Contributor: How Improved Clinical Terminology Supports Efficient, Accurate Data Analytics
Developing a terminology strategy that reflects real-world practice and industry standards can help data scientists and other allied data professionals efficiently and accurately identify clinically relevant insights that help improve the health of populations and individual patients. At the heart of many advanced analytics projects in health care is the...
COTA Joins Multistakeholder Clinical Research Data Sharing Alliance
The real-world oncology data and analytics company COTA has joined the Clinical Research Data Sharing Alliance, a nonprofit consortium that aims to accelerate progress in cancer therapy development. The real-world oncology data and analytics company COTA today announced its partnership with the Clinical Research Data Sharing Alliance (CRDSA), a non-profit,...
US Has Highest Infant, Maternal Mortality Rates Despite the Most Health Care Spending
The United States possesses the highest infant and maternal mortality rates compared with any other high-income country, even though it spends the most on health care. The United States has the highest infant and maternal mortality rates out of any other high-income country and simultaneously spends the most on health care, according to a report released Tuesday by the Commonwealth Fund.
Promoting Health Equity and Resiliency in Trauma-Affected Communities
On this episode of Managed Care Cast, we speak with Reverend Paul Abernathy, CEO of the Neighborhood Resilience Project and board member of UPMC for You, who discusses his experiences in promoting health and resiliency in trauma-affected communities, as well as challenges related to access and accessibility of care and medical mistrust.
Patients Receiving Organ Transplants Undervaccinated Against Influenza, Pneumococcus
Vaccination rates against influenza and pneumococcus were lower in patients receiving organ transplants who lived outside of urban areas and had lower socioeconomic status. Socioeconomic status (SES) and area of residence were 2 factors that were associated with patients with organ transplants being undervaccinated against influenza and pneumococcus (Streptococcus pneumoniae), according to a study published in Transplant Infectious Disease.
Interventions for Children With ADHD Might Improve Sleep Outcomes
Behavioral and combined behavioral and pharmacological interventions were investigated for their potential to help improve sleep outcomes in children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Behavioral sleep interventions might improve sleep disturbances for children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), shows a review in Sleep Medicine. In terms of behavioral sleep interventions only for...
Resources and Programs Designed to Alleviate Burdens Associated with Rett Syndrome
Paige Nues of the International Rett Syndrome Foundation discusses the complexity of navigating available resources and programs for patients with Rett syndrome, and the critical role of centers of excellence. Paige Nues: For the individual with Rett syndrome as well as their family, the most important programs and resources are,...
First Humira Biosimilar, Amjevita, Launches in the United States
The first of at least 8 adalimumab biosimilars has finally launched in the United States after being kept off the market for years due to settlement agreements with the maker of the reference product, Humira. Despite being approved in 2016, the first adalimumab (Humira) biosimilar, Amjevita from Amgen, has finally...
Diabetes Prevention App Users More Likely to Be Female, Obese vs General Population
This new study examined uptake and use of a digital tool meant to aid in diabetes prevention. Patients who signed up to use a digital diabetes prevention tool tended to have higher rates of obesity than the general population, but women who used the app were less likely to have diabetes, according to a new demographic analysis.
Risk for Adverse CVD Events Elevated Following Sepsis Survival
Investigators found a higher overall health care burden among a large cohort of patients despite their recovery from sepsis, with potential long-term implications and higher risk of cardiovascular disease. The residual risk of death and potential for both all-cause and major cardiovascular disease (CVD) event–related hospitalization were higher among a...
What We’re Reading: Drug Firms Retain Vaccine Prepayments; FDA Revamps Food Leadership; Drug Decriminalization in Canada
Pharmaceutical companies will not refund prepayments made by global organization Gavi for COVID-19 vaccines it no longer needs; following the countrywide baby formula shortage of 2022, the FDA looks to consolidate food division leadership; a province in Canada starts a 3-year drug decriminalization program to try to reduce drug overdose deaths.
What We’re Reading: Estimating Medicare Drug Savings; Extra SNAP Benefits to End; Pharmacies Cut Hours
A new study estimated Medicare drug price negotiation savings; food benefits provided under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will return to prepandemic amounts; pharmacies reduce hours to cope with staffing shortages, improve work-life balance. Medicare Drug Price Negotiations to Begin in 2026. A recent study published in JAMA Health...
Vision Impairment Found in More Than a Quarter of Older US Adults
A recent study has found that the prevalence of vision impairment in US adults 71 years and older was higher in 2021 compared with prior estimates. More than 1 in 4 US adults 71 years and older were found to have vision impairment (VI) in 2021, which was a higher number than previous estimates according to JAMA Ophthalmology. The prevalence of VI also differed according to socioeconomic and demographic factors.
