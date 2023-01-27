Read full article on original website
Samsung rolls out a second January update to Galaxy S21
Samsung is rolling out a new software update to the Galaxy S21 series. The update is available in the US as well as a few international markets. It doesn’t seem to bring anything notable, though. Not even a new security patch. The devices aren’t getting the February SMR (Security Maintenance Release) just yet. They remain on the January patch.
How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23
Now that the Galaxy S23 is official, you might be wondering, when can you pre-order it? And even better yet, when can you get it in your hands? Well, the good news is that you won’t have to wait long. Pre-orders for the Galaxy S23 start today, in fact...
Here's all the cases Samsung made for the Galaxy S23 series
With the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung has also debuted a number of new cases for the series. Of course, the usual suspects are here, like the Silicone and Leather cases that we have had for a few years now. But Samsung has also introduced a few new cases this year. There’s a total of 9 cases from Samsung.
Google has repair guides for the Pixel phones, but they're not in English
After much fighting on the legal front, companies like Google, Apple, and Samsung are compelled to let people repair their phones. Google has a great self-repair program that grants users official Pixel parts to repair their devices. As an added perk, the company offers repair guides for Pixel devices, but they’re in french.
Samsung announces the Galaxy Book 3 series
Samsung just had its latest Unpacked event, and we saw the company unveil the long-awaited Galaxy S23 series of phones. Along with these devices, the company also took the wraps off of four new windows computers. Here’s a rundown of the recently-announced Galaxy Book 3 computers. Here are these...
These Galaxy S23 cases are stylish and functional
The Galaxy S23 was made official today at Galaxy Unpacked, and if you’re considering buying one, you’ll probably want something to protect it, such as these newly announced cases from ESR. Best of all, is ESR’s cases aren’t too expensive. Which is great because you might be spending quite a bit of money on those new phones from Samsung. So you might as well save money where you can, right?
Here's everything Samsung announced at Unpacked
Samsung just held its first Unpacked event of 2023, which brought us a few new smartphones and laptops. So in this post, we’re going to round up everything that Samsung announced at this event. This is the Spring Unpacked, so there’s typically not a lot of surprises here. And...
Spigen has a case for everyone, with its new Galaxy S23 lineup
Spigen heard you wanted a case for your Galaxy S23, so they delivered. They have a long list of cases for the Galaxy S23 series. Including a few new options like the Ultra Hybrid. This is a “tear-down” style case and it’s the first time it’s available for a Samsung device. Then there is also the Ultra Hybrid OneTap Ring, which has an integrated metal ring, and works with MagSafe, which is really neat.
Leak gives us first look at Galaxy M14 5G, three colors revealed
After launching the Galaxy A14 5G early last month, Samsung is now readying a Galaxy M series equivalent of it. The Galaxy M14 5G picked up the FCC, BIS, and Bluetooth SIG certifications a few weeks back, revealing a few key specs in the process. It also appeared on the popular benchmarking platform Geekbench. We now have our first look at the upcoming budget Samsung smartphone thanks to TheTechOutlook, which has published seemingly official renders of the phone in three different colors.
OnePlus 11R design & SoC officially confirmed ahead of launch
The OnePlus 11R design has been officially confirmed, and the same goes for the phone’s SoC. Before we get into it, do note that this phone will also be known as the OnePlus Ace 2, depending on the market. The OnePlus 11R design gets revealed both officially and unofficially.
Razer launches its Leviathan V2 Pro soundbar today
The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro soundbar is finally available to buy if you’ve been wanting to get your hands on it. Earlier this year Razer officially announced the Leviathan V2 Pro. The evolution of its soundbar audio system, featuring AI-powered head-tracking and a compact design made to fit more easily on desks. Razer says it can deliver a surround sound experience, but without needing an actual surround sound system.
PITAKA unveils the world’s thinnest Galaxy S23 case with MagSafe
PITAKA released the MagEZ Case 3 for Galaxy S23 series on February 1, 2023, right after the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. It’s the thinnest and lightest case for Galaxy S23, and additionally, it has MagSafe. The MagEZ Case 3 is only 0.95mm thin with a maximum weight of 22.5g,...
OnePlus' foldable devices may have had their names leaked
Foldable phones are crawling their way into more corners of the smartphone market, and Samsung is leading the pack. OnePlus is rumored to be working on its first set of foldable devices, and we’re eager to know more about them. According to 9To5Google, OnePlus’ first foldable phones may have had their names leaked.
The Galaxy S23 series supports Super Fast Charging
Samsung’s latest devices, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galax S23 Ultra all support Super Fast Charging. All three models of the phone also come with fairly large batteries, with Samsung claiming they last longer on average compared to their Galaxy S22 counterparts. If you’re unfamiliar with Samsung’s...
OnePlus is using Samsung's new 200MP Camera to find a charger
Samsung held its first Unpacked event of the year today, we expect another in April and another in August for more products. But today, the star of the show was the Galaxy S23 series. So of course, OnePlus, a big competitor to Samsung, decided to live-tweet the event. And throw it’s own two cents in there.
Don't install OxygenOS 13 F.19 on your OnePlus 9/9 Pro
OnePlus is distributing updates to its older phones, and the latest to get a new update are the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. However, the company just advised its users not to download this latest update. Winkey W from the OnePlus software team just told OnePlus 9 users not to download OxygenOS 13 F.19.
Huawei may launch its own SoC this year to offset US sanctions
Huawei was flying high years ago, when it was breathing down the neck of both Samsung and Apple. The US sanctions then took place, and messed up Huawei’s plans. Huawei has been working around those sanctions for years, and it seems like the company may actually announce a new SoC later this year.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra launched as part of the Galaxy S23 series earlier today. This is the company’s most powerful smartphone to date, and one that we covered in the original launch. We are here to take an in-depth look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications, though.
Get unlimited cracked screen repairs on Galaxy S23 for just $29
Now that the Galaxy S23 is out, if you’re thinking about buying one you might want to consider adding Samsung Care+ to go along with it. That’s because for just $29, Samsung will give you unlimited cracked screen repairs for the phone. Unlimited, cracked screen repairs on the Galaxy S23 with Samsung Care+. Even if you take good care of your devices, the peace of mind alone is worth the cost. Because accidents happen and screen repairs can be expensive.
The Galaxy S23 comes with 100% recycled packaging
The Galaxy S23 is getting a change that’s for the better with its 100% recycled packaging. It isn’t a change that’s going to directly impact the user experience for people that buy the device. But it does help the environment. Since the Galaxy S23 comes with packaging that’s completely recycled, that means there should be less of the packaging that ends up in landfills. Which of course is a good thing.
