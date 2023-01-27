One of the great things about Star Wars is its sense of adventure. The galaxy is such a big place with so many planets and so many civilizations that there’s tons of room for ancient history. This week’s episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch took full advantage of that vast openness by creating a legend and having Clone Force 99 explore it. It was a great mystery and adventure. It may not have a lot of consequence to the show’s larger plot, but that’s just fine. Sometimes all fans need is a good episode with some suspense to enjoy their favorite characters.

1 DAY AGO