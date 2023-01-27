Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
‘Saga’ #61 Is The Latest Image Comic To Get A Second Printing
Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples’ bestselling, multiple award winning series Saga newest issue, Saga #61 has sold out and about to get a second printing. And, again, other than that, and a statement from Vaughn, that’s about it. “Fiona and I are so grateful to readers and...
comicon.com
James Gunn And Peter Safran Outline “Chapter One” Of DC Studios’ Film And TV Slate
Another DC Rebirth is on the way courtesy of DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. As announced early on Tuesday, the first chapter of their realigned DC Cinematic Universe — seemingly called, simply, the DCU — will focus on gods and monsters. Starting with a new Superman film, it will quickly slide into a number of surprising character introductions and, finally, a starring role for Viola Davis‘s Amanda Waller.
comicon.com
Preview: The Secret Origin Of Avenger Prime Revealed In ‘Avengers’ #65
“AVENGERS ASSEMBLE, PART SIX: THE SECRET OF AVENGER PRIME. He is the most important Avenger in the Multiverse. He’s spent years manning a watchtower at the heart of all creation all by himself. Now his story can be told, as he suddenly finds himself no longer alone, but instead surrounded by an unbelievable gathering of heroes.”
comicon.com
See The Dark Lord At His Deadliest In ‘Darth Vader: Black, White & Red’
He’s the greatest villain in science fiction. In April, Darth Vader: Black, White & Red reveals a new side to Darth Vader. The latest in Marvel’s Black, White & Blood line, which has included anti-heroes like Wolverine, Moon Knight, Elektra and Deadpool, this miniseries is the first to head to a Galaxy Far Far Away. It’ll be full of some of Vader’s most brutal and violent battles yet. And maybe if this one is a hit, we’ll get a follow-up with Darth Maul or Kylo Ren.
comicon.com
Advance Review: It’s Raining Angels In `Blood Tree’ #1
Comics veteran Peter J. Tomasi knows how to grab an audience. Just a few pages into his newest series, Blood Tree, a New York City detective finds himself saving several local politicians from a fallen angel. Literally. Close enough, anyway. This “angel” – actually a man with wings sewn onto...
comicon.com
The Next Chapter Of Marvel’s ‘Alien’ Saga Chills In April
After Marvel Comics acquired the rights to the infamous Alien saga, they launched their first horrific dive into the famous sci-fi horror saga. Now in April, the next chapter in the Alien saga comes from a new creative team. Alien has a long history in comics. Every miniseries and ongoing...
comicon.com
Preview: Betrayal And A Promise Of Vengeance Of ‘Briar’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Briar #3, dropping Wednesday from writer Christopher Cantwell, artist German Garcia, colorist Matheus Lopes, and letterer AndWorld Design. What if the one meant to protect you–more than anyone else–became the one that betrayed you? Briar unfortunately learns the answer, burdened beyond belief with...
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty’ #9
“Captain America and his allies put their best infiltration tactics to the test to free lower Manhattan from A.I.M.’s grasp. But the battleground is not what it seems and the Outer Circle not so easily surprised. Can Steve Rogers uncover a lurking enemy—or will his friends face doom at the hands of the Outer Circle’s most deadly soldier?”
comicon.com
Stepping Into The Light – Previewing ‘Silver Surfer: Ghost Light’ #1
“Toni Brooks and her family have moved into the quiet town of Sweetwater. But nothing is quite what it seems with their new home. What mystery did Toni and her family unravel that would call upon the Sentinel of the Spaceways—the Silver Surfer?! And just who or what is GHOST LIGHT? Eisner award winner John Jennings and artist, Valentine De Landro (Bitch Planet) introduce a new Marvel superhero 54 years in the making!”
comicon.com
Ms Marvel Steps Up In ‘Venom’ #16 Preview
“With the truth about Eddie Brock, Bedlam and the Garden of Time revealed at last, Eddie has no choice but to move heaven, earth, space and time to get back to his son. But it may all be for naught—Eddie’s greatest fears are at the precipice of being realized, as Dylan may still succumb to the darkness within him!”
comicon.com
Previewing Peach Momoko’s Newest Marvel Series, ‘Demon Wars: Down In Flames’ #1
“PHOENIX vs MAGIK! Things are heating up in Momoko’s Marvel Universe! The spirit world is divided. Its inhabitants, strange creatures called yokai, have chosen sides, and the two factions are on the brink of all-out war. A bird-like yokai who wields some serious firepower faces off against a club-wielding demon. Mariko Yashida finds herself right in the middle of it.No matter which side she chooses, there will be consequences not only for the spirit world, but for the human world too. Don’t miss the next installment of Peach Momoko’s epic DEMON WARS saga!”
