Monmouth County, NJ

CBS New York

Deadly crash reported overnight in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- A deadly crash is under investigation this morning in Newark. A 4-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car, according to a man who identified himself as her uncle. He said the girl's father was also hit and has been hospitalized. Police have not released much information about the investigation, but do confirm someone died in the cash near Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street. The Essex County prosecutor's office is now investigating. 
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Man in 70s with accent robbed N.J. jewelry store at gunpoint, cops say

A man in his 70s who spoke with a “possible Russian accent” robbed a jewelry store in Holmdel at gunpoint on Tuesday evening, authorities said. The robber walked into Kay Jewelers on Route 35 at about 6:30 p.m. showed a handgun in his waistband and ordered workers to turn over all “men’s gold,” Holmdel police said.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Shore News Network

13-year-old reported missing in Newark, police asking for help locating him

NEWARK, NJ – Newark police are asking the public for assistance in finding a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since last week. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé requests the public’s help with locating Zjamaal Boyd, 13, who was reported missing on January 26. Zjamaal, a habitual runaway, was last seen in the 200 block of South 10th Street. He was wearing a gray and black hoodie, blue jeans and black sneakers. Zjamaal, who frequents the area of 14th Avenue and 14th Street, is 5’3” tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion, the The post 13-year-old reported missing in Newark, police asking for help locating him appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Motorcyclist Dead In Ocean County Route 9 Crash

LACEY – A 49-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Route 9 yesterday evening, police said. The crash occurred around 6 p.m. just north of the Sunrise Boulevard intersection in Forked River. According to police, Michael McCabe of Bayville was traveling north on Route 9 in a motorcycle when 55-year-old Anne Danza of Forked River made a left-hand turn from the southbound lane into the parking lot of Sunset Plaza. As a result, Danza collided into McCabe and McCabe ultimately succumbed to injuries.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Pair ran rooster-fighting operation out of N.J. home, cops say

Two New Jersey men ran a rooster fighting-operation out of a home in Atlantic County where other dead birds and neglected animals were also found, authorities said. State Police and the prosecutor’s office raided the home in Buena after getting an anonymous tip and found “dozens” of roosters trained to fight, equipment used to train the roosters to fight and more than 100 other birds living in unsanitary condition, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
New York Post

NYC man killed in his apartment, neighbor charged with murder

A 62-year-old man was killed during a fight with his neighbor inside his Bronx apartment, police said Wednesday. The victim was found dead with head trauma just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home on West 169th Street near Plimpton Avenue in Highbridge, cops said.  His neighbor, Angelo Miranda, 51, was arrested nearby and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a loaded firearm, according to police. Miranda lives in the building, but in a different apartment than the victim — whose name was not immediately released pending family notification. The deadly attack stemmed from an argument between the two men, police said. The nature of the feud was not immediately known and it was unclear exactly how the victim was assaulted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TAPinto.net

Caldwell Woman Charged with DUI After Crash at Essex County Airport

FAIRFIELD, NJ -- Fairfield police arrested a Caldwell woman following an accident near the property of Essex County Airport late Saturday night. According to Fairfield police, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Jan. 28, police received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a vehicle had just crashed into the fence on the property of the Essex County Airport located at 125 Passaic Ave. It was reported that the vehicle was a white Nissan SUV and was smoking heavily. As officers were responding to the scene, the 9-1-1 caller reported that the vehicle had made a U-turn and was now traveling north on Passaic Avenue. The caller remained...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Holmdel Man Arrested After Lengthy Standoff: Brian Piscopo Charged

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ – Saturday evening TAPinto Holmdel reported on a massive law enforcement presence from local, county and state officials, in the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel, NJ. Many homeowners were evacuated from their homes for over 8 hours and the main entrance was blocked. Never miss your local news sign up for free Holmdel news here.
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
