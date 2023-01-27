T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's future involvement with GMA3: What You Need To Know remains unresolved. According to a source, per PEOPLE, ABC is still determining "what degree of punishment is appropriate," if any, in light of its investigation into the couple's relationship. "A lot of higher-ups at the show think they should be fired," the source said. "But the problem is they can't fire them so they're really in trouble and trying to figure it out." Nearly two months after they were taken off air on Dec. 5, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, believe "the situation sucks," according to another insider. A source confirmed to PEOPLE previously that the co-anchors were "not terminated," but questions remained about whether they would be back on the air.

4 DAYS AGO