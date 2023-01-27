Read full article on original website
NME
Beabadoobee teases official release of fan-favourite track ‘Glue Song’
Beabadoobee has teased the official release of ‘Glue Song’, a fan-favourite track that she’s played live a handful of times. Taking to TikTok, Beabadoobee shared a 40-second clip of ‘Glue Song’ and wrote: “Glue Song will be yours soon! I wrote this song about a boy called Jacob Erland. I hope this song makes you happy as much as he makes me happy.”
Complex
Here are the First Week Numbers for Trippie Redd’s ‘Mansion Musik’
Trippie Redd has landed another top 5 debut. According to Billboard, Trippie Redd’s Mansion Musik debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, earning him 56,000 equivalent album units. Of that number, SEA units comprise 50,000 (equaling 68.1 million official on-demand streams), album sales comprise 5,000, and TEA units comprise 1,000.
Popculture
Rickey Smiley's Son Has Died
Comedian and radio legend Rickey Smiley is mourning the loss of his son. Host of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, he took to Instagram to reveal the devastating news about the death of his son, Brandon Smiley. "I just had bad news this morning," Smiley began in the video. "I'm on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus. Pray for Brandon's mother and his father Taurus and his sister Taylor, and everybody. I hate to announce this, but I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets," he concluded, noting that he wanted to let his fans know before news broke via tabloids. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Complex
Travis Scott, Lil Baby, J Balvin, and the Chainsmokers to Headline Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party
Ahead of Rihanna’s highly (and rightfully) anticipated halftime performance, information has been made publicly available regarding Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl party. Headlining the event, which a press release bills as the “hottest party” of the big weekend, is a slate of artists including Travis Scott and more....
Complex
Watch Lil Baby Perform “California Breeze” and “Forever” on ‘SNL’
Lil Baby refuses to lose momentum. After notching multiple wins throughout 2022, the ATL native returned this week to deliver a stellar performance on Saturday Night Live. The episode, hosted by Creed III star Michael B. Jordan, marked Baby’s first time as SNL’s musical guest, but it wasn’t the first time he’s graced the stage.
Complex
Fat Joe Calls Out Concertgoers Who Are Stuck to Their Cellphones
Fat Joe has some advice for concertgoers: Put down the mobile devices and enjoy yourself. The hip-hop legend explained his position via Instagram Live this week, where he stressed the importance of living in the moment, especially when it comes to events like live concerts. “We live one life …...
Complex
Amber Rose Says She Will No Longer Date, Wants to Remain Single
Amber Rose says dating is no longer in the cards for her. The 39-year-old mother of two spoke with the Sofia With an F podcast, saying, “I want to be single for the rest of my life.” She continued, per Page Six. “I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids. I don’t want to have sex … No, ew.”
Complex
Gucci Names Valentino Fashion Designer Sabato De Sarno as New Creative Director
Gucci appointed Sabato De Sarno, a senior fashion designer at Valentino, as the Italian brand’s new creative director. De Sarno will succeed Alessandro Michele, who left Gucci in November after seven years as creative director. “I am deeply honored to take on the role as Creative Director of Gucci,”...
Complex
What to Watch This Week: ‘You People,’ ‘Poker Face,’ ‘Shotgun Wedding’ and More
The Complex Pop team has had a busy week. The Academy announced this year’s Oscar nominees and while there were some disappointments, there were also deep moments of excitement at the possibility that things might be progressing slightly in the awards world. In honor of Everything Everywhere All At Once receiving 11 nominations, the most of any other film this year, the A24 project will be making a return to theaters this weekend. So if you haven’t seen it yet, now is your chance.
Complex
Annie Wersching, Actor in ‘24’ and ‘Bosch,’ Dead at 45
MAnnie Wersching, best known for her roles on Bosch and 24, has died age 45 following a two-year battle with cancer, per CNN. Wersching’s death was confirmed by her publicist Craig Schneider, who shared a statement from her husband Stephen Full. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it," he wrote. "She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall."
