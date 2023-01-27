ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

echo-pilot.com

Greencastle twins help inaugurate new UPMC NICU in Carlisle

Looking at the chubby-legged baby girls smiling on the floor of their home in Greencastle, it’s hard to imagine the challenges they faced even before they were born. The Mills twins, Evelyn and Rowan, were delivered at 33 weeks — seven weeks earlier than full term — at UPMC Harrisburg on June 14. Evelyn came into the world first weighing 3 pounds, 11 ounces, followed by Rowan at 4 pounds, 1 ounce.
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Franklin County Sweets: An Evening of Dessert

Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to celebrate Valentine’s Day with friends, family, or a special someone at Franklin County Sweets: An Evening of Dessert on February 10, 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. This sweet event serves dessert as the main course and is held at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center on the second floor, overlooking the square and downtown Chambersburg.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg

The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg by being able to create your own candle from start to finish!. The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg by being able to create your own candle from start to finish!. Woman struck by car in Scranton. 27th District Special Election. Donations in...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Upworthy

Pennsylvania home is the entrance to a cave that’s been closed for 70 years

Have you ever seen something in a movie or online and thought, "That's totally fake," only to find out it's absolutely a real thing? That's sort of how this house in Pennsylvania comes across. It just seems too fantastical to be real, and yet somehow it actually exists. The home sits between Greencastle and Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, and houses a pretty unique public secret. There's a cave in the basement. Not a man cave or a basement that makes you feel like you're in a cave, but an actual cave that you can't get to unless you go through the house. Turns out the cave was discovered in the 1830s on the land of John Coffey, according to Uncovering PA, but the story of how it was found is unclear. People would climb down into the cave to explore occasionally until the land was leased about 100 years later and a small structure was built over the cave opening.
MERCERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Changes are coming to an iconic Gettysburg landmark

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg Tours Inc. announced earlier on Monday Jan. 30 that they will begin construction on a new Gettysburg Tour Center in the coming weeks. Gettysburg Tours Inc. was formed back in the 1950’s and began offering touring services in and around the historic location of the most monumental civil war battle ever, according to their website. Shortly after its founding, Gettysburg Tours Inc. moved into a new manufactured cabin in the 1960’s, where the business remained for six-decades.
GETTYSBURG, PA
fox8tv.com

Roxbury Death Victim Identified

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia. Officials say Fuge was found Friday morning on...
ROXBURY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg students win contest to select state fruit

The Pennsylvania State Health Improvement Plan (SHIP) and the Healthy Pennsylvania Partnership (HPP) has selected 5 students from Gettysburg’s Vida Charter School as winners in its statewide contest to propose a state fruit and a state vegetable. The contest is designed to encourage students to understand the importance of...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Lillian A. Paugh

Lillian A. âLilâ Paugh, 83, Benning Avenue, Gettysburg PA passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Hanover Hospital. She was born November 25, 1939 in Holly Grove, W. VA. the daughter of the late Lloyd and Bertha Saddle Rhodes. Lil was a...
GETTYSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Pedestrian killed from Route 322 injuries identified as Palmyra man

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pedestrian has died after suffering injuries from being hit by a car on Route 322 in Swatara Township. Police say Pritesh Patel, 39, of Palmyra was struck by the vehicle Friday, Jan. 27 around 8:50 p.m. The incident happened in the area of...
PALMYRA, PA
WGAL

Man wanted by state police

CARLISLE, Pa. — State police are searching for 42-year-old Robert Lee Suders. According to state police, Suders is wanted on an arrest warrant for aggravated assault and a stolen vehicle that occurred Friday, in South Middleton Township, Cumberland County. State police say Suders is accused of stabbing two people...
CARLISLE, PA
WBRE

PSP investigates counterfeit cash used at Sheetz

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where counterfeit cash was used at Sheetz. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday troopers were called to a Sheetz in Monroe Township around 5:00 p.m. Police say counterfeit cash was used to buy items at the store and troopers reviewed the surveillance […]
MONROE TOWNSHIP, PA
Gettysburg Connection

ACAC Student shows in February

The Adams County Arts Council will feature its annual Instructors Show and All County Student Show during the month of February. A First Friday opening reception is scheduled for Friday, February 3, 5-7:00 p.m. and is open to the public. The Instructors Show, exhibited in the Gallery, features 2D and...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

