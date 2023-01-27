ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Short on time, Biden sought new Ukraine tank plan to break stalemate

After weeks of failing to persuade Chancellor Olaf Scholz to free up Germany's Leopard 2 tanks for shipment to Ukraine, President Joe Biden was ready to make one more try. Kyiv's forces were convinced that if Western tanks weren't on the battlefield by spring, it might be too late for them to thwart a coming Russian offensive and launch a successful one of their own.

Comments / 0

Community Policy