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2, Episode 5
One of the great things about Star Wars is its sense of adventure. The galaxy is such a big place with so many planets and so many civilizations that there’s tons of room for ancient history. This week’s episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch took full advantage of that vast openness by creating a legend and having Clone Force 99 explore it. It was a great mystery and adventure. It may not have a lot of consequence to the show’s larger plot, but that’s just fine. Sometimes all fans need is a good episode with some suspense to enjoy their favorite characters.
comicon.com
Take A Trip To The Mind Palace: Reviewing ‘Sabretooth And The Exiles’ #3
‘Sabretooth And The Exiles’ loses none of its bite with a very trippy visual style of story that moves the characters and the storyline forward in a massive way, ramping things up towards the second act endgame. Spot-on and powerful visuals complement the grand ideas that this string of miniseries is trying to broach.
comicon.com
Kickstarting Comics: ‘Witchblade Complete Collection’ Vol. 3 Launching This Week
Top Cow Productions, Inc., have announced their latest Witchblade collection to be crowdfunded on Kickstarter is open for business. Well, open for pre-register at least. The Witchblade Complete Collection Vol. 3 will feature the following:. “a new limited collectible hardcover of iconic series and a backer only preview edition of...
comicon.com
Talking with Dan Panosian About His New Rock Horror ‘Black Tape’ From AWA Upshot
Dan Panosian steps back from the drawing board for his latest series, Black Tape, from AWA Upshot. A Seventies-set rock horror following the terrifying travails of recently widowed rock star widow, Cindy King, who’s grieving while also trying to find her way in a world she isn’t familiar with. I couldn’t help but reach our to Dan and ask him more about this fascinating new series:
comicon.com
Cap Versus Cap: Sam And Steve Battle For The Right To Lead In ‘Captain America- Cold War’
Captain America: Cold War has been building since the dual Cap titles launched a little less than a year ago. Now, the conflict is on the horizon and it may change both Captains America forever. Colin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Carmen Carnero, Tochi Onyebuchi and R.B. Silva have guided the two...
comicon.com
The Next ‘Avengers’ Assemble In May From MacKay & Villa
With one years-long Avengers epic ending this spring, the next is set to begin with superstar creative team Jed MacKay and CF Villa. It already promises to be an event that will change the entire Marvel universe. MacKay dropped some major hints about what’s next in December’s Timeless, as Kang...
comicon.com
Into The Dreamscape Of Viv Vision: Previewing ‘Scarlet Witch’ #2
“SCARLET WITCH BATTLES DREAMQUEEN! Wanda Maximoff is no stranger to grief, so when Viv Vision stumbles through Wanda’s door, exhausted and terrified of the nightmares playing her mother’s death on repeat, Wanda dives into Viv’s dreams to find the cause of the android’s suffering. And it turns out Viv isn’t alone in her mind… Scarlet Witch faces off against DREAMQUEEN in a reality-bending battle for Viv’s freedom! PLUS! This issue includes a special super-heroic back-up story featuring Scarlet Witch and Storm celebrating Black History Month!”
comicon.com
Jumping On: New Story Arcs Kicking Off On February 1, 2023
One of the hardest and most frustrating things about finding new comics to read and enjoy is finding a good jumping on point. It can be confusing and disheartening to pick up a single issue from the middle of an arc without having the context of the previous chapters. With...
comicon.com
Extended Preview: Emotions Run High In ‘Mighty Morphin’ Vol. 6 SC
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Mighty Morphin Vol. 6 SC, dropping Wednesday from writer Mat Groom, artist Moises Hidalgo, colorist Raul Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. Emotions run high in the wake of a recent tragedy and the Rangers face an identity crisis, realizing they can’t simply overcome...
Comments / 0