2-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after a house fire in north Houston Tuesday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. HFD was called to a home in the 4500 block of Antha after receiving reports of a house fire and someone suffering from cardiac arrest.
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: Man shoots woman in head, drops her off at hospital before fleeing, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – A man accused of shooting a woman in her head before dropping her off at the hospital Monday is wanted by authorities, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office said. Constable deputies were called to Houston Northwest Medical Center in reference to a woman with...
pascosheriff.com
School Alert: Cypress Creek High School
Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a firearm on Cypress Creek High School’s campus this morning. PSO’s SRO responded to the report immediately and determined that a student had an airsoft gun in a classroom. This incident was reported and the airsoft gun was found within minutes. The school was briefly on controlled campus status, but has since resumed normal operations. To be clear, there is no threat to the school.
TX Police Chief on Leave After Idiotically Raiding the Wrong Home
A Texas police chief has been put on 10 day administrative leave after ordering a raid on the wrong house while looking for the wrong suspect. This is the stuff nightmares are made. Imagine you are sitting peacefully with your family in the living room when suddenly rubber bullets start...
Car shot at while waiting at red light drives to SE Houston fire station, police say
The teen was with three other people in the car when they were shot at while at an intersection, police said. The group then drove to a Houston fire station for help.
cw39.com
Teen wounded in shooting of car that was hit 11 times, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A teenager is recovering Monday morning after the car he was travelling in was shot 11 times. Police say the 17-year-old was taken to Houston Fire Station 35 around 3 a.m. Monday morning with a gunshot wound. It was reported the juvenile was in the car...
Woman killed after allegedly standing in car sunroof during road 'altercation'
The woman was reportedly standing in the sunroof of a car when she was shot by a suspect from what police believe was another vehicle.
cw39.com
Woman, current and ex-boyfriend hospitalized after domestic fight in north Houston, sheriff says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men and a woman are fine after a domestic fight sparked a shooting and stabbing incident in north Harris County. It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday night at the 1700 block of Strawn Road in Magnolia Gardens, near Aldine. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed...
cw39.com
HPD investigates shooting at north Houston gas station, one person sent to hospital
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting in north Houston that sent one person to the hospital. Details are limited right now but police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning near the Valero gas station on 4401 Airline Drive. The victim was taken to Memorial...
Heavy police activity can be seen as suspected 'fentanyl' lab raid underway in northwest Houston
Authorities told ABC13 the possible drug bust involves the manufacturing of pills, possibly fentanyl.
HPD: Man snatched $3,000 bracelet from Willowbrook Mall jewelry store employee's hands and ran away
HOUSTON — Houston police asked for the public's help identifying and finding a man who they said was caught on camera stealing a bracelet from the hands of a jewelry store employee earlier this month. It happened at a store inside Willowbrook Mall on Jan. 7 around 4:20 p.m.,...
VIDEO: Trucks and Jeeps Join to Tow Semi-Truck on Icy TX FRWY
Here is a video Texans helping Texans in a Most Texan kind of way! In a video that was posted to the KHOU 11 News Houston Facebook page, you see a video that takes place on a Dallas Freeway! You see dozens and trucks and jeeps band together to tow a semi-truck that was stuck on the road because of the ice. What an awesome example of strangers helping strangers.
Man told Memorial police his roommate was suicidal moments before being run over by him, police say
The 76-year-old man had initially called police to tell them his roommate was suicidal, authorities said. When officers arrived, that's when the suspect allegedly ran the man over.
Man holds gun to store clerk's head during robbery, police say
HOUSTON — A man was caught on surveillance video using a gun to force a store clerk to open a cash register in southeast Houston. It happened on Dec. 26, at a convenience store at the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Hull Street. Police said the robber walked into...
HPD: Man shot to death in north Houston after altercation over woman
HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a gunman they say shot a man to death after two separate altercations. The man was shot to death just before 10 p.m. Saturday on Collingsworth St. near the Elysian St. intersection in north Houston. According to police, the two men got...
Postal Worker, Teen Brave Tornado While Sitting in Their Cars
The recent tornadoes in Houston have left people reeling after the intense storm system plowed through the area, causing damage to homes and businesses in its path. Beyond structural damage, the twisters also caught motorists off guard, as many had to wait out the storms from their cars. For instance, a teen from La Porte, Texas, had to wait it out in his pickup truck. However, before the twister touched down, he waited for his parents while they were at a doctor’s appointment.
House destroyed in fire sparked by space heater on Houston's southside, firefighters say
A woman was sleeping when the flames woke her up. Thankfully, she was able to get out safely. She told firefighters her space heater caught the couch on fire.
Silver Alert update: 90-year-old returns home after vanishing overnight in Richmond
Authorities said Elray Matzke returned home safely by himself early Saturday after going missing overnight.
crossroadstoday.com
TX: GRANDMOTHER RIDES OUT TORNADO IN SUV
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Man killed in possible road rage shooting in Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas — A man was found dead in the parking lot of a Home Depot in north Harris County after a possible road rage shooting, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. We're told Precinct 4 deputies were flagged down at the Home Depot along the North Freeway...
