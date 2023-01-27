Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Racial Disparities Among US Neighborhoods May Have Implications for Health Outcomes
Large geographical data may offer insight on race and ethnic health inequities across the United States. A new study has found that predominantly White neighborhoods had more green spaces, fewer dilapidated buildings, and more single-family homes compared with neighborhoods with mostly Black residents or other minoritized racial or ethnic groups.
ajmc.com
Mindfulness Training May Improve Outcomes for People With Parkinson Disease
Mindfulness training may boost resilience and lessen morbidities for people with Parkinson disease, compared with conventional exercise. Mindfulness training integrated into motor-oriented Parkinson disease (PD) rehabilitation protocols may help increase resilience and reduce psycho-cognitive morbidities in patients with mild-to-moderate PD, finds a study conducted during a tumultuous period in Hong Kong.
ajmc.com
Vision Impairment Found in More Than a Quarter of Older US Adults
A recent study has found that the prevalence of vision impairment in US adults 71 years and older was higher in 2021 compared with prior estimates. More than 1 in 4 US adults 71 years and older were found to have vision impairment (VI) in 2021, which was a higher number than previous estimates according to JAMA Ophthalmology. The prevalence of VI also differed according to socioeconomic and demographic factors.
ajmc.com
PolaR-ICE Effective as Second-line Treatment in DLBCL, Bridge to Autologous Stem Cell Transplant
Results presented during the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition could offer an effective option for those with relapsed or refractory DLBCL, even as chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy becomes standard of care for many patients. Adding polatuzumab vedotin (polatu-zumab, Polivy) to rituximab-based salvage therapy produced strong...
ajmc.com
Veterans Health Stakeholders Identify Priorities to Ensure Health Equity in Telehealth
First steps include assembling equity data and reaching out to veterans’ advocacy groups. The COVID-19 pandemic sparked a rapid uptake of telehealth technologies, as health care providers sought ways to assist patients without the need for in-person visits. Yet, wider adoption of the technology also has raised the potential for new and different types of health care inequities.
ajmc.com
Lower CTLA4 Levels May Indicate Risk of MG in Patients With Thymoma
The findings from among patients with myasthenia gravis (MG) could point the way to a potential new drug target, the authors said. Scientists have identified a biomarker with potential to help clinicians better understand which patients with thymoma are at the highest risk of developing myasthenia gravis (MG). The study was published in Neurology Neuroimmunology & Neuroinflammation.
ajmc.com
IRA Insulin Cap Could Have Saved Medicare Beneficiaries Millions in 2020
An HHS report said that if the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) had been implemented in 2020, Medicare Part D beneficiaries could have saved a total of $734 million, averaging out to about $500 per member. A version of this article was originally published on The Center for Biosimilars. This version...
ajmc.com
Targeted Therapies for NSCLC May Be Underused in Medicaid Programs, Study Suggests
A new study estimates that prescription of standard-of-care non–small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapies is lower than expected in Medicaid programs, with significant variation between states. Targeted therapies for non–small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) may be underused in many state Medicaid programs, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open....
ajmc.com
Case Report on Portal Vein Thrombosis Linked With Pregnancy, Iron Deficiency Anemia After C-Section in Patient With PV
Researchers explored the case of a 40-year-old woman with polycythemia vera (PV) who developed a portal vein occlusion 1.5 months postpartum after C-section. As one of the 3 main classic disorders of Philadelphia-negative myeloproliferative neoplasms (Ph-MPNs), polycythemia vera (PV) develops in an estimated 15% of women of childbearing age (15-45 years), with an anticipated rate of roughly 0.3 per 100,000 people.
ajmc.com
Griffin: Daratumumab Plus RVd Improved Responses for Older and Some High-Risk Patients Compared With Triplet Alone in Newly Diagnosed MM
The analysis, which was presented during the 64th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition, highlighted stringent complete response data for patients 65 years and older and those with high cytogenic risk. Key subgroups of patients with newly diagnosed, transplant-eligible multiple myeloma (NDMM) who were treated with daratumumab and a well-known triplet...
Comments / 0