A Killer Whale and a Secret Grave.Matthew C. WoodruffPalm Coast, FL
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
Is it Possible to Commune with your Dead? The Answers May be in Cassadaga.Matthew C. WoodruffCassadaga, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
fox35orlando.com
Florida elementary substitute teacher accused of hitting student with book: 'You hit her, I hit you'
A former substitute teacher at a Florida elementary school potentially facing charges after she allegedly hit a student in the head with a book. Madison Anthony, 25, was arrested last week at Champion Elementary School in Daytona Beach, which is part of Volusia County Schools, and booked into jail on one count of child abuse after she reportedly struck a student in the head with a book, according to the charging document.
Bethune-Cookman students release list of demands, including more representation
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University students released a list of 12 “non-negotiable” demands Thursday amid continuing protests over conditions at the school. At the top of the list, students repeated they wanted an overhaul of the Board of Trustees, then added conditions not previously spoken earlier in the week: they wanted both student and alumni representation on the Board.
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach sees success in attracting more police officer recruits with higher pay
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) has cut its officer openings from 41 to just 17. They even started four new officers this week. "We are not nearly having the problems that we had before attracting great candidates," said Mayor Derrick Henry. DBPD's strategy of enticing...
Orlando has some of the most overpriced homes in the country, report says
Experts say two local cities have some of the most overpriced homes in the country and those people hoping for a dramatic drop in prices, may be out of luck.
knightnews.com
UCF starting football player arrested on armed home invasion charge
Justin Hodges was a successful UCF football player, until his recent arrest on charges of home invasion robbery with a firearm that police say he took part in on January 9. Hodges was booked into jail Thursday, January 19, and the Knights defensive back was still there tonight, according to the Orange County inmate database.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Halifax Health Foundation raises over $187,000 at Bahama Casual Event
The Annual Bahama Casual Event, presented by Lowell and Nancy Lohman and Glenn and Connie Ritchey, raised over $187,000 to benefit the Lohman Center for Diabetes at Halifax Health. The event, held Jan. 6 at the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort, drew over 300 guests who were entertained by KTG...
click orlando
Freddie Lee Demings, father of Orange County’s mayor, dies at 100
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Freddie Lee Demings, the father of Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, has died at age 100, the mayor announced Tuesday. “Freddie Lee Demings enjoyed fishing, playing solitaire, and checkers, and was also known as a ‘man for all times’ for his laughter, smile, and wit,” said a statement by the mayor.
click orlando
Seminole home broken into after woman lured by person posing as YMCA worker, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An older woman’s home near Winter Park was burglarized after she let someone claiming to work for the YMCA enter her backyard, the sheriff’s office said. According to investigators, the burglary happened around 5 p.m. Thursday on Eastbrook Boulevard near Winter Park in...
click orlando
Orlando, Apopka Bed Bath and Beyond stores to close
ORLANDO, Fla. – Bed Bath and Beyond released a new list this week of 87 stores that will close, including two in Central Florida. The stores at 397 North Alafaya Trail in Orlando’s Waterford Lakes area and 2239 East Semoran Blvd. in Apopka are on the list, along with stores in Hialeah, Brandon, Jacksonville, Boca Raton and other Florida cities.
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
police1.com
15-year-old girl accused of shooting at Fla. deputies sentenced to 20 years
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old involved in a shootout with Florida deputies in June 2021 accepted a plea deal last week, which stipulates she will face 20 years in prison followed by 40 years of probation. News 6 Orlando previously reported that Nicole Jackson, who was 14 at...
‘Man for all times’: Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings’ father passes away at 100
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced the passing of his 100-year-old father, Freddie Lee Demings, on Tuesday.
fox35orlando.com
Popular Orlando club promoter Derek 'Antwaun Miles' Cummings killed in Casselberry shooting
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A popular Orlando club promoter is being mourned after he was shot and killed in Seminole County. Casselberry Police say 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II was shot and killed near the Carrington Park Condominiums around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Cummings, a club promoter, is more popularly...
8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a Month
Orlando, Fla. - In addition to being a popular destination for tourists, Orlando is also a popular place for retirees and others interested in moving to Central Florida. With a metro population of over 2.6 million residents (and growing), there is strong demand for housing, especially apartments.
Vacationing boy’s life saved after 9-hour brain surgery at Arnold Palmer hospital
A boy on vacation with his family in Orlando was rushed to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children after a life-threatening incident.
flaglerlive.com
40 Years in Prison for Jevante Hamilton for Overdose Death of Tim Davidson and Other Offenses
When Jevante Hamilton walked into Circuit Judge Chris France’s courtroom this afternoon, he was already carrying a 10-year prison sentence, freshly imposed in Volusia County on charges unrelated to those that brought him back to Flagler County. When he walked out less than an hour later, his sentence had...
Orlando to consider plans for reconstructing 100-year-old church in Parramore
Orlando city officials will consider plans this week to reconstruct parts of a 100-year-old historically Black church.
wild941.com
Florida Deputies Get It On While At Disney Springs
This is a love triangle that has Florida written all over it. This is the wildest ride that could ever happen at Disney so hang on… Three Florida deputies in Orange County have resigned after being involved in a sex scandal at a Disney property. Back in 2021, Florida...
westorlandonews.com
New Seminole County Manager Announced
Seminole County Government announced that Darren Gray has been named as its next County Manager. Mr. Gray has more than 25 years of government experience, formerly serving as Lake County’s top executive, Clermont’s City Manager, and in Deputy Administrator roles in Orange and Osceola Counties. He has managed every aspect of government operations, including budget and finance, human resources, planning and development, communications, public policy, transportation, and recreation.
click orlando
Annual Zora! Festival spells out good time in Eatonville
EATONVILLE, Fla. – If you missed the annual Zora! Festival this weekend in historic Eatonville — filled with culture, great food, music, vendors and shopping — you missed a great time. Karemah Manselle said her friends and family had to attend. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
