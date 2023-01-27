Read full article on original website
Advance Review: It’s Raining Angels In `Blood Tree’ #1
Comics veteran Peter J. Tomasi knows how to grab an audience. Just a few pages into his newest series, Blood Tree, a New York City detective finds himself saving several local politicians from a fallen angel. Literally. Close enough, anyway. This “angel” – actually a man with wings sewn onto...
Two Sides Of The Same Coin: Reviewing ‘Detective Comics’ #1068
‘Detective Comics’ #1068 continues its stellar new creative direction that has broken the character and his world down to their basest levels in order to truly explore them, taking us on a beautiful haunting ride in the process. There isn’t one bit of this run that has missed so far, with everyone involved hitting home runs out of the park in order to bring us something that is destined to be one of the all-time great series runs.
Lisa Loring, the original actor who played Wednesday Addams in 'The Addams Family,' has died at the age of 64
According to her friend Laurie Jacobson, Loring experienced a "massive stroke" and was on life support for three days.
Jumping On: New Story Arcs Kicking Off On February 1, 2023
One of the hardest and most frustrating things about finding new comics to read and enjoy is finding a good jumping on point. It can be confusing and disheartening to pick up a single issue from the middle of an arc without having the context of the previous chapters. With...
Ms Marvel Steps Up In ‘Venom’ #16 Preview
“With the truth about Eddie Brock, Bedlam and the Garden of Time revealed at last, Eddie has no choice but to move heaven, earth, space and time to get back to his son. But it may all be for naught—Eddie’s greatest fears are at the precipice of being realized, as Dylan may still succumb to the darkness within him!”
A Budding Romance For Ivy? Previewing ‘DC’s Harley Quinn Romances’ #1
“STRANGER THAN FAN FICTION / HERE’S TO JACK, HERE’S TO MOLLY / POWER GIRL AND ALL-AMERICAN BOY / GRACE / DATING APP DISASTER / ACROSS THE MULTIVERSE / ONCE UPON A ROMANCE NOVEL / SPLENDOR IN THE FOAM. DC is proud to present a selection of eight stories...
Stepping Into The Light – Previewing ‘Silver Surfer: Ghost Light’ #1
“Toni Brooks and her family have moved into the quiet town of Sweetwater. But nothing is quite what it seems with their new home. What mystery did Toni and her family unravel that would call upon the Sentinel of the Spaceways—the Silver Surfer?! And just who or what is GHOST LIGHT? Eisner award winner John Jennings and artist, Valentine De Landro (Bitch Planet) introduce a new Marvel superhero 54 years in the making!”
Sugar Isn’t A Health Food Anymore: Interviewing `Cereal’ Writer Don Steinberg
The breakfast cereal industry is not a topic typically addressed by many comic books. But that doesn’t deter Don Steinberg, a professional journalist who co-founded Boink Comix, from publishing a comic called Cereal. In this exclusive interview with Comicon.com, Steinberg discusses his early attempts at writing humor, his favorite sugary breakfast treat and how cereals are a form of entertainment.
TV Review: ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2, Episode 5
One of the great things about Star Wars is its sense of adventure. The galaxy is such a big place with so many planets and so many civilizations that there’s tons of room for ancient history. This week’s episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch took full advantage of that vast openness by creating a legend and having Clone Force 99 explore it. It was a great mystery and adventure. It may not have a lot of consequence to the show’s larger plot, but that’s just fine. Sometimes all fans need is a good episode with some suspense to enjoy their favorite characters.
Cap Versus Cap: Sam And Steve Battle For The Right To Lead In ‘Captain America- Cold War’
Captain America: Cold War has been building since the dual Cap titles launched a little less than a year ago. Now, the conflict is on the horizon and it may change both Captains America forever. Colin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Carmen Carnero, Tochi Onyebuchi and R.B. Silva have guided the two...
The Next Chapter Of Marvel’s ‘Alien’ Saga Chills In April
After Marvel Comics acquired the rights to the infamous Alien saga, they launched their first horrific dive into the famous sci-fi horror saga. Now in April, the next chapter in the Alien saga comes from a new creative team. Alien has a long history in comics. Every miniseries and ongoing...
Rhythmic Action Never Looked This Good — Watch The ‘Hi-Fi Rush’ Trailer
Hi-Fi Rush is a cel-shaded rhythm action game where your moves help create a living soundtrack developed by Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within). The timing for this project is serendipitous because I was expressing to a friend how I’d like to see an action platform game that’s cel-shaded like Mitchells vs the Machines. We already have a surplus of vintage pixel art throwback games. As someone who never grew up on 8bit games, I have no nostalgia for them and would rather see a return of mascot platformers. Hopefully, Hi-Fi Rush will be one of many titles that make 3D cartoony stylized action games popular again.
House Of X: Previewing This Week’s ‘X-Men’ Titles
Only the two X-Men titles to roll out this week, X-Force #37 and Legion of X #10. Both previewed below. “WHO IS THE MAN WITH THE PEACOCK TATTOO? At last—learn the truth about the man behind the mask who’s been plaguing X-FORCE since 2019’s issue #1! X-fans new and old will reel from this startling revelation. Collectors and readers alike—don’t miss this key issue!”
Skybound Collects ‘Good Comics for Bad People: An Extra Fabulous Collection’ This Fall
Skybound announced new graphic novel, Good Comics for Bad People: An Extra Fabulous Collection, the first-ever hardcover collection from cartoonist Zach M. Stafford’s hit webcomics. And available this November 2023. “Master of the hilarious, unpredictable, and just plain weird, Zach M. Stafford’s Good Comics for Bad People marks his...
TV Review: ‘National Treasure: Edge Of History’ Season 1, Episode 8
The National Treasure franchise has a very particular tone, which is tricky to pull off. A lot of Disney franchises use this same tone in order to invoke a sense of suspenseful danger without tipping the genre into thriller territory. Even while characters are dying, the stories are still largely fun, light, and airy. Up until this point, National Treasure: Edge of History has largely been successful at mimicking this tone. It’s a good thing too as the show compared to the movie seems geared towards a younger audience. Nevertheless, this past week’s episode got a little too tense and felt off with the rest of the season.
