Marty Messick
3d ago
who cares seriously with everything going on in the world today this is news
14
Chubby Damron
3d ago
Guy named Matt didn’t last this long after his personal life was exposed?
7
Golfguy123
3d ago
Mandingo and the home wrecker. As the world turns.
9
Amy Robach Has Earned a Huge Net Worth From ‘GMA’ and More! See Her Impressive Salary
Amy Robach has made a name for herself as a coanchor on Good Morning America, though she also earns an income through other professional endeavors. Keep scrolling to find out her net worth, how she makes a living and more. What Is Amy Robach’s Net Worth?. Amy has an...
Estranged Wife of ABC Host Caught Cheating with Blonde Coworker Breaks Silence
Marilee Fiebig, the ex-wife of disgraced Good Morning America host T.J. Holmes is finally opening up about her estranged husband who has been seen gallivanting around town with his mistress and co-host Amy Robach. “During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained...
Amy Robach straddles T.J. Holmes after ABC exit: See the PDA-packed pics
If T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were bothered by their joint departure from ABC, they certainly weren’t showing it on Friday. The former “GMA3” anchors, whose romance sparked an international media storm in late 2022, were photographed packing on the PDA in Los Angeles – hours after they both signed exit agreements with ABC. Robach, 49, was seen straddling Holmes, 45, as she jumped into his arms and wrapped her legs around his waist outside of a restaurant. The couple were all smiles as they held hands and locked lips in the California sunshine on the same day their ABC deals were “signed, executed...
T.J. Holmes’ estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, breaks silence on Amy Robach affair
T.J. Holmes’ estranged wife said she is “disappointed” in the “GMA3” host in her first public comments since his highly publicized affair with co-anchor Amy Robach. Marilee Fiebig released a statement via her divorce attorney, Stephanie Lehman, on Wednesday, one week after Holmes filed paperwork to end their nearly 13-year marriage. “During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter [Sabine],” Lehman told the Daily Mail. Lehman emphasized that she has been working with Holmes’ counsel to “move [Fiebig and Holmes’] divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as...
Amy Robach’s Estranged Husband Andrew Shue and His Family Are ‘Distancing Themselves’ From T.J. Holmes Relationship Scandal
Keeping it private. Andrew Shue is maintaining space between himself and his estranged wife, Amy Robach, amid her relationship scandal with GMA3 cohost T.J. Holmes. “[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.],” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that it would be “very surprising” if Shue, 55, […]
Michael Strahan takes rare photo with girlfriend at Hollywood Walk of Fame
Former New York Giants defensive end and “Good Morning America” personality Michael Strahan was honored Monday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Strahan, 51, celebrated with fellow GMA co-host Robin Roberts and loved ones, including Kayla Quick, his long-term girlfriend since 2015. Quick, 33, runs her own business — Fizzness — a beauty-based wellness company co-founded by Jamie Giardino. The couple have managed to keep their relationship quite private over the eight years. One of Strahan’s most recent Instagram posts featuring Quick was taken at Christmas 2021 and pictures her and Strahan dressed in matching pajamas with three of...
'GMA' host Amy Robach reunites with estranged husband Andrew Shue amid reported T.J. Holmes affair
Amy Robach was spotted exchanging custody of her dog Brody with estranged husband Andrew Shue. All of this comes during the aftermath of her alleged affair with "GMA3" costar T.J. Holmes.
R. Kelly Sold Rights to His Albums to Aaliyah’s Family to Avoid Arrest Over Illegal Marriage
R. Kelly’s seedy past continues to come to light. The final installment of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly aired on January 2 and 3rd and revealed the agreement Kelly made with Aaliyah’s family to avoid having them press charges after he married the late singer when she was just 15.
wonderwall.com
TJ Holmes and Amy Robach officially exit ABC, reportedly with 'compensation packages,' after office romance, plus more news
'GMA3' stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have reportedly signed exit deals. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at "GMA3" after a day's worth of headlines suggesting their ouster was imminent. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a rep for ABC told People in a statement on Friday (Jan. 27). "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts will come later."
