Read full article on original website
Related
thecountyline.net
Kasee (Kate) Lynn Johnson Stai
Kasee (Kate) Lynn Johnson Stai, 46, of Winona, Minn., went home to heaven Jan. 10, 2023, surrounded by her family and friends after a 2-1/2-year battle with breast cancer. She is survived by her children, Katalina (Dray) Schreiber of Blaine, Minn., and Cole Stai (Allison Stewart) of Winona; a special friend, Nawroj Khan; her mother, Lynda Johnson; her siblings, Wyatt (June) Johnson, Kari and Joshua Johnson, all of Ontario; one niece, Allie Johnson of Cashton, Wis.; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Johnson, and her grandparents, Leroy and Leona Paulsen and William and Lucile Johnson.
Comments / 0