A recent study has found that the prevalence of vision impairment in US adults 71 years and older was higher in 2021 compared with prior estimates. More than 1 in 4 US adults 71 years and older were found to have vision impairment (VI) in 2021, which was a higher number than previous estimates according to JAMA Ophthalmology. The prevalence of VI also differed according to socioeconomic and demographic factors.

2 DAYS AGO