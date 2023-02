Jeffrey J. Lankey, 54, of Elroy, Wis., passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at his home. He was born April 6, 1968, to Charles and Veda (Huffman) Lankey in Hillsboro. Jeff graduated from the Reedsburg High School and later from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and Cardinal Stritch with a master’s degree.