'GMA' Behind-The-Scenes Drama Between Amy Robach & Lara Spencer Revealed As Benched Anchor Awaits Show Fate
Amy Robach had behind-the-scenes drama at Good Morning America way before her secret affair with T.J. Holmes went public. A catfight escalated when Robin Roberts stepped into the fray to make it clear she was firmly supporting Lara Spencer in her feud with Robach years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned. In her memoir, Everybody's Got Something, breast cancer and bone marrow survivor Roberts raved about Spencer and credited other colleagues for the show's success — but barely gave Robach a mention. Though weatherman Sam Champion and news anchor Josh Elliot left GMA, Roberts gave a lot of ink to reminiscing about the...
Report: T.J. Holmes Was Intimate with 24-Year-Old Intern Almost a Decade Ago
According to The Daily Mail, T.J. Holmes is being linked to another “romantic affair” that took place in his office some 10 years ago. The paper reported that the suspended GMA3 co-host reportedly had an affair in 2015 with an intern, then 24-year-old Jasmin Pettaway, who connected with him for the possibility of gaining him as a mentor.
hotnewhiphop.com
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes’ “GMA3” Affair Leads To Exit From Network After “Witch Hunt” Mediation
Nearly two months after the couple was taken off the air, a final decision has reportedly been reached regarding their future with ABC. Late last year, one of the most unexpected scandals to rock the internet was the revelation of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ secret affair. The Good Morning America hosts previously worked together on-air for years. After the public found out about their private romantic relationship, though, they were quickly taken off television screens all across the nation.
Chris Harrison Applauds Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes for Hiring Lawyers Amid ‘GMA3’ Scandal: ‘Good on You’
Shutterstock (2) Not holding back. As a former ABC employee, Chris Harrison shared his thoughts on the scandal surrounding Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes — and offered to share his lawyer's contact info if they need it. "I have a lot of strong opinions about this. This is personal," the former Bachelor host, 51, said […]
HipHopDX.com
Common Reportedly 'Secretly Dating' Jennifer Hudson Following Romance Rumors
Common and Jennifer Hudson appear to be the newest couple on the block after an insider has confirmed they are officially an item — although they’re keeping things under wraps. On Thursday (January 26), Radar Online reported that a person close to the situation has confirmed the Dreamgirls...
Popculture
ABC Reportedly Can't Fire Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's future involvement with GMA3: What You Need To Know remains unresolved. According to a source, per PEOPLE, ABC is still determining "what degree of punishment is appropriate," if any, in light of its investigation into the couple's relationship. "A lot of higher-ups at the show think they should be fired," the source said. "But the problem is they can't fire them so they're really in trouble and trying to figure it out." Nearly two months after they were taken off air on Dec. 5, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, believe "the situation sucks," according to another insider. A source confirmed to PEOPLE previously that the co-anchors were "not terminated," but questions remained about whether they would be back on the air.
KTVB
Amy Robach Seen Wrapping Her Legs Around T.J. Holmes Hours After 'GMA3,' ABC News Exit
Once it was a wrap at GMA3 and ABC News, Amy Robach must have said ditto, because mere hours after the exit news became official she was seen with her legs wrapped around T.J. Holmes. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were spotted out...
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
'Devastated' Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Near End of Mediation, Fear They Can't 'Possibly Be Put Back on Air'
As source tells PEOPLE that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been "in mediation with ABC about what the future holds" for them, a second insider says "everyone's being kept in the dark" T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are facing their uncertain future together. Nearly two months after the GMA3 co-anchors were placed on temporary hiatus, as ABC continues to investigate their relationship, a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE that Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, believe the "public reaction has not been as bad as what ABC thought it would be." That said, says...
americanmilitarynews.com
Fox News exec dies after heart attack at 47
A longtime Fox News executive died on Friday at the age of 47 after suffering a heart attack earlier this month. Alan Komissaroff, senior vice president of news and politics at Fox News, had been with the TV channel since its creation in 1996. He rose through the network’s ranks until he was overseeing all its political coverage, according to Fox News.
Jeopardy! newbie Yogesh Raut jolts Ken Jennings with huge flex about being ‘smarter’ than James Holzhauer before big win
JEOPARDY! contestant Yogesh Raut hit the ground running on Wednesday with a big $41.6K victory and an even bigger flex. The 1-day winner riled up host Ken Jennings by revealing he beat James Holzhauer at high school trivia. Returning champ Connor Sears - a copy editor from Queens New York...
