Racial Disparities Among US Neighborhoods May Have Implications for Health Outcomes

Large geographical data may offer insight on race and ethnic health inequities across the United States. A new study has found that predominantly White neighborhoods had more green spaces, fewer dilapidated buildings, and more single-family homes compared with neighborhoods with mostly Black residents or other minoritized racial or ethnic groups.
ajmc.com

Veterans Health Stakeholders Identify Priorities to Ensure Health Equity in Telehealth

First steps include assembling equity data and reaching out to veterans’ advocacy groups. The COVID-19 pandemic sparked a rapid uptake of telehealth technologies, as health care providers sought ways to assist patients without the need for in-person visits. Yet, wider adoption of the technology also has raised the potential for new and different types of health care inequities.
Demetrius Pearson

Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect

Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect. You're not afraid to be alone. Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.
ajmc.com

Researchers Highlight Implementation Gaps Among SMA Newborn Screenings

As of September 2022, all but 2 states had implemented newborn screening programs for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), accounting for 98% of births in the United States. Although the introduction of disease-modifying treatments and implementation of newborn screening has undoubtedly changed the landscape for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), challenges remain to optimizing diagnostic and treatment processes, explain the researchers of a new paper published in Frontiers in Neurology.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Nobody seeking medical advice deserves to be treated the way I was

I was on a set of scales in a nurse’s office, which is a fairly humiliating place to be at the best of times. However, if you have type 1 autoimmune diabetes, as I have had since the age of two, weight monitoring is necessary. What happened next was not necessary. The nurse started aggressively jabbing their finger at the number: “See? Can you see that? It is X. Can you see that? Look at it. Look. It is X.”Of course l could see it. I may have disabilities, but I don’t suffer from a visual impairment of any...
The Independent

Whistleblowers claim children ‘seriously harmed’ at scandal-hit mental health hospitals

Children came to “significant” harm due to chronically low staffing levels at scandal-hit mental health hospitals, whistleblowers have said. In a third exposé into allegations of poor care at private hospitals run by The Huntercombe Group, former employees have claimed that staffing levels were so low “every day” that patients were neglected, resulting in:Patients as young as 13 being force-fed while restrainedLeft alone to self-harm instead of being supervisedLeft to “wet themselves” because staff couldn’t supervise toilet visitsOne staff member, Rebecca Smith, said she was left in tears after having to restrain and force-feed a patient. Their accounts come as...
ajmc.com

Ocular MG Should Be Considered in Patients With Ptosis, Diplopia, Says Study

With most previous studies on ocular myasthenia gravis stemming from investigations the neurology field, the present investigators came to their conclusion via neuro-ophthalmic analysis. In the absence of a standardized definition of ocular myasthenia gravis (OMG) from established diagnostic criteria, researchers of a new retrospective, single-center study say that OMG...
pharmacytimes.com

Study Establishes Connections Between Emotional Maltreatment, Psychiatric Disorders

In younger children, emotional maltreatment led primarily to behavioral problems, whereas in older children it was more likely to lead to depression and anxiety disorders. New study results published in Child Maltreatment have found links between emotional maltreatment, also known as psychological violence, and psychiatric disorders in childhood and adolescence.
qhubonews.com

Parents are held accountable and accused for the excessive body weight of their children.

Would you hold the mother responsible for her daughter’s weight? Courtesy of Steve Neuberg, Arizona State University, and Jaimie Krems, Oklahoma State University. The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea. Americans stigmatize parents of heavier children, specifically blaming them for their children’s...
ajmc.com

Lower CTLA4 Levels May Indicate Risk of MG in Patients With Thymoma

The findings from among patients with myasthenia gravis (MG) could point the way to a potential new drug target, the authors said. Scientists have identified a biomarker with potential to help clinicians better understand which patients with thymoma are at the highest risk of developing myasthenia gravis (MG). The study was published in Neurology Neuroimmunology & Neuroinflammation.
hcplive.com

Anxiety, Depressive Disorder Prevalence Greater Among Alopecia Areata Patients

In this recent study, mental health conditions associated with alopecia areata were assessed by the study’s investigators. Alopecia areata (AA) patients are more likely to develop anxiety and depressive disorders compared to the general population, according to recent findings. The meta-analysis was designed to examine the difference between rates...
ajmc.com

Chronic Respiratory Conditions Like Asthma, COPD Are Most Costly to Treat

Health care costs in the United States for respiratory conditions have increased from 1996 to 2016, particularly for chronic conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. Health care spending on respiratory conditions, especially chronic ones like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the United States significantly...
KevinMD.com

Why sharing your complete medical history with your clinicians is important

It’s your first visit to a cardiologist because you’ve had occasional episodes of an irregular heartbeat. As you fill out your pre-appointment paperwork, you carefully list the symptoms you’re experiencing and the treatments your primary care physician has recommended before referring you to a specialist. You don’t mention that you recently started taking Lexapro (escitalopram) to treat depression because you’re focused on your heart issue.

