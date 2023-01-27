Read full article on original website
EMS volunteer killed in motorcycle crash in front of N.J. shopping center, cops say
A member of the Bayville First Aid Squad was killed Monday night when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle turning from Route 9 into a shopping center parking lot in Lacey Township, officials said. Michael McCabe, 49, was riding north on Route 9 and the southbound vehicle was turning left...
Worker at N.J. gas station thrown from hood trying to stop carjacker, police say
A gas station worker in Passaic County was seriously hurt Tuesday when she was thrown from the hood of a car as she tried to stop a carjacker from driving off with her vehicle, authorities said. Police were called about 4:45 p.m. to the Sunoco in the 300 block of...
Deadly crash reported overnight in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- A deadly crash is under investigation this morning in Newark. A 4-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car, according to a man who identified himself as her uncle. He said the girl's father was also hit and has been hospitalized. Police have not released much information about the investigation, but do confirm someone died in the cash near Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street. The Essex County prosecutor's office is now investigating.
Man in 70s with accent robbed N.J. jewelry store at gunpoint, cops say
A man in his 70s who spoke with a “possible Russian accent” robbed a jewelry store in Holmdel at gunpoint on Tuesday evening, authorities said. The robber walked into Kay Jewelers on Route 35 at about 6:30 p.m. showed a handgun in his waistband and ordered workers to turn over all “men’s gold,” Holmdel police said.
13-year-old reported missing in Newark, police asking for help locating him
NEWARK, NJ – Newark police are asking the public for assistance in finding a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since last week. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé requests the public’s help with locating Zjamaal Boyd, 13, who was reported missing on January 26. Zjamaal, a habitual runaway, was last seen in the 200 block of South 10th Street. He was wearing a gray and black hoodie, blue jeans and black sneakers. Zjamaal, who frequents the area of 14th Avenue and 14th Street, is 5’3” tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion, the The post 13-year-old reported missing in Newark, police asking for help locating him appeared first on Shore News Network.
College student arrested after police find handgun, ammo in N.J. dorm, cops say
A 21-year-old student at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Bergen County was arrested after a police search of his dorm room on Tuesday turned up a handgun and a magazine loaded with 11 bullets, authorities said. Kawan Joseph, a hotel and restaurant tourism major at the college, faces several charges, including...
Motorcyclist Dead In Ocean County Route 9 Crash
LACEY – A 49-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Route 9 yesterday evening, police said. The crash occurred around 6 p.m. just north of the Sunrise Boulevard intersection in Forked River. According to police, Michael McCabe of Bayville was traveling north on Route 9 in a motorcycle when 55-year-old Anne Danza of Forked River made a left-hand turn from the southbound lane into the parking lot of Sunset Plaza. As a result, Danza collided into McCabe and McCabe ultimately succumbed to injuries.
Pair ran rooster-fighting operation out of N.J. home, cops say
Two New Jersey men ran a rooster fighting-operation out of a home in Atlantic County where other dead birds and neglected animals were also found, authorities said. State Police and the prosecutor’s office raided the home in Buena after getting an anonymous tip and found “dozens” of roosters trained to fight, equipment used to train the roosters to fight and more than 100 other birds living in unsanitary condition, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
NJ judge goes easy on ‘Crazy Rescue Ladies’ for violating order
🔴 Officials say the animal hoarding suspects broke the terms of their pre-trial release. 🔴 Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer filed a motion to return them to jail. 🔴 A judge denied the motion but added more conditions to their release. The women charged with hoarding 180...
N.J. man beaten in county jail for refusing to wear strait jacket, lawsuit says
A Hackensack man who was formerly in custody at the Bergen County Jail has filed a lawsuit claiming was severely beaten and suffered a collapsed lung for refusing to wear a strait jacket. Valmir Xhemajli, 34, claims in court papers two sheriff’s officers assaulted him on Oct. 5, 2021, when...
Ocean County Man Indicted For Murdering Wife
OCEAN TOWNSHIP – A Lacey Township man has been indicted for allegedly killing his wife and leaving her body on the side of a road, officials said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River was charged with First-Degree Murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz.
NYC man killed in his apartment, neighbor charged with murder
A 62-year-old man was killed during a fight with his neighbor inside his Bronx apartment, police said Wednesday. The victim was found dead with head trauma just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home on West 169th Street near Plimpton Avenue in Highbridge, cops said. His neighbor, Angelo Miranda, 51, was arrested nearby and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a loaded firearm, according to police. Miranda lives in the building, but in a different apartment than the victim — whose name was not immediately released pending family notification. The deadly attack stemmed from an argument between the two men, police said. The nature of the feud was not immediately known and it was unclear exactly how the victim was assaulted.
Caldwell Woman Charged with DUI After Crash at Essex County Airport
FAIRFIELD, NJ -- Fairfield police arrested a Caldwell woman following an accident near the property of Essex County Airport late Saturday night. According to Fairfield police, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Jan. 28, police received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a vehicle had just crashed into the fence on the property of the Essex County Airport located at 125 Passaic Ave. It was reported that the vehicle was a white Nissan SUV and was smoking heavily. As officers were responding to the scene, the 9-1-1 caller reported that the vehicle had made a U-turn and was now traveling north on Passaic Avenue. The caller remained...
Saudi charged in NJ school bus heist threatened Jihad on Jews, ‘privileged whitey’
🔵 Before Bader Alzahrani stole a Livingston public school bus, he broke into a house across the street from the bus lot, officials say. 🔵 Investigators found a backpack with several journals containing threatening sentences written in English and Arabic. 🔵 The bus was recovered two days later...
25-Year-Old Morristown Woman Missing For Nearly A Month: Prosecutor
A 25-year-old Morristown woman with New York ties has been missing for nearly a month, authorities say. Imani Glover was last seen by a family member with another woman near 239 West 15th Street in New York on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a Tuesday release.
Recently Freed Crackhead Ex-Con Tries Robbing Route 23 Pump Jockey At Knifepoint: Wayne PD
A crackhead ex-con who’d been released from state prison last year had just filled the tank of his pickup truck when he pulled a knife on a Wayne gas station attendant, authorities said. The worker refused to hand over any money and the driver fled, they said. It wasn’t...
Holmdel Man Arrested After Lengthy Standoff: Brian Piscopo Charged
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ – Saturday evening TAPinto Holmdel reported on a massive law enforcement presence from local, county and state officials, in the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel, NJ. Many homeowners were evacuated from their homes for over 8 hours and the main entrance was blocked. Never miss your local news sign up for free Holmdel news here.
Family of unarmed man fatally shot by Newark police ‘demand’ federal investigation
Racial justice advocates and the family of an unarmed man fatally shot by a Newark police officer two years ago called on New Jersey’s top-ranking federal law enforcement official Monday to investigate the case after a state grand jury declined to indict the officer last week. Carl Dorsey, 39,...
2 teens charged with Jersey City armed robbery and had victim’s ID from earlier incident: police
Two teens were charged in an armed robbery and were linked to another one in Downtown Jersey City late Saturday and early Sunday morning, authorities said. There was also an armed robbery late Friday, on the West Side, in the which the victim was stabbed while trying to fight off his assailants, a city spokeswoman said.
Edison Man Charged in Secaucus Hit-and-Run Crash Which Seriously Injured a Jersey City Woman
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. Members of the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Secaucus Police Department have arrested a 59-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Secaucus on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Som Abrol, of...
