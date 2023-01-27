ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida elementary substitute teacher accused of hitting student with book: 'You hit her, I hit you'

A former substitute teacher at a Florida elementary school potentially facing charges after she allegedly hit a student in the head with a book. Madison Anthony, 25, was arrested last week at Champion Elementary School in Daytona Beach, which is part of Volusia County Schools, and booked into jail on one count of child abuse after she reportedly struck a student in the head with a book, according to the charging document.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Bethune-Cookman students release list of demands, including more representation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University students released a list of 12 “non-negotiable” demands Thursday amid continuing protests over conditions at the school. At the top of the list, students repeated they wanted an overhaul of the Board of Trustees, then added conditions not previously spoken earlier in the week: they wanted both student and alumni representation on the Board.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
knightnews.com

UCF starting football player arrested on armed home invasion charge

Justin Hodges was a successful UCF football player, until his recent arrest on charges of home invasion robbery with a firearm that police say he took part in on January 9. Hodges was booked into jail Thursday, January 19, and the Knights defensive back was still there tonight, according to the Orange County inmate database.
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Halifax Health Foundation raises over $187,000 at Bahama Casual Event

The Annual Bahama Casual Event, presented by Lowell and Nancy Lohman and Glenn and Connie Ritchey, raised over $187,000 to benefit the Lohman Center for Diabetes at Halifax Health. The event, held Jan. 6 at the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort, drew over 300 guests who were entertained by KTG...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Freddie Lee Demings, father of Orange County’s mayor, dies at 100

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Freddie Lee Demings, the father of Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, has died at age 100, the mayor announced Tuesday. “Freddie Lee Demings enjoyed fishing, playing solitaire, and checkers, and was also known as a ‘man for all times’ for his laughter, smile, and wit,” said a statement by the mayor.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orlando, Apopka Bed Bath and Beyond stores to close

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bed Bath and Beyond released a new list this week of 87 stores that will close, including two in Central Florida. The stores at 397 North Alafaya Trail in Orlando’s Waterford Lakes area and 2239 East Semoran Blvd. in Apopka are on the list, along with stores in Hialeah, Brandon, Jacksonville, Boca Raton and other Florida cities.
ORLANDO, FL
Evan Crosby

8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a Month

Orlando, Fla. - In addition to being a popular destination for tourists, Orlando is also a popular place for retirees and others interested in moving to Central Florida. With a metro population of over 2.6 million residents (and growing), there is strong demand for housing, especially apartments.
ORLANDO, FL
wild941.com

Florida Deputies Get It On While At Disney Springs

This is a love triangle that has Florida written all over it. This is the wildest ride that could ever happen at Disney so hang on… Three Florida deputies in Orange County have resigned after being involved in a sex scandal at a Disney property. Back in 2021, Florida...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

New Seminole County Manager Announced

Seminole County Government announced that Darren Gray has been named as its next County Manager. Mr. Gray has more than 25 years of government experience, formerly serving as Lake County’s top executive, Clermont’s City Manager, and in Deputy Administrator roles in Orange and Osceola Counties. He has managed every aspect of government operations, including budget and finance, human resources, planning and development, communications, public policy, transportation, and recreation.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Annual Zora! Festival spells out good time in Eatonville

EATONVILLE, Fla. – If you missed the annual Zora! Festival this weekend in historic Eatonville — filled with culture, great food, music, vendors and shopping — you missed a great time. Karemah Manselle said her friends and family had to attend. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
EATONVILLE, FL
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
120K+
Followers
9K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy