Houston, TX

School Alert: Cypress Creek High School

Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a firearm on Cypress Creek High School’s campus this morning. PSO’s SRO responded to the report immediately and determined that a student had an airsoft gun in a classroom. This incident was reported and the airsoft gun was found within minutes. The school was briefly on controlled campus status, but has since resumed normal operations. To be clear, there is no threat to the school.
HOUSTON, TX
Teen wounded in shooting of car that was hit 11 times, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A teenager is recovering Monday morning after the car he was travelling in was shot 11 times. Police say the 17-year-old was taken to Houston Fire Station 35 around 3 a.m. Monday morning with a gunshot wound. It was reported the juvenile was in the car...
HOUSTON, TX
VIDEO: Trucks and Jeeps Join to Tow Semi-Truck on Icy TX FRWY

Here is a video Texans helping Texans in a Most Texan kind of way! In a video that was posted to the KHOU 11 News Houston Facebook page, you see a video that takes place on a Dallas Freeway! You see dozens and trucks and jeeps band together to tow a semi-truck that was stuck on the road because of the ice. What an awesome example of strangers helping strangers.
DALLAS, TX
Postal Worker, Teen Brave Tornado While Sitting in Their Cars

The recent tornadoes in Houston have left people reeling after the intense storm system plowed through the area, causing damage to homes and businesses in its path. Beyond structural damage, the twisters also caught motorists off guard, as many had to wait out the storms from their cars. For instance, a teen from La Porte, Texas, had to wait it out in his pickup truck. However, before the twister touched down, he waited for his parents while they were at a doctor’s appointment.
HOUSTON, TX
Victoria, TX
