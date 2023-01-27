Read full article on original website
Racial Disparities Among US Neighborhoods May Have Implications for Health Outcomes
Large geographical data may offer insight on race and ethnic health inequities across the United States. A new study has found that predominantly White neighborhoods had more green spaces, fewer dilapidated buildings, and more single-family homes compared with neighborhoods with mostly Black residents or other minoritized racial or ethnic groups.
Veterans Health Stakeholders Identify Priorities to Ensure Health Equity in Telehealth
First steps include assembling equity data and reaching out to veterans’ advocacy groups. The COVID-19 pandemic sparked a rapid uptake of telehealth technologies, as health care providers sought ways to assist patients without the need for in-person visits. Yet, wider adoption of the technology also has raised the potential for new and different types of health care inequities.
Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect
Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect. You're not afraid to be alone. Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.
ICU nurse of 33 years speaks out on the harsh reality of corporate hospitals
I wasn’t supposed to hear this, but I did. It sealed the deal for me. It was one of the reasons I had to finally leave my true love: ICU nursing. After 33 years as an ICU nurse, I knew it was time to go. I used to feel...
Are you suffering from cyclothymia? The worrying mental health condition you need to know
IT'S normal for your mood to change throughout the day in response to events happening around you. But if you experience frequent changes in your mood that happen for no apparent reason, you may have cyclothymic disorder. For example, you could wake up feeling ecstatically happy - then hours later...
Opinion| Is The Most Dangerous Type Of Narcissist The Spiritual Narcissist?
I've been studying human nature for years, and believe it or not, I've encountered my fair share of narcissists. The thing is, as someone who deals with these people on a daily basis, there's only so much you can do when dealing with them — especially if they're your boss or in a position of power over you.
A drug that increases dopamine can reverse the effects of inflammation on the brain in depression
An Emory University study published in Molecular Psychiatry shows levodopa, a drug that increases dopamine in the brain, has potential to reverse the effects of inflammation on brain reward circuitry, ultimately improving symptoms of depression. Numerous labs across the world have shown that inflammation causes reduced motivation and anhedonia, a...
Researchers Highlight Implementation Gaps Among SMA Newborn Screenings
As of September 2022, all but 2 states had implemented newborn screening programs for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), accounting for 98% of births in the United States. Although the introduction of disease-modifying treatments and implementation of newborn screening has undoubtedly changed the landscape for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), challenges remain to optimizing diagnostic and treatment processes, explain the researchers of a new paper published in Frontiers in Neurology.
Voices: Nobody seeking medical advice deserves to be treated the way I was
I was on a set of scales in a nurse’s office, which is a fairly humiliating place to be at the best of times. However, if you have type 1 autoimmune diabetes, as I have had since the age of two, weight monitoring is necessary. What happened next was not necessary. The nurse started aggressively jabbing their finger at the number: “See? Can you see that? It is X. Can you see that? Look at it. Look. It is X.”Of course l could see it. I may have disabilities, but I don’t suffer from a visual impairment of any...
Whistleblowers claim children ‘seriously harmed’ at scandal-hit mental health hospitals
Children came to “significant” harm due to chronically low staffing levels at scandal-hit mental health hospitals, whistleblowers have said. In a third exposé into allegations of poor care at private hospitals run by The Huntercombe Group, former employees have claimed that staffing levels were so low “every day” that patients were neglected, resulting in:Patients as young as 13 being force-fed while restrainedLeft alone to self-harm instead of being supervisedLeft to “wet themselves” because staff couldn’t supervise toilet visitsOne staff member, Rebecca Smith, said she was left in tears after having to restrain and force-feed a patient. Their accounts come as...
Ocular MG Should Be Considered in Patients With Ptosis, Diplopia, Says Study
With most previous studies on ocular myasthenia gravis stemming from investigations the neurology field, the present investigators came to their conclusion via neuro-ophthalmic analysis. In the absence of a standardized definition of ocular myasthenia gravis (OMG) from established diagnostic criteria, researchers of a new retrospective, single-center study say that OMG...
Critics rip new nationwide school program pushing community-set standards, warn it uses kids as 'experiments'
Educators at 120 districts across the country are implementing a new curriculum that critics believe undermines parental rights to unwittingly sign their children up for the 'social educational experiment.'
Study Establishes Connections Between Emotional Maltreatment, Psychiatric Disorders
In younger children, emotional maltreatment led primarily to behavioral problems, whereas in older children it was more likely to lead to depression and anxiety disorders. New study results published in Child Maltreatment have found links between emotional maltreatment, also known as psychological violence, and psychiatric disorders in childhood and adolescence.
Nanofiber-hydrogel loaded with stem cells shows success treating severe complication of Crohn's disease
In a new study using a rat model of Crohn's disease, a biodegradable hydrogel composite loaded with stem cells, developed by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers, in a collaborative effort with the Whiting School of Engineering, has shown significant success in treating perianal fistulas (PAF)—one of the many complications of Crohn's disease.
Parents are held accountable and accused for the excessive body weight of their children.
Would you hold the mother responsible for her daughter’s weight? Courtesy of Steve Neuberg, Arizona State University, and Jaimie Krems, Oklahoma State University. The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea. Americans stigmatize parents of heavier children, specifically blaming them for their children’s...
Psychology Says: People can die of a socio-cultural death
An incredible amount of research is done in psychology. We all know the conclusion of some studies, just think of the Asch experiment into conformity or the Stanford Prison experiment. But do you already know these facts?
Lower CTLA4 Levels May Indicate Risk of MG in Patients With Thymoma
The findings from among patients with myasthenia gravis (MG) could point the way to a potential new drug target, the authors said. Scientists have identified a biomarker with potential to help clinicians better understand which patients with thymoma are at the highest risk of developing myasthenia gravis (MG). The study was published in Neurology Neuroimmunology & Neuroinflammation.
Anxiety, Depressive Disorder Prevalence Greater Among Alopecia Areata Patients
In this recent study, mental health conditions associated with alopecia areata were assessed by the study’s investigators. Alopecia areata (AA) patients are more likely to develop anxiety and depressive disorders compared to the general population, according to recent findings. The meta-analysis was designed to examine the difference between rates...
Chronic Respiratory Conditions Like Asthma, COPD Are Most Costly to Treat
Health care costs in the United States for respiratory conditions have increased from 1996 to 2016, particularly for chronic conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. Health care spending on respiratory conditions, especially chronic ones like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the United States significantly...
Why sharing your complete medical history with your clinicians is important
It’s your first visit to a cardiologist because you’ve had occasional episodes of an irregular heartbeat. As you fill out your pre-appointment paperwork, you carefully list the symptoms you’re experiencing and the treatments your primary care physician has recommended before referring you to a specialist. You don’t mention that you recently started taking Lexapro (escitalopram) to treat depression because you’re focused on your heart issue.
