Kasee (Kate) Lynn Johnson Stai, 46, of Winona, Minn., went home to heaven Jan. 10, 2023, surrounded by her family and friends after a 2-1/2-year battle with breast cancer. She is survived by her children, Katalina (Dray) Schreiber of Blaine, Minn., and Cole Stai (Allison Stewart) of Winona; a special friend, Nawroj Khan; her mother, Lynda Johnson; her siblings, Wyatt (June) Johnson, Kari and Joshua Johnson, all of Ontario; one niece, Allie Johnson of Cashton, Wis.; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Johnson, and her grandparents, Leroy and Leona Paulsen and William and Lucile Johnson.

WINONA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO